Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 14, 2019 10:09am   Comments
Share:

During the morning session on Thursday, 84 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Areas of Interest:

  • The largest company by market cap to break to a new 52-week high was Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).
  • The smallest company when looking at market cap to set a new 52-week high was nFinanSe (OTC: NFSE).
  • Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) declined the most, as it traded down 0.97% after hitting a new 52-week high.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:

  • Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $264.80. Shares traded down 0.03%.
  • Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares broke to $147.58 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.3%.
  • Walmart (NYSE: WMT) shares were up 2.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $124.60.
  • Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $149.93. Shares traded up 0.2%.
  • Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE: BAM) shares hit a yearly high of $57.42. The stock traded up 0.89% on the session.
  • Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $112.32 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.02%.
  • Sysco (NYSE: SYY) shares set a new 52-week high of $81.61 on Thursday, moving up 0.36%.
  • Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) stock hit a yearly high price of $211.38. The stock was up 0.76% for the day.
  • PPL (NYSE: PPL) shares were up 0.24% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $33.88.
  • Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ: SGEN) shares hit $113.29 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.72%.
  • Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $100.35. The stock traded up 0.15% on the session.
  • Fidelity National Finl (NYSE: FNF) shares set a new 52-week high of $47.35 on Thursday, moving up 0.19%.
  • Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $29.67 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.76%.
  • Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) shares were down 0.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $27.45.
  • Globe Life (NYSE: GL) shares set a new yearly high of $99.69 this morning. The stock was up 0.05% on the session.
  • EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $201.86 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.9%.
  • Assurant (NYSE: AIZP) shares were up 0.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $131.61.
  • Assurant (NYSE: AIZ) shares broke to $129.57 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.13%.
  • Hubbell (NYSE: HUBB) stock hit a yearly high price of $147.09. The stock was up 0.11% for the day.
  • Pilgrims Pride (NASDAQ: PPC) stock hit a yearly high price of $33.10. The stock was up 2.25% for the day.
  • Liberty Prop Trust (NYSE: LPT) shares broke to $59.98 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.13%.
  • First American Financial (NYSE: FAF) stock made a new 52-week high of $63.44 Thursday. The stock was up 0.35% for the day.
  • AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) stock hit a yearly high price of $80.70. The stock was up 2.39% for the day.
  • Curtiss-Wright (NYSE: CW) shares were down 0.17% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $140.85 for a change of down 0.17%.
  • Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $71.66 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.39%.
  • Essent Gr (NYSE: ESNT) shares set a new yearly high of $54.25 this morning. The stock was up 0.17% on the session.
  • China Biologic Products (NASDAQ: CBPO) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $118.10. Shares traded up 0.23%.
  • Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $29.37. Shares traded up 3.02%.
  • Copa Holdings (NYSE: CPA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $113.67 on Thursday morning, moving up 6.1%.
  • Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ: SAFM) shares were up 4.96% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $167.85 for a change of up 4.96%.
  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARWR) shares set a new yearly high of $48.88 this morning. The stock was down 0.93% on the session.
  • Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ: BLDR) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.96 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.97%.
  • First BanCorp (OTC: FBPRN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $26.06. Shares traded up 1.56%.
  • Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HALO) shares hit a yearly high of $18.04. The stock traded up 4.24% on the session.
  • Kinaxis (OTC: KXSCF) shares set a new 52-week high of $77.00 on Thursday, moving up 0.48%.
  • Cannae Holdings (NYSE: CNNE) shares set a new 52-week high of $35.42 on Thursday, moving up 0.51%.
  • Instructure (NYSE: INST) shares were up 3.47% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $52.15 for a change of up 3.47%.
  • Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares hit $6.42 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.75%.
  • FormFactor (NASDAQ: FORM) shares were up 0.31% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.95 for a change of up 0.31%.
  • New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: NYMTM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.12 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.36%.
  • Home Capital Gr (OTC: HMCBF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.78 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.65%.
  • Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE: KRG) shares hit $18.52 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.93%.
  • Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA) stock made a new 52-week high of $61.49 Thursday. The stock was up 0.47% for the day.
