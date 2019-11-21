Pretzel Pop-Tarts Are Almost Here

Pretzel Pop-Tarts are not only a real thing, but Kellogg Company's (NYSE: K) newest product will hit the grocery store shelves in January.

Kellogg's new Pop Tart consists of a pretzel flavor crust with a chocolate or cinnamon sugar topping.

The company first teased the treat in early October at the National Association of Convenience Stores trade show. The popular Instagram account "CandyHunting" commented a sample of the new treat has "the same texture as normal Pop-Tarts, but have a distinct pretzel flavor and added saltiness."

Why Pop Tarts Are Important For Kellogg

Pop Tarts continue to be enjoyed by millions of consumers. According to a Statista report in August, 8.76 million consumers consumed eight or more packages in the prior 30 days. A larger 14.06 million consumers enjoyed four to seven packages in the prior 30 days, while 47.1 million consumers had one to three packages.

Also, according to Bustle and other media outlets, a Froot Loops-flavored Pop Tart will also hit the grocery shelves in 2020.

Needless to say the start of 2020 will be quite sweet -- and tasty.

