Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

Before 10 a.m. ET on Monday, 130 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Noteables:

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was the company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high.

was the company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high. The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was Centor Energy (OTC: CNTO) .

. Star Diamond (OTC: SHGDF)'s stock actually sank the most, moving down 3.29% after reaching a new 52-week high.

The following stocks created new 52-week highs as of 10 a.m. on Monday:

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $265.81 on Monday morning, moving down 0.15%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $265.81 on Monday morning, moving down 0.15%. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares hit $150.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.56%.

shares hit $150.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.56%. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) stock set a new 52-week high of $1,335.00 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.84%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $1,335.00 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.84%. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) shares were down 0.87% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1,333.62.

shares were down 0.87% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1,333.62. Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $113.28. The stock traded up 1.0% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $113.28. The stock traded up 1.0% on the session. Allergan (NYSE: AGN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $183.80. The stock traded up 0.47% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $183.80. The stock traded up 0.47% on the session. Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $106.44 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.6%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $106.44 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.6%. Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) shares hit $179.56 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.19%.

shares hit $179.56 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.19%. Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) shares were up 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $241.07.

shares were up 0.15% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $241.07. Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) stock hit a yearly high price of $246.09. The stock was down 0.41% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $246.09. The stock was down 0.41% for the day. Humana (NYSE: HUM) shares hit a yearly high of $340.90. The stock traded down 0.19% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $340.90. The stock traded down 0.19% on the session. Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock set a new 52-week high of $39.38 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.55%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $39.38 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.55%. O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ: ORLY) shares hit $446.85 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.63%.

shares hit $446.85 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.63%. Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE: ZBH) shares were down 0.09% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $147.34.

shares were down 0.09% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $147.34. TransDigm Gr (NYSE: TDG) shares hit a yearly high of $564.48. The stock traded up 1.26% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $564.48. The stock traded up 1.26% on the session. CGI (NYSE: GIB) stock set a new 52-week high of $81.68 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.1%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $81.68 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.1%. Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $216.20 with a daily change of down 0.13%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $216.20 with a daily change of down 0.13%. PPL (NYSE: PPL) stock hit a yearly high price of $33.97. The stock was up 0.52% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $33.97. The stock was up 0.52% for the day. Power Financial (OTC: POFNF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $25.01 with a daily change of up 0.04%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $25.01 with a daily change of up 0.04%. Brookfield Infr Partners (NYSE: BIP) shares hit a yearly high of $51.95. The stock traded up 0.17% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $51.95. The stock traded up 0.17% on the session. Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) shares set a new yearly high of $86.63 this morning. The stock was up 0.15% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $86.63 this morning. The stock was up 0.15% on the session. Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) stock hit a yearly high price of $235.61. The stock was up 0.36% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $235.61. The stock was up 0.36% for the day. Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) shares were up 0.08% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $109.75 for a change of up 0.08%.

shares were up 0.08% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $109.75 for a change of up 0.08%. CDW (NASDAQ: CDW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $136.80. The stock traded up 0.17% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $136.80. The stock traded up 0.17% on the session. ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE: ZTO) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.72. The stock was up 2.82% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $22.72. The stock was up 2.82% for the day. Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) stock made a new 52-week high of $59.48 Monday. The stock was up 0.91% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $59.48 Monday. The stock was up 0.91% for the day. WellCare Health Plans (NYSE: WCG) stock set a new 52-week high of $314.63 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.18%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $314.63 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.18%. Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ: SGEN) shares broke to $115.10 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.46%.

shares broke to $115.10 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.46%. CarMax (NYSE: KMX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $98.42 with a daily change of up 0.78%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $98.42 with a daily change of up 0.78%. Citrix Systems (NASDAQ: CTXS) shares hit $112.72 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.11%.

