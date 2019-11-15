Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

This morning 139 companies set new 52-week highs.

Areas of Significance:

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) was the largest firm on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high.

The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Sibling Group Holdings (OTC: SIBE).

.



Of the companies setting new 52-week highs, Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) shares saw the sharpest decline. Shares of Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) fell 7.81%, still however setting a new 52-week high prior to the fall.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10am on Friday:

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares were up 0.45% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $148.93 for a change of up 0.45%.

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $1,323.79. Shares traded up 1.02%.

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) shares were up 0.93% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1,323.00.

Linde (NYSE: LIN) shares set a new yearly high of $210.02 this morning. The stock was up 0.39% on the session.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) stock made a new 52-week high of $482.78 Friday. The stock was down 1.01% for the day.

Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) shares were down 0.38% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $114.88.

Raytheon (NYSE: RTN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $218.13 with a daily change of up 0.94%.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $595.32 on Friday morning, moving up 0.13%.

Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC) shares broke to $105.55 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.05%.

Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $179.23. The stock traded up 0.55% on the session.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) shares set a new 52-week high of $207.66 on Friday, moving up 0.85%.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $60.33 with a daily change of up 8.27%.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) shares set a new 52-week high of $239.89 on Friday, moving up 0.61%.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) stock made a new 52-week high of $242.62 Friday. The stock was up 1.61% for the day.

Aon (NYSE: AON) stock set a new 52-week high of $199.00 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.56%.

JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) shares hit a yearly high of $35.00. The stock traded up 2.03% on the session.

Sysco (NYSE: SYY) stock made a new 52-week high of $81.80 Friday. The stock was up 0.22% for the day.

Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) shares were up 2.95% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $282.91 for a change of up 2.95%.

Public Storage (OTC: PBLSZ) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.75 on Friday, moving up 0.24%.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock set a new 52-week high of $38.99 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.36%.

Allstate (NYSE: ALL) shares broke to $111.19 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.38%.

Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ: SIRI) stock hit a yearly high price of $7.00. The stock was down 0.29% for the day.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE: ZBH) stock set a new 52-week high of $145.48 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.23%.

TransDigm Gr (NYSE: TDG) shares broke to $561.51 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.53%.

CGI (NYSE: GIB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $81.21. The stock traded up 0.47% on the session.

KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) stock set a new 52-week high of $178.83 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.8%.

IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $71.80 with a daily change of down 0.1%.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) stock set a new 52-week high of $214.31 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.35%.

KKR & Co (NYSE: KKR) shares hit a yearly high of $29.97. The stock traded up 0.15% on the session.

AMETEK (NYSE: AME) shares hit $97.57 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.65%.

Hartford Financial Servs (NYSE: HIG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $61.96 on Friday morning, moving up 0.31%.

MSCI (NYSE: MSCI) stock set a new 52-week high of $250.52 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.09%.

Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) shares were down 0.14% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $86.50.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) stock set a new 52-week high of $160.65 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.75%.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) shares hit $107.58 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.74%.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) shares hit $58.80 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.94%.

TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) shares were up 0.6% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $85.88 for a change of up 0.6%.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ: SGEN) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $113.96. Shares traded up 0.52%.

CarMax (NYSE: KMX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $97.31. Shares traded up 0.3%.

Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ: LSXMK) shares were up 0.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $47.87.

Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ: LSXMA) stock made a new 52-week high of $47.57 Friday. The stock was up 0.21% for the day.

Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) stock hit a yearly high price of $101.31. The stock was up 0.38% for the day.

Fidelity National Finl (NYSE: FNF) shares set a new yearly high of $47.79 this morning. The stock was up 0.52% on the session.

Leidos Holdings (NYSE: LDOS) stock made a new 52-week high of $90.77 Friday. The stock was up 0.74% for the day.

Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) shares hit a yearly high of $30.42. The stock traded up 0.23% on the session.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.85 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.06%.

Globe Life (NYSE: GL) shares broke to $100.57 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.14%.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $284.37 with a daily change of up 0.49%.

Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) stock made a new 52-week high of $66.32 Friday. The stock was up 1.25% for the day.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) shares hit $44.66 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.5%.

Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) stock set a new 52-week high of $41.93 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.0%.

Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $104.40 on Friday morning, moving up 0.96%.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) shares were up 0.39% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.23.

Huntington Ingalls Indus (NYSE: HII) shares reached a new 52-week high of $257.14 on Friday morning, moving up 0.61%.

Liberty Prop Trust (NYSE: LPT) shares hit a yearly high of $60.16. The stock traded up 0.34% on the session.

Fortune Brands Home (NYSE: FBHS) shares broke to $63.50 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.51%.

Ubiquiti (NYSE: UI) stock set a new 52-week high of $188.88 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.23%.

Assurant (NYSE: AIZ) shares were up 0.01% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $132.38.

