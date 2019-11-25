Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Monday, 172 companies set new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Mentions:

The largest company by market cap to break to a new 52-week high was JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) .

. PharmChem (OTC: PCHM) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high.

was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high. Magellan Health (NASDAQ: MGLN) made the biggest move downwards of the group, plummetting 26.61% shortly after reaching its 52-week high.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. ET on Monday:

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) stock made a new 52-week high of $131.30 Monday. The stock was up 0.7% for the day.

shares hit a yearly high of $306.14. The stock traded up 0.92% on the session.

shares hit $231.08 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.62%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $216.17 on Monday, moving up 4.23%.

shares hit a yearly high of $63.75. The stock traded up 0.7% on the session.

stock made a new 52-week high of $60.08 Monday. The stock was up 0.25% for the day.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.72 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.82%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $83.74 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.65%.

shares set a new yearly high of $63.09 this morning. The stock was up 0.26% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $108.43. The stock traded up 0.45% on the session.

stock made a new 52-week high of $219.37 Monday. The stock was up 1.16% for the day.

shares broke to $201.94 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.91%.

shares hit a yearly high of $24.27. The stock traded up 1.8% on the session.

shares were up 2.22% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.81 for a change of up 2.22%.

shares were up 0.06% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.76.

shares broke to $37.59 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.59%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $33.07 with a daily change of up 3.16%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $33.00. Shares traded up 2.76%.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $102.01. The stock traded up 1.56% on the session.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $72.34 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.83%.

shares broke to $80.69 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.75%.

shares hit $222.03 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.08%.

shares were up 2.16% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.26.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $121.49 on Monday morning, moving up 0.02%.

shares broke to $1,063.23 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.59%.

shares set a new yearly high of $130.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.78% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $83.00. The stock traded up 0.86% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $261.43. The stock traded up 1.29% on the session.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $249.50 with a daily change of up 0.65%.

stock hit a yearly high price of $143.77. The stock was up 3.75% for the day.

shares broke to $18.51 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.76%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $160.53 on Monday morning, moving up 1.27%.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $90.02. The stock traded up 4.07% on the session.

stock hit a yearly high price of $23.93. The stock was up 5.29% for the day.

shares were down 0.08% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $38.66.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $110.83. Shares traded up 1.39%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $132.77 with a daily change of up 5.92%.

shares hit a yearly high of $322.20. The stock traded up 0.41% on the session.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.11 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.29%.

shares were up 0.79% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $114.31.

shares set a new 52-week high of $23.06 on Monday, moving up 2.23%.

shares set a new yearly high of $224.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.28% on the session.

shares were up 0.35% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $124.36.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $264.41 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.75%.

stock made a new 52-week high of $91.24 Monday. The stock was up 1.78% for the day.

shares hit $351.52 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.29%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $72.20 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.05%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $71.63. Shares traded up 2.56%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $119.61 on Monday, moving up 0.31%.

stock made a new 52-week high of $24.50 Monday. The stock was up 0.86% for the day.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $101.03 on Monday morning, moving down 0.08%.

shares broke to $270.10 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.56%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $290.75 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.97%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $366.12 on Monday morning, moving up 1.8%.

shares were up 4.05% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $116.01.

shares hit $29.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.5%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.52 on Monday morning, moving up 1.51%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $120.36 on Monday, moving up 1.69%.

shares were up 1.78% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $27.10 for a change of up 1.78%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $116.16 with a daily change of up 1.95%.

shares set a new yearly high of $209.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.78% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $166.02 this morning. The stock was up 0.71% on the session.

shares were up 1.12% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $56.90 for a change of up 1.12%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $20.14 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.18%.

stock hit a yearly high price of $45.93. The stock was up 0.48% for the day.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $19.24. Shares traded flat%.

shares broke to $36.15 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.31%.

stock hit a yearly high price of $67.08. The stock was up 0.41% for the day.

stock set a new 52-week high of $66.75 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.

stock hit a yearly high price of $43.38. The stock was up 1.83% for the day.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.43 on Monday morning, moving down 0.06%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $41.89. Shares traded up 0.67%.

shares broke to $23.79 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.46%.

shares were up 1.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $46.97.

shares hit $8.76 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.07%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $236.99 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.67%.

shares broke to $20.90 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.6%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $2.44 with a daily change of up 2.74%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $31.89 on Monday, moving up 1.9%.

shares hit $64.39 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.83%.

shares set a new yearly high of $69.50 this morning. The stock was up 1.7% on the session.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.64 on Monday morning, moving up 8.64%.

shares hit $17.86 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.35%.

stock made a new 52-week high of $32.00 Monday. The stock was up 6.92% for the day.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $84.03. Shares traded up 22.2%.

shares hit a yearly high of $160.00. The stock traded up 1.77% on the session.

