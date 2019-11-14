Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

During the morning session on Thursday, 84 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Areas of Interest:

The largest company by market cap to break to a new 52-week high was Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) .

. The smallest company when looking at market cap to set a new 52-week high was nFinanSe (OTC: NFSE) .

. Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) declined the most, as it traded down 0.97% after hitting a new 52-week high.

declined the most, as it traded down 0.97% after hitting a new 52-week high.



The following stocks set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $264.80. Shares traded down 0.03%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $264.80. Shares traded down 0.03%. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares broke to $147.58 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.3%.

shares broke to $147.58 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.3%. Walmart (NYSE: WMT) shares were up 2.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $124.60.

shares were up 2.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $124.60. Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $149.93. Shares traded up 0.2%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $149.93. Shares traded up 0.2%. Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE: BAM) shares hit a yearly high of $57.42. The stock traded up 0.89% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $57.42. The stock traded up 0.89% on the session. Fiserv (NASDAQ: FISV) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $112.32 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.02%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $112.32 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.02%. Sysco (NYSE: SYY) shares set a new 52-week high of $81.61 on Thursday, moving up 0.36%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $81.61 on Thursday, moving up 0.36%. Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) stock hit a yearly high price of $211.38. The stock was up 0.76% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $211.38. The stock was up 0.76% for the day. PPL (NYSE: PPL) shares were up 0.24% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $33.88.

shares were up 0.24% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $33.88. Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ: SGEN) shares hit $113.29 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.72%.

shares hit $113.29 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.72%. Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $100.35. The stock traded up 0.15% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $100.35. The stock traded up 0.15% on the session. Fidelity National Finl (NYSE: FNF) shares set a new 52-week high of $47.35 on Thursday, moving up 0.19%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $47.35 on Thursday, moving up 0.19%. Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $29.67 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.76%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $29.67 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.76%. Bausch Health Companies (NYSE: BHC) shares were down 0.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $27.45.

shares were down 0.18% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $27.45. Globe Life (NYSE: GL) shares set a new yearly high of $99.69 this morning. The stock was up 0.05% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $99.69 this morning. The stock was up 0.05% on the session. EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $201.86 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.9%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $201.86 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.9%. Assurant (NYSE: AIZP) shares were up 0.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $131.61.

shares were up 0.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $131.61. Assurant (NYSE: AIZ) shares broke to $129.57 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.13%.

shares broke to $129.57 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.13%. Hubbell (NYSE: HUBB) stock hit a yearly high price of $147.09. The stock was up 0.11% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $147.09. The stock was up 0.11% for the day. Pilgrims Pride (NASDAQ: PPC) stock hit a yearly high price of $33.10. The stock was up 2.25% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $33.10. The stock was up 2.25% for the day. Liberty Prop Trust (NYSE: LPT) shares broke to $59.98 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.13%.

shares broke to $59.98 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.13%. First American Financial (NYSE: FAF) stock made a new 52-week high of $63.44 Thursday. The stock was up 0.35% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $63.44 Thursday. The stock was up 0.35% for the day. AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) stock hit a yearly high price of $80.70. The stock was up 2.39% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $80.70. The stock was up 2.39% for the day. Curtiss-Wright (NYSE: CW) shares were down 0.17% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $140.85 for a change of down 0.17%.

shares were down 0.17% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $140.85 for a change of down 0.17%. Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $71.66 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.39%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $71.66 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 1.39%. Essent Gr (NYSE: ESNT) shares set a new yearly high of $54.25 this morning. The stock was up 0.17% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $54.25 this morning. The stock was up 0.17% on the session. China Biologic Products (NASDAQ: CBPO) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $118.10. Shares traded up 0.23%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $118.10. Shares traded up 0.23%. Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $29.37. Shares traded up 3.02%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $29.37. Shares traded up 3.02%. Copa Holdings (NYSE: CPA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $113.67 on Thursday morning, moving up 6.1%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $113.67 on Thursday morning, moving up 6.1%. Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ: SAFM) shares were up 4.96% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $167.85 for a change of up 4.96%.

shares were up 4.96% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $167.85 for a change of up 4.96%. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARWR) shares set a new yearly high of $48.88 this morning. The stock was down 0.93% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $48.88 this morning. The stock was down 0.93% on the session. Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ: BLDR) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.96 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.97%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $24.96 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.97%. First BanCorp (OTC: FBPRN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $26.06. Shares traded up 1.56%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $26.06. Shares traded up 1.56%. Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HALO) shares hit a yearly high of $18.04. The stock traded up 4.24% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $18.04. The stock traded up 4.24% on the session. Kinaxis (OTC: KXSCF) shares set a new 52-week high of $77.00 on Thursday, moving up 0.48%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $77.00 on Thursday, moving up 0.48%. Cannae Holdings (NYSE: CNNE) shares set a new 52-week high of $35.42 on Thursday, moving up 0.51%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $35.42 on Thursday, moving up 0.51%. Instructure (NYSE: INST) shares were up 3.47% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $52.15 for a change of up 3.47%.

shares were up 3.47% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $52.15 for a change of up 3.47%. Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares hit $6.42 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.75%.

shares hit $6.42 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.75%. FormFactor (NASDAQ: FORM) shares were up 0.31% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.95 for a change of up 0.31%.

