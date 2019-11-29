It’s time to ramp up your sound system this Black Friday with these awesome Black Friday speaker deals we’ve found. We’ve picked and listed the top deals for you to choose from and have included items such as the Sbode Bluetooth Speaker, which you can grab for up to 60% off.

Quick Look: Black Friday Speaker Deals

Top 10 Black Friday Speaker Deals

These are our top 10 speaker picks that will give you an entirely new music listening experience.

AXESS Bluetooth Speaker

Black Friday Price: $20.74

Discount: 15%

The AXESS Bluetooth Speaker is portable and comes with a strap to make it easy to carry around with you. There’s a built-in rechargeable battery and USB and SD card support. You can choose between a variety of colors that suits your style. It’s easy to operate and user friendly.

COMISO Bluetooth Speaker

Black Friday Price: $25.49

Discount: 15%

Relish in the powerful performance of the COMISO Bluetooth Speaker, which offers dual drivers and passive radiators for the ultimate sound experience. You can tuck these tiny speakers into your bag and bring them with you on the go. It’s waterproof and has a low center of gravity, meaning it’s unlikely to topple over and break.

Philips Portable Speaker

Black Friday Price: $29.50

Discount: 15%

The Philips Portable Speaker has an impressive sleek and slim design. You’ll get distortion free music with the anti-clipping function and can even make hands-free phone calls with its built-in microphone and Bluetooth connectivity. You can use this speaker to stream your favorite music and to talk with your friends and family.

Bose Home Speaker

Black Friday Price: $199.00

Discount: 23%

The Bose Home Speaker gives off a lifelike sound and rocks the room with its powerful base. There’s built-in voice control like Alexa so you don’t have to worry about pressing any buttons. You can use it’s built-in WiFi to play music from your phone or tablet for easy access and control.

Sbode Bluetooth Speaker

Black Friday Price: $39.99

Discount: 60%

With the Sbode Bluetooth Speaker blast your favorite beats this holiday season with the best Black Friday speaker deal we’ve found. These speakers radiate bass on both ends for the ultimate listening experience. They’re waterproof, portable and Bluetooth so you can bring them when you’re on the go - by the poolside, at a party, or even in the rain.

JBL Extreme Wireless Speaker

Black Friday Price: $149.99

Discount: 17%

The JBL Extreme Portable Wireless Speaker resonates a deep base so thunderous that your neighbors may wonder what you’re doing. They’re waterproof so you can bring them with you to the beach or pool parties - you can even gently clean them with tap water. You can also make phone calls from the speaker and wireless connection via Bluetooth.

Ultimate Ears Megaboom

Black Friday Price: $169.99

Discount: 15%

The Ultimate Ears Megaboom is where performance meets Street trend style. It’s waterproof, portable, durable, and dustproof. It’s easily controlled with one-touch access so you can blast your favorite beats with minimal effort. You can also connect the speaker to other UE speakers like the Boom, Boom 2 and other Megaboom speakers for double the sound.

Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker

Black Friday Price: $21.59

Discount: 35%

Listen to your favorite songs on the Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker, which delivers with zero distortions and astonishing clarity. The battery lasts for 24 hours so you can blast those beats for an entire day. Bluetooth connection is effortless and smooth, and it’s lightweight making it easy to grab on the go.

Anker Soundcore Mini Speaker

Black Friday Price: $29.99

Discount: 25%

You’ll get 360 degrees of sound on the Anker Soundcore Mini Speaker. It’s waterproof so you can use in the shower for the ultimate shower experience! It’s versatile in that you can hang it, hook it, or hold it. Listen for 10 hours straight without having to worry about recharging the battery.

Anker Soundcore Flare

Black Friday Price: $39.99

Discount: 20%

Sound comes from all directions with the Anker Soundcore Flare. It has eight individual LED lights and five different lighting modes to customize as you want to, making it the perfect party speaker. You’ll also get 12 hours of sound, waterproof protection, and a seamless Bluetooth connection to hook up to your phone.