shares hit $112.72 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.11%. DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) stock made a new 52-week high of $209.21 Monday. The stock was up 0.6% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $209.21 Monday. The stock was up 0.6% for the day. Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $101.76. The stock traded down 0.36% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $101.76. The stock traded down 0.36% on the session. Burlington Stores (NYSE: BURL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $209.51. The stock traded up 0.95% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $209.51. The stock traded up 0.95% on the session. Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE: ELS) stock set a new 52-week high of $70.72 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.22%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $70.72 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.22%. Leidos Holdings (NYSE: LDOS) shares set a new yearly high of $91.62 this morning. The stock was up 0.58% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $91.62 this morning. The stock was up 0.58% on the session. Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) shares were up 0.39% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $30.90.

shares were up 0.39% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $30.90. Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $119.49 on Monday morning, moving down 0.07%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $119.49 on Monday morning, moving down 0.07%. Canadian Utilities (OTC: CDUAF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.10 on Monday morning, moving up 0.44%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.10 on Monday morning, moving up 0.44%. Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) shares were up 0.4% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $286.76.

shares were up 0.4% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $286.76. Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) stock hit a yearly high price of $45.03. The stock was up 1.22% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $45.03. The stock was up 1.22% for the day. Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE: BIO) stock made a new 52-week high of $358.99 Monday. The stock was up 1.37% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $358.99 Monday. The stock was up 1.37% for the day. Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $44.09 on Monday morning, moving up 1.31%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $44.09 on Monday morning, moving up 1.31%. Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONA) shares were up 1.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $41.97.

shares were up 1.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $41.97. DaVita (NYSE: DVA) stock made a new 52-week high of $71.00 Monday. The stock was up 0.69% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $71.00 Monday. The stock was up 0.69% for the day. Guidewire Software (NYSE: GWRE) shares hit $119.53 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.14%.

shares hit $119.53 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.14%. Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $113.30 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.52%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $113.30 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.52%. Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) shares set a new 52-week high of $180.96 on Monday, moving up 1.31%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $180.96 on Monday, moving up 1.31%. Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) shares broke to $13.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.14%.

shares broke to $13.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.14%. The Stars Group (NASDAQ: TSG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $22.60. Shares traded up 0.9%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $22.60. Shares traded up 0.9%. Ubiquiti (NYSE: UI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $189.07 on Monday morning, moving down 0.05%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $189.07 on Monday morning, moving down 0.05%. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) shares hit $26.67 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.57%.

shares hit $26.67 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.57%. Assurant (NYSE: AIZ) shares set a new 52-week high of $132.67 on Monday, moving up 0.57%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $132.67 on Monday, moving up 0.57%. Douglas Emmett (NYSE: DEI) stock hit a yearly high price of $44.12. The stock was up 0.41% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $44.12. The stock was up 0.41% for the day. Owens-Corning (NYSE: OC) shares hit $66.71 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.7%.

shares hit $66.71 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.7%. Qiagen (NYSE: QGEN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $41.56 on Monday morning, moving up 1.29%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $41.56 on Monday morning, moving up 1.29%. Brixmor Property Group (NYSE: BRX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.50 on Monday morning, moving up 1.07%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.50 on Monday morning, moving up 1.07%. Skechers USA (NYSE: SKX) stock made a new 52-week high of $40.53 Monday. The stock was up 1.19% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $40.53 Monday. The stock was up 1.19% for the day. 10x Genomics (NASDAQ: TXG) shares were down 3.29% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $68.36 for a change of down 3.29%.

shares were down 3.29% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $68.36 for a change of down 3.29%. Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ: PCTY) stock hit a yearly high price of $112.63. The stock was up 1.62% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $112.63. The stock was up 1.62% for the day. Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) shares set a new 52-week high of $73.68 on Monday, moving up 0.27%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $73.68 on Monday, moving up 0.27%. Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE: SRC) shares hit $50.99 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.72%.

shares hit $50.99 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.72%. Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ: LK) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.32 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 2.37%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $27.32 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 2.37%. Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) shares hit $154.34 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.77%.