shares were up 0.31% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.95 for a change of up 0.31%. New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: NYMTM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.12 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.36%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.12 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.36%. Home Capital Gr (OTC: HMCBF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.78 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.65%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.78 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 2.65%. Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE: KRG) shares hit $18.52 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.93%.

shares hit $18.52 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.93%. Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA) stock made a new 52-week high of $61.49 Thursday. The stock was up 0.47% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $61.49 Thursday. The stock was up 0.47% for the day. Kemet (NYSE: KEM) shares hit a yearly high of $26.25. The stock traded up 0.27% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $26.25. The stock traded up 0.27% on the session. Schweitzer-Mauduit Intl (NYSE: SWM) shares were down 0.86% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $45.74 for a change of down 0.86%.

shares were down 0.86% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $45.74 for a change of down 0.86%. GMS (NYSE: GMS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.76 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.61%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.76 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.61%. Par Pacific Holdings (NYSE: PARR) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $25.68. Shares traded up 0.67%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $25.68. Shares traded up 0.67%. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DRNA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.61. The stock traded up 1.69% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.61. The stock traded up 1.69% on the session. Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) shares hit a yearly high of $57.68. The stock traded down 0.07% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $57.68. The stock traded down 0.07% on the session. DREAM Unlimited (OTC: DRUNF) shares set a new yearly high of $8.50 this morning. The stock was up 1.31% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $8.50 this morning. The stock was up 1.31% on the session. Continental Building (NYSE: CBPX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.30 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.3%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $36.30 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.3%. Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE: BOOT) shares broke to $42.71 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.71%.

shares broke to $42.71 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.71%. Griffon (NYSE: GFF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.31 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 12.01%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.31 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 12.01%. Central Securities (AMEX: CET) shares hit $33.34 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.8%.

shares hit $33.34 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.8%. Ingles Markets (NASDAQ: IMKTA) shares were up 0.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $44.27.

shares were up 0.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $44.27. Construction Partners (NASDAQ: ROAD) shares broke to $18.59 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.05%.

shares broke to $18.59 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.05%. United Royale Holdings (OTC: URYL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.58. The stock traded up 1.45% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.58. The stock traded up 1.45% on the session. Arvinas (NASDAQ: ARVN) shares hit $28.97 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.83%.

shares hit $28.97 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.83%. Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $3.62. Shares traded down 0.3%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $3.62. Shares traded down 0.3%. TPG Pace Hldgs (NYSE: TPGH) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.53. The stock was up 1.94% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $10.53. The stock was up 1.94% for the day. American Software (NASDAQ: AMSWA) shares were up 0.64% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.00 for a change of up 0.64%.

shares were up 0.64% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.00 for a change of up 0.64%. Trinity Merger (NASDAQ: TMCX) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.99. The stock was up 0.83% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $10.99. The stock was up 0.83% for the day. Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE) shares were up 1.12% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.71.

shares were up 1.12% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $12.71. Kadmon Holdings (NYSE: KDMN) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $3.86. Shares traded up 5.63%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $3.86. Shares traded up 5.63%. Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ: GLAD) shares were up 1.62% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.49.

shares were up 1.62% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.49. Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ: CBNK) shares set a new yearly high of $14.57 this morning. The stock was up 2.38% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $14.57 this morning. The stock was up 2.38% on the session. Vecima Networks (OTC: VNWTF) shares were up 4.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.69.

shares were up 4.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.69. XOMA (NASDAQ: XOMA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $24.70 with a daily change of flat%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $24.70 with a daily change of flat%. Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ: EBMT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.00 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.93%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $20.00 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.93%. NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) shares hit a yearly high of $1.60. The stock traded up 3.64% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $1.60. The stock traded up 3.64% on the session. Intrusion (OTC: INTZ) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.20. The stock traded down 0.97% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.20. The stock traded down 0.97% on the session. Crown Crafts (NASDAQ: CRWS) shares hit a yearly high of $7.93. The stock traded up 4.07% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $7.93. The stock traded up 4.07% on the session. Electromed (AMEX: ELMD) shares were up 4.42% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.23.

shares were up 4.42% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.23. Jerrick Media Holdings (OTC: JMDA) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.34 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $4.34 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%. Kidville (OTC: KVIL) shares were up 328.57% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.15 for a change of up 328.57%.

shares were up 328.57% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.15 for a change of up 328.57%. Reliance Global Group (OTC: RELI) shares set a new yearly high of $0.40 this morning. The stock was up 0.71% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $0.40 this morning. The stock was up 0.71% on the session. Astea International (OTC: ATEA) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.80 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.95%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.80 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.95%. Mineral Mountain (OTC: MNRLF) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.30. The stock was up 6.31% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $0.30. The stock was up 6.31% for the day. Yorbeau Resources (OTC: YRBAF) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.02 on Thursday, moving up 5.0%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $0.02 on Thursday, moving up 5.0%. Dewey Electronics (OTC: DEWY) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.08. The stock was up 6.25% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $4.08. The stock was up 6.25% for the day. China Shoe Holdings (OTC: CHSH) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.0015 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 36.36%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $0.0015 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 36.36%. Santeon Group (OTC: SANT) shares hit a yearly high of $0.33. The stock traded up 55.12% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $0.33. The stock traded up 55.12% on the session. Sibling Group Holdings (OTC: SIBE) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.01 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 96.0%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $0.01 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 96.0%. nFinanSe (OTC: NFSE) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $0.01. Shares traded up 28.0%.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on these equities. Stay tuned for further news.