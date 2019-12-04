Futures Look Positive As Report Says US-China Trade Deal Coming Soon

The U.S. futures market rose early Wednesday morning over the news that the phase one of the trade deal between the U.S. and China could be coming soon.

What's The Deal?

Sources close to the White House told Bloomberg that the trade deal could come before the December 15 deadline of U.S. tariff relief on Chinese imports.

The people told Bloomberg that President Trump was “speaking off the cuff,” when he said that the deal might not come until the next presidential elections.

Price Action

Dow Jones Futures were up 0.44% at 27,607.

S&P 500 Futures traded 0.43% up at 3,104.25.

NASDAQ 100 Futures were up 0.57% at 8298.25.

Meanwhile, the markets in Asia closed mostly in red on Wednesday over a string of bad news related to U.S.-China relations.