Kamala Harris Drops Out Of 2020 Presidential Race

Sen. Kamala Harris said Tuesday she is ending her bid for the Democratic nomination for president.

Harris has struggled to gain polling traction, registering in single digits in a Democratic field that still includes 15 people vying to try to unseat President Donald Trump.

Harris, 55, said that her inability to raise money was the big issue. Campaign watchers said hers may not have had enough funding to air TV ads in Iowa.

"My campaign for president simply doesn’t have the financial resources we need to continue," she said in a note to supporters posted on Medium. "I’m not a billionaire. I can’t fund my own campaign. And as the campaign has gone on, it’s become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete.

"In good faith, I can’t tell you, my supporters and volunteers, that I have a path forward if I don’t believe I do.... It is with deep regret — but also with deep gratitude— that I am suspending my campaign."

To my supporters, it is with deep regret—but also with deep gratitude—that I am suspending my campaign today. But I want to be clear with you: I will keep fighting every day for what this campaign has been about. Justice for the People. All the people.https://t.co/92Hk7DHHbR — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) December 3, 2019

Harris, a senator from California, had started out with the momentum of a rising star in the party, but she mostly campaigned in the shadow of the poll leaders, including former Vice President Joe Biden, and her U.S. Senate colleagues Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders.

