A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Housing Market Index

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. The housing market index for November is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester is set to speak in College Park, Maryland at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 60 points to 28,013 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 4 points to 3,122.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index climbed 14.75 points to 8,333.50.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.1% to trade at $63.29 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 0.1% to trade at $57.69 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mixed today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.2%, STOXX Europe 600 Index rising 0.1% and German DAX 30 index dropping 0.2%. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.1%, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.2%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.49%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 1.35%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.62% and India’s BSE Sensex fell 0.18%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Barclays upgraded Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Rockwell Automation shares rose 0.8% to close at $200.27 on Friday.

Breaking News