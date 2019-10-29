General Motors Reports Q3 Earnings Beat, Cuts Guidance Due To Strike Impact

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) posted third-quarter earnings of $1.72 per share on Tuesday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.31.

The company reported quarterly sales of $35.5 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $33.82 billion.

GM cuts its fiscal year EPS guidance from a range of $6.50-$7 to $4.50-$4.80 against a $5.62 estimate, citing the impact of a UAW strike.

GM shares were trading 1.53% higher at $37.20 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $41.90 and a 52-week low of $31.46.