stock made a new 52-week high of $62.00 Monday. The stock was up 0.93% for the day.

shares set a new 52-week high of $22.55 on Monday, moving up 5.77%.

shares were up 0.48% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.61.

shares hit $42.44 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.45%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $66.62 on Monday morning, moving up 1.66%.

shares hit a yearly high of $109.99. The stock traded up 3.07% on the session.

shares were up 1.8% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $115.80.

shares set a new yearly high of $19.49 this morning. The stock was up 4.37% on the session.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $53.00 on Monday morning, moving up 11.75%.

shares were up 1.4% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $109.64.

shares broke to $21.76 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.09%.

stock made a new 52-week high of $17.99 Monday. The stock was up 2.45% for the day.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $46.73 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.26%.

shares were up 1.3% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.54 for a change of up 1.3%.

shares broke to $13.25 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.43%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $87.44 on Monday, moving flat%.

shares hit $37.60 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.86%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $20.72 with a daily change of up 1.46%.

shares broke to $48.39 on Monday, setting a new 52-week

shares broke to $48.39 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.89%. Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA) shares were up 2.06% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.76 for a change of up 2.06%.

shares were up 2.06% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.76 for a change of up 2.06%. SPX FLOW (NYSE: FLOW) stock hit a yearly high price of $48.58. The stock was down 0.1% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $48.58. The stock was down 0.1% for the day. Hamburger Hafen (OTC: HHULF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $27.40 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 11.38%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $27.40 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 11.38%. WillScot (NASDAQ: WSC) shares broke to $17.67 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.03%.

shares broke to $17.67 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.03%. Orange Polska (OTC: PTTWF) stock set a new 52-week high of $1.65 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 11.49%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $1.65 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 11.49%. BlackRock Enhanced Equity (NYSE: BDJ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.60. The stock traded up 0.16% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.60. The stock traded up 0.16% on the session. Kinaxis (OTC: KXSCF) shares broke to $79.96 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.

shares broke to $79.96 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%. Easterly Government Props (NYSE: DEA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.07. The stock traded up 0.66% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.07. The stock traded up 0.66% on the session. Atkore International Gr (NYSE: ATKR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $41.50 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.4%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $41.50 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.4%. Magellan Health (NASDAQ: MGLN) shares broke to $78.49 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.61%.

shares broke to $78.49 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.61%. Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG) stock made a new 52-week high of $51.69 Monday. The stock was up 0.04% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $51.69 Monday. The stock was up 0.04% for the day. Cardtronics (NASDAQ: CATM) shares were up 1.33% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.21 for a change of up 1.33%.

shares were up 1.33% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.21 for a change of up 1.33%. American Woodmark (NASDAQ: AMWD) shares hit $103.13 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.02%.

shares hit $103.13 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.02%. Safehold (NYSE: SAFE) stock hit a yearly high price of $38.22. The stock was up 2.66% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $38.22. The stock was up 2.66% for the day. Zymeworks (NYSE: ZYME) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.10 Monday. The stock was up 4.77% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $43.10 Monday. The stock was up 4.77% for the day. Knoll (NYSE: KNL) shares set a new 52-week high of $27.86 on Monday, moving up 1.42%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $27.86 on Monday, moving up 1.42%. Allianzgi NFJ Dividend (NYSE: NFJ) shares hit a yearly high of $12.83. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $12.83. The stock traded up 0.2% on the session. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DRNA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.95 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 8.93%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.95 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 8.93%. Reit 1 (OTC: RETDF) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.57 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $6.57 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%. Teekay Tankers (NYSE: TNK) shares were up 723.69% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.73.

shares were up 723.69% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $20.73. Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ: VCTR) shares hit $20.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.01%.

shares hit $20.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.01%. Triumph Group (NYSE: TGI) shares were up 1.23% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.95 for a change of up 1.23%.

shares were up 1.23% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.95 for a change of up 1.23%. Buckle (NYSE: BKE) shares set a new yearly high of $27.10 this morning. The stock was up 1.61% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $27.10 this morning. The stock was up 1.61% on the session. BW LPG (OTC: BWLLY) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $9.09. Shares traded up 16.47%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $9.09. Shares traded up 16.47%. Hanger (NYSE: HNGR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $25.42 with a daily change of up 1.06%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $25.42 with a daily change of up 1.06%. International Seaways (NYSE: INSW) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $27.33. Shares traded up 1.71%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $27.33. Shares traded up 1.71%. Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KPTI) shares hit $16.46 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.54%.

shares hit $16.46 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.54%. Real Matters (OTC: RLLMF) shares hit a yearly high of $9.23. The stock traded up 0.08% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $9.23. The stock traded up 0.08% on the session. Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ: KRYS) shares were up 5.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $56.50.

shares were up 5.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $56.50. Arvinas (NASDAQ: ARVN) shares were up 1.04% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $35.34 for a change of up 1.04%.