shares hit $154.34 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.77%. NuVasive (NASDAQ: NUVA) shares set a new 52-week high of $73.48 on Monday, moving up 0.04%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $73.48 on Monday, moving up 0.04%. Parsons Corp (NYSE: PSN) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.31. The stock was up 1.21% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $39.31. The stock was up 1.21% for the day. Granite REIT (NYSE: GRP-U) shares reached a new 52-week high of $51.57 on Monday morning, moving up 0.27%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $51.57 on Monday morning, moving up 0.27%. Steven Madden (NASDAQ: SHOO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $44.26. The stock traded down 0.09% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $44.26. The stock traded down 0.09% on the session. Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $65.67 on Monday morning, moving up 0.38%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $65.67 on Monday morning, moving up 0.38%. Gibson Energy (OTC: GBNXF) stock hit a yearly high price of $19.37. The stock was up 2.62% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $19.37. The stock was up 2.62% for the day. RH (NYSE: RH) shares hit $192.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.02%.

shares hit $192.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.02%. Conmed (NASDAQ: CNMD) stock set a new 52-week high of $114.64 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.95%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $114.64 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.95%. Lexington Realty (NYSE: LXP) shares set a new yearly high of $10.95 this morning. The stock was down 0.09% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $10.95 this morning. The stock was down 0.09% on the session. Select Medical Holdings (NYSE: SEM) shares hit $20.57 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.91%.

shares hit $20.57 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.91%. Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ: AY) shares were up 0.6% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.85 for a change of up 0.6%.

shares were up 0.6% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.85 for a change of up 0.6%. Cannae Holdings (NYSE: CNNE) stock set a new 52-week high of $36.05 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.6%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $36.05 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.6%. Boralex (OTC: BRLXF) shares were up 7.72% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.81.

shares were up 7.72% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.81. Essential Props Realty (NYSE: EPRT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.98 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.22%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.98 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.22%. Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: EIDX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $50.25 with a daily change of up 7.93%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $50.25 with a daily change of up 7.93%. Plexus (NASDAQ: PLXS) shares broke to $76.51 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.84%.

shares broke to $76.51 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.84%. Instructure (NYSE: INST) shares reached a new 52-week high of $53.35 on Monday morning, moving up 0.18%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $53.35 on Monday morning, moving up 0.18%. Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares hit a yearly high of $7.21. The stock traded up 2.02% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $7.21. The stock traded up 2.02% on the session. La-Z-Boy (NYSE: LZB) shares were up 1.32% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $37.26.

shares were up 1.32% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $37.26. Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE: KRG) shares were up 1.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.03.

shares were up 1.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.03. Zymeworks (NYSE: ZYME) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $36.97 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.25%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $36.97 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 4.25%. PC Connection (NASDAQ: CNXN) shares hit a yearly high of $51.04. The stock traded up 0.31% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $51.04. The stock traded up 0.31% on the session. Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE: CODI) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.93 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.8%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $22.93 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.8%. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DRNA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $21.05. Shares traded up 18.08%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $21.05. Shares traded up 18.08%. Palomar Holdings (NASDAQ: PLMR) shares were up 3.91% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $47.43.

shares were up 3.91% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $47.43. Triumph Group (NYSE: TGI) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.93 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.91%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $28.93 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.91%. Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) shares were up 0.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.80.

shares were up 0.3% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $6.80. InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $51.04 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 8.29%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $51.04 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 8.29%. Carolina Financial (NASDAQ: CARO) shares set a new yearly high of $40.50 this morning. The stock was up 8.5% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $40.50 this morning. The stock was up 8.5% on the session. Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ: KOD) shares were up 2.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $29.82.

shares were up 2.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $29.82. B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILYP) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.56 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.06%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $25.56 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.06%. Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KPTI) shares were up 0.06% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.80.

shares were up 0.06% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.80. Arvinas (NASDAQ: ARVN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.87 on Monday morning, moving up 2.3%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.87 on Monday morning, moving up 2.3%. Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.66 on Monday morning, moving up 2.87%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.66 on Monday morning, moving up 2.87%. Computer Modelling Group (OTC: CMDXF) shares broke to $6.43 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.75%.

