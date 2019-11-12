Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
This morning 131 companies set new 52-week highs.
Things to Consider:
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high this morning.
- Fast Lane Holdings (OTC: FLHI) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ: AEIS) was the biggest loser of the group, declining 8.94% after reaching its new 52-week high.
The stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10am on Tuesday are the following:
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares set a new 52-week high of $146.43 on Tuesday, moving up 0.51%.
- Honeywell International (NYSE: HON) shares set a new 52-week high of $182.00 on Tuesday, moving up 0.92%.
- Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $221.40. The stock traded up 1.27% on the session.
- Linde (NYSE: LIN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $206.89. The stock traded up 1.77% on the session.
- Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $38.05 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.53%.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) shares hit a yearly high of $58.47. The stock traded up 0.86% on the session.
- Celgene (NASDAQ: CELG) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $109.78. Shares traded up 0.47%.
- Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE: BAM) shares were up 0.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $57.08.
- Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) shares broke to $148.43 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.36%.
- Allergan (NYSE: AGN) shares were up 0.57% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $181.66 for a change of up 0.57%.
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) shares were up 0.41% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $203.00 for a change of up 0.41%.
- Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $236.17. The stock traded up 0.48% on the session.
- JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) shares set a new yearly high of $33.80 this morning. The stock was up 1.2% on the session.
- Allstate (NYSE: ALL) shares set a new yearly high of $109.62 this morning. The stock was up 0.83% on the session.
- NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) stock made a new 52-week high of $120.07 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.31% for the day.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE: ZBH) stock hit a yearly high price of $144.98. The stock was up 0.92% for the day.
- PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $130.45. The stock traded up 0.76% on the session.
- KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) shares broke to $175.50 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.49%.
- Synchrony Finl (OTC: SNFI) shares broke to $25.15 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.04%.
- Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) shares hit $201.27 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 14.0%.
- Hess (NYSE: HES) stock made a new 52-week high of $72.97 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.04% for the day.
- D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) stock set a new 52-week high of $54.92 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.77%.
- Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $229.31 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.84%.
- Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) shares hit a yearly high of $106.19. The stock traded up 0.9% on the session.
- Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ: MRVL) stock made a new 52-week high of $27.65 Tuesday. The stock was up 3.62% for the day.
- Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ: SGEN) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $109.00. Shares traded up 0.66%.
- DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) shares were up 0.43% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $205.93 for a change of up 0.43%.
- Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) shares set a new yearly high of $98.22 this morning. The stock was up 2.42% on the session.
- Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) shares were up 0.72% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $101.92.
- Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ: LSXMA) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $46.94. Shares traded down 0.05%.
- Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY) shares hit $345.11 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.58%.
- Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) shares were up 0.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $38.07.
- AXA Equitable Holdings (NYSE: EQH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.66 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.49%.
- Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $281.43 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.92%.
- Packaging Corp of America (NYSE: PKG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $114.23. The stock traded up 0.4% on the session.
- Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $43.07 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.32%.
- Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONA) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $40.96. Shares traded up 1.27%.
- United Rentals (NYSE: URI) shares hit $156.55 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.06%.
- Huntington Ingalls Indus (NYSE: HII) shares were up 0.97% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $254.17.
- Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) stock hit a yearly high price of $112.56. The stock was up 1.58% for the day.
- Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) shares were up 1.72% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $174.18.
- Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ: GLPI) stock set a new 52-week high of $42.68 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.59%.
- Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.87 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.12%.
- Assurant (NYSE: AIZ) shares were up 0.93% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $131.06.
- Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS) shares hit $12.17 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.12%.
- Cable One (NYSE: CABO) shares were up 0.28% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1,479.00.
- GCI Liberty (OTC: GLIBB) stock set a new 52-week high of $70.85 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.66%.
- GCI Liberty (NASDAQ: GLIBA) shares were flat% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $70.50.
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD) stock made a new 52-week high of $45.94 Tuesday. The stock was up 3.76% for the day.
- Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) shares set a new yearly high of $165.37 this morning. The stock was up 0.84% on the session.
- AECOM (NYSE: ACM) shares set a new yearly high of $43.25 this morning. The stock was up 2.0% on the session.
- Jabil (NYSE: JBL) shares were up 0.02% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.71.
- First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ: FCNCA) shares set a new yearly high of $518.67 this morning. The stock was down 0.73% on the session.
- Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ: LITE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $66.95. The stock traded up 0.6% on the session.
- Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP) shares were up 0.69% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $27.84 for a change of up 0.69%.
- KBR (NYSE: KBR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.86 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.51%.
- Lithia Motors (NYSE: LAD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $162.71 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.2%.
- Inphi (NYSE: IPHI) stock set a new 52-week high of $75.42 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.39%.
- Parsons Corp (NYSE: PSN) stock hit a yearly high price of $38.98. The stock was up 0.69% for the day.
- Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.99. The stock traded up 0.35% on the session.
- SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE) shares were down 0.3% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $92.36 for a change of down 0.3%.
- Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RETA) shares were down 1.06% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $215.25 for a change of down 1.06%.
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARWR) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.45 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.07% for the day.
- Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ: BLDR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $24.79 with a daily change of up 1.4%.
- Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ: AY) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.84 on Tuesday, moving up 0.87%.
- Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DCPH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $48.92 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.1%.
- CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $53.94. Shares traded up 8.61%.
- Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ: AEIS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $70.78. Shares traded up 9.32%.
- Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.50. The stock was down 0.71% for the day.
- Innergex Renewable Energy (OTC: INGXF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.61 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded flat%.
- Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE: ABG) shares were up 0.48% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $110.43.
- Essential Props Realty (NYSE: EPRT) shares hit a yearly high of $26.51. The stock traded up 0.91% on the session.
- Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) stock hit a yearly high price of $65.86. The stock was down 0.03% for the day.
- Newmark Group (NASDAQ: NMRK) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.49 on Tuesday, moving up 0.18%.
- Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares were up 0.39% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.21.
- MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) stock hit a yearly high price of $157.26. The stock was up 0.44% for the day.
- Masonite International (NYSE: DOOR) shares broke to $67.75 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.72%.
- Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA) shares hit a yearly high of $59.38. The stock traded up 2.71% on the session.
- Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write (NYSE: BXMX) shares broke to $13.80 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.04%.
- Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE) shares were up 1.3% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.30.
- Chorus Aviation (OTC: CHRRF) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.17. The stock was up 1.84% for the day.
- Par Pacific Holdings (NYSE: PARR) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.50. The stock was up 1.06% for the day.
- Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DRNA) shares were up 2.96% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.43 for a change of up 2.96%.
- Kemet (NYSE: KEM) shares set a new yearly high of $25.66 this morning. The stock was up 12.11% on the session.
- Triumph Group (NYSE: TGI) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $28.19. Shares traded up 0.7%.
- Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE: BOOT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $41.42 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.73%.
- InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $46.35. The stock traded up 2.47% on the session.
- Nova Measuring (NASDAQ: NVMI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $36.97 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.84%.
- Continental Building (NYSE: CBPX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.31 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.84%.
- Costamare (NYSE: CMRE) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.43 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.15%.
- B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILYP) shares were up 0.24% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.29 for a change of up 0.24%.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KPTI) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $15.52. Shares traded up 1.37%.
- Everi Holdings (NYSE: EVRI) shares set a new yearly high of $12.57 this morning. The stock was up 0.8% on the session.
- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.12 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.13%.
- Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.07 on Tuesday, moving up 1.03%.
- TechTarget (NASDAQ: TTGT) shares were up 1.54% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $29.46 for a change of up 1.54%.
- Tredegar (NYSE: TG) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.20 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.82% for the day.
- Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) shares hit a yearly high of $7.85. The stock traded up 3.82% on the session.
- Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ: KOD) shares were up 1.63% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.85.
- Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ: MBWM) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $36.69. Shares traded down 0.55%.
- Forterra (NASDAQ: FRTA) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.75. The stock was up 1.79% for the day.
- Vectrus (NYSE: VEC) shares set a new 52-week high of $54.62 on Tuesday, moving flat%.
- International Money (NASDAQ: IMXI) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $16.10. Shares traded down 8.94%.
- Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ: GRBK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.07 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.73%.
- Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.56 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.4%.
- Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ: GAIN) shares hit a yearly high of $13.83. The stock traded up 1.32% on the session.
- PAR Technology (NYSE: PAR) shares set a new 52-week high of $30.64 on Tuesday, moving up 3.24%.
- Kadmon Holdings (NYSE: KDMN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.64 with a daily change of up 12.37%.
- Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.98. The stock was up 1.67% for the day.
- XPEL (NASDAQ: XPEL) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.23 on Tuesday, moving down 3.89%.
- Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ: MPAA) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.60 Tuesday. The stock was up 12.0% for the day.
- Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ: GLAD) shares set a new yearly high of $10.20 this morning. The stock was up 1.04% on the session.
- Calian Group (OTC: CLNFF) stock hit a yearly high price of $28.17. The stock was up 6.89% for the day.
- FS Bancorp (NASDAQ: FSBW) shares were up 0.25% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $59.99.
- Nuveen Virginia Quality (NYSE: NPV) shares broke to $14.70 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.41%.
- Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ: CABA) shares were up 1.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.98.
- Red Violet (NASDAQ: RDVT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.90 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 10.67%.
- NioCorp Developments (OTC: NIOBF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.56. The stock traded up 3.64% on the session.
- Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ: EBMT) shares were up 2.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.38.
- Intrusion (OTC: INTZ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.10 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.96%.
- U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ: PRTS) stock made a new 52-week high of $2.60 Tuesday. The stock was down 2.81% for the day.
- Communications Systems (NASDAQ: JCS) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.28 on Tuesday, moving up 2.29%.
- DGSE Companies (AMEX: DGSE) shares were up 12.61% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1.51.
- Mineral Mountain (OTC: MNRLF) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.29. The stock was up 10.98% for the day.
- FitLife Brands (OTC: FTLF) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $13.60. Shares traded flat%.
- Callinex Mines (OTC: CLLXF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.94 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 30.13%.
- RJK Explorations (OTC: RJKAF) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.12 Tuesday. The stock was flat% for the day.
- Encision (OTC: ECIA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.49. The stock traded down 1.1% on the session.
- Cordia (OTC: CORG) shares set a new yearly high of $0.06 this morning. The stock was up 2.44% on the session.
- P2 Solar (OTC: PTOS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.03 on Tuesday morning, moving flat%.
- Fast Lane Holdings (OTC: FLHI) shares hit $0.33 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 56.17%.
Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.
