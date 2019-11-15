Market Overview

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Crude Oil Up 1.7%; Farfetch Shares Jump Following Q3 Results

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2019 2:27pm   Comments
Toward the end of trading Friday, the Dow traded up 0.52% to 27925.22 while the NASDAQ rose 0.62% to 8,531.17. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.54% to 3,113.26.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Health care shares climbed 1.2% on Friday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TARO), up 16%, and Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE: VAPO), up 13%.

In trading on Friday, consumer staples shares fell 0.1%.

Top Headline

J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) reported narrower-than-expected loss for its third quarter.

JC Penney reported third-quarter losses of $0.30 per share on Friday, which beat the analyst consensus estimate for a loss of $0.55 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.5 billion, which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.51 billion.

Equities Trading UP

Farfetch Limited (NYSE: FTCH) shares shot up 29% to $9.66 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.

Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT) got a boost, shooting up 14% to $18.09 after the company announced it would replace Gannett Co in the S&P SmallCap 600 starting November 20th, 2019.

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ: AIHS) shares were also up, gaining 171% to $1.15 after the company reported Q2 EPS and sales results up from last year.

Equities Trading DOWN

resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TORC) shares tumbled 85% to $1.16 after the company disclosed that its Phase 3 PROTECTOR 1 trial of RTB101 did not meet primary endpoint.

Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMB) were down 35% to $3.00 after the company announced weak Q3 earnings.

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) was down, falling 44% to $0.1505. Yield10 Bioscience priced 12.48 million Class A Units at $0.20 per unit for gross proceeds of $10.75 million.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 1.7% to $57.72, while gold traded down 0.3% to $1,468.40.

Silver traded down 0.5% Friday to $16.95, while copper rose 0.6% to $2.636.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.40%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.96%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index climbed 0.46%. Meanwhile, the German DAX gained 0.47%, and the French CAC 40 rose 0.65% while UK shares rose 0.14%.

Economics

U.S. retail sales rose 0.3% for October, versus economists’ expectations for a 0.2% increase.

The New York Empire State manufacturing index fell to 2.9 in November, versus prior reading of 4. However, analysts were expecting a reading of 5.

US import prices declined 0.5% in October, versus a revised 0.1% increase in the prior month. Export prices fell 0.1% in October, versus a 0.2% drop in the previous month.

U.S. industrial production fell 0.8% for October, versus economists’ expectations for a 0.4% decline.

U.S. business inventories were unchanged for September, versus economists’ expectations for a 0.1% rise.

The total number of active U.S. oil rigs fell by 10 to 674 rigs this week, Baker Hughes Inc reported.

Posted-In: Mid-Afternoon Market UpdateNews Eurozone Commodities Global Intraday Update Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