shares broke to $6.43 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.75%. Teekay Tankers (NYSE: TNK) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $2.52. Shares traded up 1.67%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $2.52. Shares traded up 1.67%. Antares Pharma (NASDAQ: ATRS) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.23 Monday. The stock was up 2.88% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $4.23 Monday. The stock was up 2.88% for the day. Oportun Financial (NASDAQ: OPRT) shares were up 1.47% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.98 for a change of up 1.47%.

shares were up 1.47% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.98 for a change of up 1.47%. Cato (NYSE: CATO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.45 on Monday morning, moving up 3.4%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.45 on Monday morning, moving up 3.4%. Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ: ATEC) shares were up 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.25.

shares were up 0.56% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.25. Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) shares hit $17.59 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.95%.

shares hit $17.59 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.95%. Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ: HIBB) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $26.41. Shares traded up 2.5%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $26.41. Shares traded up 2.5%. Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.02 Monday. The stock was up 8.33% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $4.02 Monday. The stock was up 8.33% for the day. Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KRTX) shares were up 228.05% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $32.50.

shares were up 228.05% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $32.50. XPEL (NASDAQ: XPEL) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.17 on Monday, moving up 0.88%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $15.17 on Monday, moving up 0.88%. BTB REIT (OTC: BTBIF) shares were up 1.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.72.

shares were up 1.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.72. Coastal Financial (NASDAQ: CCB) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $17.81. Shares traded up 2.41%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $17.81. Shares traded up 2.41%. Heartland Bancorp (OTC: HLAN) shares were up 2.17% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $94.00.

shares were up 2.17% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $94.00. NioCorp Developments (OTC: NIOBF) shares were up 0.3% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.59 for a change of up 0.3%.

shares were up 0.3% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.59 for a change of up 0.3%. First Savings Financial (NASDAQ: FSFG) stock hit a yearly high price of $66.39. The stock was down 0.87% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $66.39. The stock was down 0.87% for the day. StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ: BANX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.35%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.00 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.35%. Orion Group Holdings (NYSE: ORN) shares broke to $5.78 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.27%.

shares broke to $5.78 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.27%. Acacia Research (NASDAQ: ACTG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.48 on Monday morning, moving up 12.54%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.48 on Monday morning, moving up 12.54%. ServiceSource Intl (NASDAQ: SREV) shares were up 4.29% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $1.66 for a change of up 4.29%.

shares were up 4.29% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $1.66 for a change of up 4.29%. DBM Global (OTC: DBMG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $56.40. Shares traded up 0.09%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $56.40. Shares traded up 0.09%. Chicken Soup for the Soul (NASDAQ: CSSEP) shares hit $25.90 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.02%.

shares hit $25.90 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.02%. Carolina Trust BancShares (NASDAQ: CART) shares hit $12.05 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.27%.

shares hit $12.05 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.27%. Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ: OESX) stock set a new 52-week high of $3.50 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.45%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $3.50 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.45%. Star Diamond (OTC: SHGDF) shares set a new yearly high of $0.25 this morning. The stock was up 17.28% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $0.25 this morning. The stock was up 17.28% on the session. Luby's (NYSE: LUB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.26 on Monday morning, moving up 12.0%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.26 on Monday morning, moving up 12.0%. Rivex Technology (OTC: RIVX) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $5.22. Shares traded up 2.55%.

stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $5.22. Shares traded up 2.55%. HH Biotechnology Holdings (OTC: HHBT) shares hit $0.60 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.

shares hit $0.60 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%. Aurora Solar Technologies (OTC: AACTF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.07 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.43%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $0.07 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.43%. Nippon Dragon Resources (OTC: RCCMF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $0.04 with a daily change of up 63.6%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $0.04 with a daily change of up 63.6%. Great Thunder Gold (OTC: MLBVF) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.02 Monday. The stock was up 0.12% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $0.02 Monday. The stock was up 0.12% for the day. Standard Energy (OTC: STDE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.03. The stock traded up 144.0% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.03. The stock traded up 144.0% on the session. Centor Energy (OTC: CNTO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $0.01. Shares traded up 38.89%.

Should these stocks see further movement, Benzinga will be the first to update traders. Stay tuned.