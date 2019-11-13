Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
This morning 69 companies reached new 52-week highs.
Interesting Facts:
- The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL).
- The smallest company when looking at market cap to set a new 52-week high was Fast Lane Holdings (OTC: FLHI).
- Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ: LSXMK) made the biggest move downwards of the group, plummetting 15.33% shortly after reaching its 52-week high.
The following stocks set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:
- Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $262.80. Shares traded up 0.02%.
- Linde (NYSE: LIN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $207.74 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.7%.
- Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) shares hit $38.35 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.47%.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb (OTC: BMYMP) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $1,239.65. Shares traded down 15.33%.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) stock made a new 52-week high of $205.00 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.5% for the day.
- Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) shares set a new yearly high of $237.88 this morning. The stock was down 0.35% on the session.
- Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) shares set a new 52-week high of $37.19 on Wednesday, moving up 0.7%.
- Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) shares broke to $209.10 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.64%.
- Synchrony Finl (OTC: SNFI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $25.25 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.56%.
- WellCare Health Plans (NYSE: WCG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $304.68 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.32%.
- Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $100.09 on Wednesday morning, moving down 0.19%.
- Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ: LSXMK) shares set a new yearly high of $47.30 this morning. The stock was up 0.26% on the session.
- Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ: LSXMA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $47.05. The stock traded up 0.26% on the session.
- Leidos Holdings (NYSE: LDOS) shares broke to $89.14 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.28%.
- Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) shares were up 1.16% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $43.63.
- Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) shares set a new 52-week high of $43.41 on Wednesday, moving down 0.67%.
- Amdocs (NASDAQ: DOX) stock set a new 52-week high of $67.69 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.19%.
- Fortune Brands Home (NYSE: FBHS) shares hit a yearly high of $62.60. The stock traded up 0.22% on the session.
- GCI Liberty (NASDAQ: GLIBA) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $72.19. Shares traded up 0.29%.
- BRP (NASDAQ: DOOO) shares were up 0.13% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $46.33.
- Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP) shares were up 0.16% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $28.08 for a change of up 0.16%.
- Valley National (NASDAQ: VLYPO) shares hit $26.49 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.04%.
- Tech Data (NASDAQ: TECD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $130.15 on Wednesday morning, moving up 3.9%.
- Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ: ALGT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $173.13 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.64%.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARWR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $45.86 on Wednesday morning, moving up 0.61%.
- Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ: AY) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.06. The stock was down 0.12% for the day.
- Cannae Holdings (NYSE: CNNE) shares hit $34.55 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.21%.
- Innergex Renewable Energy (OTC: INGXF) shares hit a yearly high of $12.81. The stock traded up 0.24% on the session.
- Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.32 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.59%.
- MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $158.34. Shares traded down 0.35%.
- Home Capital Gr (OTC: HMCBF) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.16 Wednesday. The stock was up 12.02% for the day.
- MACOM Technology (NASDAQ: MTSI) shares were down 3.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.00.
- Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE) shares broke to $6.54 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.
- Wesdome Gold Mines (OTC: WDOFF) shares hit $6.50 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.5%.
- Kemet (NYSE: KEM) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.00 on Wednesday, moving up 0.42%.
- CSW Industrials (NASDAQ: CSWI) shares hit a yearly high of $75.98. The stock traded up 0.69% on the session.
- Continental Building (NYSE: CBPX) shares were up 0.72% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $36.25 for a change of up 0.72%.
- Silvercorp Metals (AMEX: SVM) shares broke to $4.67 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.49%.
- Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $47.65 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 30.8%.
- Comtech Telecomms (NASDAQ: CMTL) shares broke to $36.82 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.57%.
- Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $3.20 on Wednesday morning, moving up 7.49%.
- Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) shares were down 0.97% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $8.34.
- Trinity Merger (NASDAQ: TMCX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $10.80 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.05%.
- BioDelivery Sciences Intl (NASDAQ: BDSI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $6.20 with a daily change of up 7.52%.
- Kadmon Holdings (NYSE: KDMN) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.75. The stock was down 0.54% for the day.
- Recro Pharma (NASDAQ: REPH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.20 on Wednesday morning, moving up 2.37%.
- Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ: GLAD) shares set a new 52-week high of $10.33 on Wednesday, moving up 0.98%.
- Trident Acquisitions (NASDAQ: TDAC) stock made a new 52-week high of $10.50 Wednesday. The stock was up 0.19% for the day.
- Gladstone Land (NASDAQ: LANDP) shares were up 1.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.48.
- Yellow Pages (OTC: YLWDF) shares were up 4.66% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.00.
- IBI Group (OTC: IBIBF) shares set a new 52-week high of $4.15 on Wednesday, moving flat%.
- Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ: EBMT) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.72 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.15%.
- InfuSystems Holdings (AMEX: INFU) shares hit $7.83 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.0%.
- NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) stock hit a yearly high price of $1.36. The stock was up 12.66% for the day.
- Avicanna (OTC: AVCNF) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.53 on Wednesday, moving up 38.68%.
- Computer Task Group (NASDAQ: CTG) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.99 on Wednesday, moving up 3.61%.
- Crown Crafts (NASDAQ: CRWS) shares were up 0.55% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.49.
- Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: OPNT) shares were up 3.44% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.00.
- Communications Systems (NASDAQ: JCS) shares hit $7.47 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.93%.
- Electromed (AMEX: ELMD) shares were up 22.97% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $8.31.
- State Bank (OTC: SBAZ) shares were up 0.23% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.84.
- GBLT (OTC: GBLTF) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $0.10. Shares traded down 8.67%.
- Nortech Systems (NASDAQ: NSYS) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.05. The stock was up 94.61% for the day.
- Southern Banc (OTC: SRNN) shares were up 13.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $9.75.
- Greenkraft (OTC: GKIT) shares were up 338.52% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.10.
- EEStor (OTC: ZNNMF) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.16 on Wednesday, moving up 91.43%.
- Dynastar Holdings (OTC: DYNA) shares hit $0.07 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 400.0%.
- DBMM Group (OTC: DBMM) shares were up 105.88% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.01.
- Fast Lane Holdings (OTC: FLHI) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $0.41. Shares traded up 8.49%.
Benzinga will continue to update investors on 52-week highs hit in these and other stocks. Stay tuned!
