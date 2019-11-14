Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
During the morning session on Thursday, 84 stocks hit new 52-week highs.
Areas of Interest:
- The largest company by market cap to break to a new 52-week high was Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).
- The smallest company when looking at market cap to set a new 52-week high was nFinanSe (OTC: NFSE).
- Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) declined the most, as it traded down 0.97% after hitting a new 52-week high.
The following stocks set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:
- Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $264.80. Shares traded down 0.03%.
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares broke to $147.58 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.3%.
- Walmart (NYSE: WMT) shares were up 2.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $124.60.
- Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $149.93. Shares traded up 0.2%.
- Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE: BAM) shares hit a yearly high of $57.42. The stock traded up 0.89% on the session.
- Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $112.32 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.02%.
- Sysco (NYSE: SYY) shares set a new 52-week high of $81.61 on Thursday, moving up 0.36%.
- Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) stock hit a yearly high price of $211.38. The stock was up 0.76% for the day.
- PPL (NYSE: PPL) shares were up 0.24% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $33.88.
- Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ: SGEN) shares hit $113.29 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.72%.
- Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $100.35. The stock traded up 0.15% on the session.
- Fidelity National Finl (NYSE: FNF) shares set a new 52-week high of $47.35 on Thursday, moving up 0.19%.
- Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $29.67 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.76%.
- Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) shares were down 0.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $27.45.
- Globe Life (NYSE: GL) shares set a new yearly high of $99.69 this morning. The stock was up 0.05% on the session.
- EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $201.86 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.9%.
- Assurant (NYSE: AIZP) shares were up 0.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $131.61.
- Assurant (NYSE: AIZ) shares broke to $129.57 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.13%.
- Hubbell (NYSE: HUBB) stock hit a yearly high price of $147.09. The stock was up 0.11% for the day.
- Pilgrims Pride (NASDAQ: PPC) stock hit a yearly high price of $33.10. The stock was up 2.25% for the day.
- Liberty Prop Trust (NYSE: LPT) shares broke to $59.98 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.13%.
- First American Financial (NYSE: FAF) stock made a new 52-week high of $63.44 Thursday. The stock was up 0.35% for the day.
- AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) stock hit a yearly high price of $80.70. The stock was up 2.39% for the day.
- Curtiss-Wright (NYSE: CW) shares were down 0.17% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $140.85 for a change of down 0.17%.
- Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $71.66 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.39%.
- Essent Gr (NYSE: ESNT) shares set a new yearly high of $54.25 this morning. The stock was up 0.17% on the session.
- China Biologic Products (NASDAQ: CBPO) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $118.10. Shares traded up 0.23%.
- Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $29.37. Shares traded up 3.02%.
- Copa Holdings (NYSE: CPA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $113.67 on Thursday morning, moving up 6.1%.
- Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ: SAFM) shares were up 4.96% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $167.85 for a change of up 4.96%.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARWR) shares set a new yearly high of $48.88 this morning. The stock was down 0.93% on the session.
- Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ: BLDR) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.96 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.97%.
- First BanCorp (OTC: FBPRN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $26.06. Shares traded up 1.56%.
- Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HALO) shares hit a yearly high of $18.04. The stock traded up 4.24% on the session.
- Kinaxis (OTC: KXSCF) shares set a new 52-week high of $77.00 on Thursday, moving up 0.48%.
- Cannae Holdings (NYSE: CNNE) shares set a new 52-week high of $35.42 on Thursday, moving up 0.51%.
- Instructure (NYSE: INST) shares were up 3.47% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $52.15 for a change of up 3.47%.
- Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares hit $6.42 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.75%.
- FormFactor (NASDAQ: FORM) shares were up 0.31% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.95 for a change of up 0.31%.
- New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: NYMTM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.12 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.36%.
- Home Capital Gr (OTC: HMCBF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.78 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.65%.
- Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE: KRG) shares hit $18.52 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.93%.
- Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA) stock made a new 52-week high of $61.49 Thursday. The stock was up 0.47% for the day.
- Kemet (NYSE: KEM) shares hit a yearly high of $26.25. The stock traded up 0.27% on the session.
- Schweitzer-Mauduit Intl (NYSE: SWM) shares were down 0.86% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $45.74 for a change of down 0.86%.
- GMS (NYSE: GMS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.76 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.61%.
- Par Pacific Holdings (NYSE: PARR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $25.68. Shares traded up 0.67%.
- Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DRNA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.61. The stock traded up 1.69% on the session.
- Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) shares hit a yearly high of $57.68. The stock traded down 0.07% on the session.
- DREAM Unlimited (OTC: DRUNF) shares set a new yearly high of $8.50 this morning. The stock was up 1.31% on the session.
- Continental Building (NYSE: CBPX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.30 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.3%.
- Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE: BOOT) shares broke to $42.71 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.71%.
- Griffon (NYSE: GFF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.31 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 12.01%.
- Central Securities (AMEX: CET) shares hit $33.34 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.8%.
- Ingles Markets (NASDAQ: IMKTA) shares were up 0.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $44.27.
- Construction Partners (NASDAQ: ROAD) shares broke to $18.59 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.05%.
- United Royale Holdings (OTC: URYL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.58. The stock traded up 1.45% on the session.
- Arvinas (NASDAQ: ARVN) shares hit $28.97 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.83%.
- Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $3.62. Shares traded down 0.3%.
- TPG Pace Hldgs (NYSE: TPGH) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.53. The stock was up 1.94% for the day.
- American Software (NASDAQ: AMSWA) shares were up 0.64% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.00 for a change of up 0.64%.
- Trinity Merger (NASDAQ: TMCX) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.99. The stock was up 0.83% for the day.
- Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE) shares were up 1.12% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.71.
- Kadmon Holdings (NYSE: KDMN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $3.86. Shares traded up 5.63%.
- Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ: GLAD) shares were up 1.62% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.49.
- Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ: CBNK) shares set a new yearly high of $14.57 this morning. The stock was up 2.38% on the session.
- Vecima Networks (OTC: VNWTF) shares were up 4.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.69.
- XOMA (NASDAQ: XOMA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $24.70 with a daily change of flat%.
- Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ: EBMT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.00 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.93%.
- NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) shares hit a yearly high of $1.60. The stock traded up 3.64% on the session.
- Intrusion (OTC: INTZ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.20. The stock traded down 0.97% on the session.
- Crown Crafts (NASDAQ: CRWS) shares hit a yearly high of $7.93. The stock traded up 4.07% on the session.
- Electromed (AMEX: ELMD) shares were up 4.42% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.23.
- Jerrick Media Holdings (OTC: JMDA) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.34 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.
- Kidville (OTC: KVIL) shares were up 328.57% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.15 for a change of up 328.57%.
- Reliance Global Group (OTC: RELI) shares set a new yearly high of $0.40 this morning. The stock was up 0.71% on the session.
- Astea International (OTC: ATEA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.80 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.95%.
- Mineral Mountain (OTC: MNRLF) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.30. The stock was up 6.31% for the day.
- Yorbeau Resources (OTC: YRBAF) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.02 on Thursday, moving up 5.0%.
- Dewey Electronics (OTC: DEWY) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.08. The stock was up 6.25% for the day.
- China Shoe Holdings (OTC: CHSH) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.0015 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 36.36%.
- Santeon Group (OTC: SANT) shares hit a yearly high of $0.33. The stock traded up 55.12% on the session.
- Sibling Group Holdings (OTC: SIBE) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.01 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 96.0%.
- nFinanSe (OTC: NFSE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $0.01. Shares traded up 28.0%.
Benzinga will continue to update investors on these equities. Stay tuned for further news.