shares were up 1.04% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $35.34 for a change of up 1.04%. Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ: HCCI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $29.25 on Monday morning, moving down 0.17%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $29.25 on Monday morning, moving down 0.17%. Eaton Vance (NYSE: EOI) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.88 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $15.88 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%. EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) shares hit a new 52-week high of $33.45. The stock traded up 1.8% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $33.45. The stock traded up 1.8% on the session. Antares Pharma (NASDAQ: ATRS) shares were up 3.17% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.00.

shares were up 3.17% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.00. US Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ: USLM) shares were up 3.8% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $98.25 for a change of up 3.8%.

shares were up 3.8% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $98.25 for a change of up 3.8%. Calamos Global Dynamic (NASDAQ: CHW) shares were up 0.71% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.47.

shares were up 0.71% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.47. Magic Software (NASDAQ: MGIC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $10.49. Shares traded up 0.58%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $10.49. Shares traded up 0.58%. Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $13.43 with a daily change of up 0.56%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $13.43 with a daily change of up 0.56%. Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ: GAIN) shares broke to $14.10 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.85%.

shares broke to $14.10 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.85%. Silence Therapeutics (OTC: SLNCF) shares hit $5.96 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.58%.

shares hit $5.96 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.58%. Lawson Products (NASDAQ: LAWS) shares were up 0.35% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $49.82 for a change of up 0.35%.

shares were up 0.35% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $49.82 for a change of up 0.35%. XPEL (NASDAQ: XPEL) shares broke to $16.19 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 2.57%.

shares broke to $16.19 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 2.57%. Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ: PLPC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $71.61. The stock traded down 0.14% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $71.61. The stock traded down 0.14% on the session. CanWel Building Materials (OTC: CWXZF) shares were up 1.16% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.05.

shares were up 1.16% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.05. Transcat (NASDAQ: TRNS) stock hit a yearly high price of $32.92. The stock was flat% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $32.92. The stock was flat% for the day. Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ: MPB) shares broke to $27.50 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.66%.

shares broke to $27.50 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.66%. Kamada (NASDAQ: KMDA) stock set a new 52-week high of $7.34 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.52%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $7.34 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.52%. Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ: CBNK) shares hit a yearly high of $14.89. The stock traded up 0.14% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $14.89. The stock traded up 0.14% on the session. First Capital (NASDAQ: FCAP) shares set a new yearly high of $68.98 this morning. The stock was up 5.1% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $68.98 this morning. The stock was up 5.1% on the session. Gabelli Healthcare (NYSE: GRX) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $11.14. Shares traded up 1.29%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $11.14. Shares traded up 1.29%. Monitronics International (OTC: SCTY) shares were up 2.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.00.

shares were up 2.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.00. Delta Apparel (AMEX: DLA) shares were up 1.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $28.33.

shares were up 1.03% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $28.33. Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVDL) shares hit a yearly high of $6.22. The stock traded up 3.89% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $6.22. The stock traded up 3.89% on the session. Cat9 Group (OTC: CATN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $1.99. Shares traded flat%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $1.99. Shares traded flat%. IEC Electronics (AMEX: IEC) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.75 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.58%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $8.75 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.58%. Ecoark Holdings (OTC: ZEST) stock made a new 52-week high of $1.20 Monday. The stock was up 7.89% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $1.20 Monday. The stock was up 7.89% for the day. AGBA Acquisition Ltd (NASDAQ: AGBA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.02 on Monday morning, moving up 0.2%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.02 on Monday morning, moving up 0.2%. LGL Group (AMEX: LGL) stock set a new 52-week high of $14.30 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.4%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $14.30 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.4%. Tantech Hldgs (NASDAQ: TANH) stock hit a yearly high price of $1.95. The stock was up 1.58% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $1.95. The stock was up 1.58% for the day. Ardea Resources (OTC: ARRRF) shares broke to $0.53 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.02%.

shares broke to $0.53 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 5.02%. Balmoral Resources (OTC: BALMF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $0.20. Shares traded up 23.71%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $0.20. Shares traded up 23.71%. Rivex Technology (OTC: RIVX) shares hit $6.25 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.

shares hit $6.25 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%. TBG Diagnostics (OTC: TDLAF) shares hit a yearly high of $0.04. The stock traded flat% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $0.04. The stock traded flat% on the session. Dewey Electronics (OTC: DEWY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.40 on Monday morning, moving up 3.45%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.40 on Monday morning, moving up 3.45%. Holly Brothers Pictures (OTC: MINR) stock set a new 52-week high of $1.20 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 26.61%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $1.20 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 26.61%. Eurasia Energy (OTC: EUENF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.01 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 12.22%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.01 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 12.22%. PharmChem (OTC: PCHM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.12. The stock traded up 14.59% on the session.