Hubbell (NYSE: HUBB) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $148.61. Shares traded up 0.68%.

Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS) shares set a new yearly high of $12.20 this morning. The stock was up 3.77% on the session.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE: DEI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $43.92 on Friday morning, moving up 0.07%.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ: GLIBA) stock set a new 52-week high of $73.79 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.51%.

First American Financial (NYSE: FAF) stock made a new 52-week high of $63.99 Friday. The stock was up 0.35% for the day.

Owens-Corning (NYSE: OC) shares set a new 52-week high of $65.22 on Friday, moving up 0.33%.

LPL Financial Holdings (NASDAQ: LPLA) stock hit a yearly high price of $90.70. The stock was up 1.57% for the day.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE: CW) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $141.35. Shares traded up 0.63%.

NewMarket (NYSE: NEU) stock hit a yearly high price of $504.74. The stock was up 0.13% for the day.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $73.18 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.54%.

Essent Gr (NYSE: ESNT) shares were down 0.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $54.64.

Radian Group (NYSE: RDN) shares were up 0.51% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.85.

Marriott Vacations (NYSE: VAC) stock hit a yearly high price of $120.62. The stock was up 0.72% for the day.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) shares broke to $16.60 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.3%.

KBR (NYSE: KBR) shares set a new 52-week high of $30.21 on Friday, moving up 1.34%.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: CRUS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $72.97 on Friday morning, moving up 0.97%.

Valley National (NASDAQ: VLYPO) stock set a new 52-week high of $26.67 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.75%.

TransAlta Renewables (OTC: TRSWF) shares hit $11.13 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.51%.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ: SHOO) shares hit a yearly high of $44.01. The stock traded up 0.69% on the session.

White Mountains Insurance (NYSE: WTM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1,109.58 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.51%.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ: BLDR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $25.40. Shares traded down 0.44%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $25.40. Shares traded down 0.44%. United Community Banks (NASDAQ: UCBI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $31.56. Shares traded up 0.03%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $31.56. Shares traded up 0.03%. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DCPH) shares were up 2.04% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $49.75.

shares were up 2.04% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $49.75. CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) shares set a new 52-week high of $56.19 on Friday, moving up 2.0%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $56.19 on Friday, moving up 2.0%. Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HALO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $18.76 with a daily change of up 1.41%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $18.76 with a daily change of up 1.41%. Aircastle (NYSE: AYR) shares set a new 52-week high of $32.45 on Friday, moving up 0.06%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $32.45 on Friday, moving up 0.06%. SPX (NYSE: SPXC) shares set a new yearly high of $48.28 this morning. The stock was up 0.34% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $48.28 this morning. The stock was up 0.34% on the session. InterRent REIT (OTC: IIPZF) shares broke to $12.23 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.52%.

shares broke to $12.23 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.52%. Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA) shares hit $18.08 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.4%.

shares hit $18.08 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.4%. WillScot (NASDAQ: WSC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.99. The stock traded up 1.27% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.99. The stock traded up 1.27% on the session. BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ: BMCH) shares were up 0.24% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $29.10 for a change of up 0.24%.

shares were up 0.24% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $29.10 for a change of up 0.24%. Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.79. The stock traded up 3.44% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.79. The stock traded up 3.44% on the session. FormFactor (NASDAQ: FORM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $23.02 with a daily change of up 1.85%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $23.02 with a daily change of up 1.85%. Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG) stock set a new 52-week high of $50.77 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.56%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $50.77 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.56%. Home Capital Gr (OTC: HMCBF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.36. The stock traded up 0.23% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.36. The stock traded up 0.23% on the session. Kulicke & Soffa Indus (NASDAQ: KLIC) shares were up 0.81% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.74 for a change of up 0.81%.

shares were up 0.81% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.74 for a change of up 0.81%. Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE: KRG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.83 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.16%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $18.83 on Friday. Shares of the company traded down 0.16%. MACOM Technology (NASDAQ: MTSI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.00 on Friday morning, moving up 0.19%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $27.00 on Friday morning, moving up 0.19%. American Woodmark (NASDAQ: AMWD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $102.86 on Friday morning, moving down 0.29%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $102.86 on Friday morning, moving down 0.29%. PC Connection (NASDAQ: CNXN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $50.99 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.57%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $50.99 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.57%. Kemet (NYSE: KEM) shares hit $26.45 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.38%.

shares hit $26.45 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.38%. Safehold (NYSE: SAFE) stock hit a yearly high price of $36.34. The stock was up 0.99% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $36.34. The stock was up 0.99% for the day. Chorus Aviation (OTC: CHRRF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $6.19. Shares traded up 1.48%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $6.19. Shares traded up 1.48%. Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE: TGP) stock made a new 52-week high of $16.68 Friday. The stock was up 1.25% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $16.68 Friday. The stock was up 1.25% for the day. CSW Industrials (NASDAQ: CSWI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $76.17 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.65%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $76.17 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.65%. Triumph Group (NYSE: TGI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $28.81. Shares traded up 0.81%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $28.81. Shares traded up 0.81%. Continental Building (NYSE: CBPX) shares were up 0.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.38.

