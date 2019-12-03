Market Overview

DarioHealth Rips Higher On Walmart Distribution Deal
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2019 12:54pm   Comments
DarioHealth Rips Higher On Walmart Distribution Deal

Shares of digital health company DarioHealth Corp (NASDAQ: DRIO) are advancing strongly Tuesday. DarioHealth said its Dario-powered digital diabetes app has been launched on Walmart Inc's (NYSE: WMT) online store.

The company said the app is among the most downloaded and highest rated health care apps in the Apple app store.

"We will offer Walmart's consumers MyDario, our complete digital solution to manage diabetes, hypertension, nutrition and exercise. Our system is affordable and supported by a large body of clinical evidence that we believe demonstrates that Dario significantly and quickly improves the health and wellness of its users," DarioHealth's Chief Commercial Officer Olivier Jarry said.

"We believe that the positive results seen while using our system reinforces engagement and are part of the reason why users rate Dario as one of the best solutions for managing chronic conditions."

DarioHealth's stock surged 51% to $7.61 per share at time of publication.