  • Kemet (NYSE: KEM) shares hit a yearly high of $26.25. The stock traded up 0.27% on the session.
  • Schweitzer-Mauduit Intl (NYSE: SWM) shares were down 0.86% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $45.74 for a change of down 0.86%.
  • GMS (NYSE: GMS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.76 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.61%.
  • Par Pacific Holdings (NYSE: PARR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $25.68. Shares traded up 0.67%.
  • Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DRNA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.61. The stock traded up 1.69% on the session.
  • Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) shares hit a yearly high of $57.68. The stock traded down 0.07% on the session.
  • DREAM Unlimited (OTC: DRUNF) shares set a new yearly high of $8.50 this morning. The stock was up 1.31% on the session.
  • Continental Building (NYSE: CBPX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.30 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.3%.
  • Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE: BOOT) shares broke to $42.71 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.71%.
  • Griffon (NYSE: GFF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.31 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 12.01%.
  • Central Securities (AMEX: CET) shares hit $33.34 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.8%.
  • Ingles Markets (NASDAQ: IMKTA) shares were up 0.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $44.27.
  • Construction Partners (NASDAQ: ROAD) shares broke to $18.59 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.05%.
  • United Royale Holdings (OTC: URYL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.58. The stock traded up 1.45% on the session.
  • Arvinas (NASDAQ: ARVN) shares hit $28.97 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.83%.
  • Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $3.62. Shares traded down 0.3%.
  • TPG Pace Hldgs (NYSE: TPGH) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.53. The stock was up 1.94% for the day.
  • American Software (NASDAQ: AMSWA) shares were up 0.64% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.00 for a change of up 0.64%.
  • Trinity Merger (NASDAQ: TMCX) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.99. The stock was up 0.83% for the day.
  • Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE) shares were up 1.12% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.71.
  • Kadmon Holdings (NYSE: KDMN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $3.86. Shares traded up 5.63%.
  • Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ: GLAD) shares were up 1.62% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.49.
  • Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ: CBNK) shares set a new yearly high of $14.57 this morning. The stock was up 2.38% on the session.
  • Vecima Networks (OTC: VNWTF) shares were up 4.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.69.
  • XOMA (NASDAQ: XOMA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $24.70 with a daily change of flat%.
  • Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ: EBMT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.00 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.93%.
  • NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) shares hit a yearly high of $1.60. The stock traded up 3.64% on the session.
  • Intrusion (OTC: INTZ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.20. The stock traded down 0.97% on the session.
  • Crown Crafts (NASDAQ: CRWS) shares hit a yearly high of $7.93. The stock traded up 4.07% on the session.
  • Electromed (AMEX: ELMD) shares were up 4.42% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.23.
  • Jerrick Media Holdings (OTC: JMDA) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.34 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.
  • Kidville (OTC: KVIL) shares were up 328.57% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.15 for a change of up 328.57%.
  • Reliance Global Group (OTC: RELI) shares set a new yearly high of $0.40 this morning. The stock was up 0.71% on the session.
  • Astea International (OTC: ATEA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.80 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.95%.
  • Mineral Mountain (OTC: MNRLF) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.30. The stock was up 6.31% for the day.
  • Yorbeau Resources (OTC: YRBAF) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.02 on Thursday, moving up 5.0%.
  • Dewey Electronics (OTC: DEWY) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.08. The stock was up 6.25% for the day.
  • China Shoe Holdings (OTC: CHSH) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.0015 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 36.36%.
  • Santeon Group (OTC: SANT) shares hit a yearly high of $0.33. The stock traded up 55.12% on the session.
  • Sibling Group Holdings (OTC: SIBE) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.01 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 96.0%.
  • nFinanSe (OTC: NFSE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $0.01. Shares traded up 28.0%.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on these equities. Stay tuned for further news.

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AGCO)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 14, 2019
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
Disney's Stock Surges After Signing Up More Than 10M Customers In First Day Of New Streaming Service
Analysts Upbeat On Skyworks' Fundamentals
TheRealReal CEO: 'No Other Resale Company Doing More To Remove Fakes'
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

New Jersey Next To Debate Limits On Trucking's Use Of Owner-Operators