shares were up 0.52% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.38. InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) shares were up 3.25% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $47.48.

shares were up 3.25% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $47.48. Nova Measuring (NASDAQ: NVMI) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $37.21. Shares traded up 1.33%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $37.21. Shares traded up 1.33%. Opus Bank (NASDAQ: OPB) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.03. The stock was up 0.52% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $26.03. The stock was up 0.52% for the day. RadNet (NASDAQ: RDNT) shares set a new 52-week high of $17.84 on Friday, moving up 15.14%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $17.84 on Friday, moving up 15.14%. Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ: KOD) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.04 on Friday, moving up 2.04%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $26.04 on Friday, moving up 2.04%. Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KPTI) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.75. The stock was up 1.27% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $15.75. The stock was up 1.27% for the day. IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ: IGMS) shares were up 4.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $28.10.

shares were up 4.2% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $28.10. Arvinas (NASDAQ: ARVN) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.60 Friday. The stock was up 2.26% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $30.60 Friday. The stock was up 2.26% for the day. Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) shares broke to $20.34 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.19%.

shares broke to $20.34 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.19%. Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ: ICHR) stock hit a yearly high price of $32.58. The stock was up 4.29% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $32.58. The stock was up 4.29% for the day. CURO Group Holdings (NYSE: CURO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.43. The stock traded up 2.65% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $16.43. The stock traded up 2.65% on the session. Independence Holding (NYSE: IHC) shares hit $41.05 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.27%.

shares hit $41.05 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.27%. Antares Pharma (NASDAQ: ATRS) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.21 on Friday, moving up 3.2%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $4.21 on Friday, moving up 3.2%. Repay Holdings (NASDAQ: RPAY) shares were up 5.07% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.51.

shares were up 5.07% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.51. MidWestOne Financial Gr (NASDAQ: MOFG) shares hit $36.10 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.21%.

shares hit $36.10 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.21%. Haynes International (NASDAQ: HAYN) shares hit a yearly high of $37.80. The stock traded up 4.67% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $37.80. The stock traded up 4.67% on the session. Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ: GAIN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.01 on Friday morning, moving up 0.79%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.01 on Friday morning, moving up 0.79%. Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.87. The stock traded up 2.87% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.87. The stock traded up 2.87% on the session. Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) stock hit a yearly high price of $16.88. The stock was up 7.62% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $16.88. The stock was up 7.62% for the day. Teekay Tankers (NYSE: TNK) shares set a new yearly high of $2.33 this morning. The stock was up 6.26% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $2.33 this morning. The stock was up 6.26% on the session. Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ: SFST) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $43.49 with a daily change of up 0.49%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $43.49 with a daily change of up 0.49%. XPEL (NASDAQ: XPEL) shares set a new yearly high of $14.68 this morning. The stock was up 6.84% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $14.68 this morning. The stock was up 6.84% on the session. Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ: GLAD) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.58 Friday. The stock was up 0.76% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $10.58 Friday. The stock was up 0.76% for the day. Trisura Gr (OTC: TRRSF) stock made a new 52-week high of $28.34 Friday. The stock was down 7.81% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $28.34 Friday. The stock was down 7.81% for the day. XOMA (NASDAQ: XOMA) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.95 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.4%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $24.95 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.4%. Embassy Bancorp (OTC: EMYB) shares were up 1.12% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.20 for a change of up 1.12%.

shares were up 1.12% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.20 for a change of up 1.12%. ServiceSource Intl (NASDAQ: SREV) stock hit a yearly high price of $1.49. The stock was up 4.08% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $1.49. The stock was up 4.08% for the day. Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ: LMST) stock hit a yearly high price of $15.97. The stock was up 4.58% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $15.97. The stock was up 4.58% for the day. IF Bancorp (NASDAQ: IROQ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $23.65 with a daily change of up 0.64%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $23.65 with a daily change of up 0.64%. Discovery Energy (OTC: DENR) shares set a new yearly high of $0.69 this morning. The stock was down 3.13% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $0.69 this morning. The stock was down 3.13% on the session. Rivex Technology (OTC: RIVX) shares broke to $5.04 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.83%.

shares broke to $5.04 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.83%. Aurora Solar Technologies (OTC: AACTF) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.07.

shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.07. Novint Technologies (OTC: NVNT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.01 on Friday morning, moving up 547.06%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.01 on Friday morning, moving up 547.06%. Sibling Group Holdings (OTC: SIBE) shares were flat% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.01.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week highs hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!