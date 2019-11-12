Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2019 10:11am   Comments
This morning 131 companies set new 52-week highs.

Things to Consider:

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high this morning.
  • Fast Lane Holdings (OTC: FLHI) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ: AEIS) was the biggest loser of the group, declining 8.94% after reaching its new 52-week high.

The stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10am on Tuesday are the following:

  • Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares set a new 52-week high of $146.43 on Tuesday, moving up 0.51%.
  • Honeywell International (NYSE: HON) shares set a new 52-week high of $182.00 on Tuesday, moving up 0.92%.
  • Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $221.40. The stock traded up 1.27% on the session.
  • Linde (NYSE: LIN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $206.89. The stock traded up 1.77% on the session.
  • Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $38.05 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.53%.
  • Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) shares hit a yearly high of $58.47. The stock traded up 0.86% on the session.
  • Celgene (NASDAQ: CELG) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $109.78. Shares traded up 0.47%.
  • Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE: BAM) shares were up 0.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $57.08.
  • Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) shares broke to $148.43 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.36%.
  • Allergan (NYSE: AGN) shares were up 0.57% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $181.66 for a change of up 0.57%.
  • Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) shares were up 0.41% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $203.00 for a change of up 0.41%.
  • Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE: APD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $236.17. The stock traded up 0.48% on the session.
  • JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) shares set a new yearly high of $33.80 this morning. The stock was up 1.2% on the session.
  • Allstate (NYSE: ALL) shares set a new yearly high of $109.62 this morning. The stock was up 0.83% on the session.
  • NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) stock made a new 52-week high of $120.07 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.31% for the day.
  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE: ZBH) stock hit a yearly high price of $144.98. The stock was up 0.92% for the day.
  • PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $130.45. The stock traded up 0.76% on the session.
  • KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) shares broke to $175.50 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.49%.
  • Synchrony Finl (OTC: SNFI) shares broke to $25.15 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.04%.
  • Rockwell Automation (NYSE: ROK) shares hit $201.27 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 14.0%.
  • Hess (NYSE: HES) stock made a new 52-week high of $72.97 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.04% for the day.
  • D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) stock set a new 52-week high of $54.92 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.77%.
  • Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $229.31 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.84%.
  • Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) shares hit a yearly high of $106.19. The stock traded up 0.9% on the session.
  • Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ: MRVL) stock made a new 52-week high of $27.65 Tuesday. The stock was up 3.62% for the day.
  • Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ: SGEN) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $109.00. Shares traded up 0.66%.
  • DexCom (NASDAQ: DXCM) shares were up 0.43% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $205.93 for a change of up 0.43%.
  • Fortinet (NASDAQ: FTNT) shares set a new yearly high of $98.22 this morning. The stock was up 2.42% on the session.
  • Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) shares were up 0.72% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $101.92.
  • Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ: LSXMA) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $46.94. Shares traded down 0.05%.
  • Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY) shares hit $345.11 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.58%.
  • Brown & Brown (NYSE: BRO) shares were up 0.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $38.07.
  • AXA Equitable Holdings (NYSE: EQH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.66 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.49%.
  • Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $281.43 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.92%.
  • Packaging Corp of America (NYSE: PKG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $114.23. The stock traded up 0.4% on the session.
  • Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $43.07 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.32%.
  • Liberty Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONA) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $40.96. Shares traded up 1.27%.
  • United Rentals (NYSE: URI) shares hit $156.55 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.06%.
  • Huntington Ingalls Indus (NYSE: HII) shares were up 0.97% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $254.17.
  • Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) stock hit a yearly high price of $112.56. The stock was up 1.58% for the day.
  • Insulet (NASDAQ: PODD) shares were up 1.72% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $174.18.
  • Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ: GLPI) stock set a new 52-week high of $42.68 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.59%.
  • Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.87 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.12%.
  • Assurant (NYSE: AIZ) shares were up 0.93% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $131.06.
  • Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS) shares hit $12.17 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.12%.
  • Cable One (NYSE: CABO) shares were up 0.28% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1,479.00.
  • GCI Liberty (OTC: GLIBB) stock set a new 52-week high of $70.85 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.66%.
  • GCI Liberty (NASDAQ: GLIBA) shares were flat% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $70.50.
  • ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ACAD) stock made a new 52-week high of $45.94 Tuesday. The stock was up 3.76% for the day.
  • Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) shares set a new yearly high of $165.37 this morning. The stock was up 0.84% on the session.
  • AECOM (NYSE: ACM) shares set a new yearly high of $43.25 this morning. The stock was up 2.0% on the session.
  • Jabil (NYSE: JBL) shares were up 0.02% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $39.71.
  • First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ: FCNCA) shares set a new yearly high of $518.67 this morning. The stock was down 0.73% on the session.
  • Lumentum Holdings (NASDAQ: LITE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $66.95. The stock traded up 0.6% on the session.
  • Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP) shares were up 0.69% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $27.84 for a change of up 0.69%.
  • KBR (NYSE: KBR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $29.86 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.51%.
  • Lithia Motors (NYSE: LAD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $162.71 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.2%.
  • Inphi (NYSE: IPHI) stock set a new 52-week high of $75.42 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.39%.
  • Parsons Corp (NYSE: PSN) stock hit a yearly high price of $38.98. The stock was up 0.69% for the day.
  • Darling Ingredients (NYSE: DAR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.99. The stock traded up 0.35% on the session.
  • SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE: SITE) shares were down 0.3% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $92.36 for a change of down 0.3%.
  • Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RETA) shares were down 1.06% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $215.25 for a change of down 1.06%.
  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARWR) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.45 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.07% for the day.
  • Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ: BLDR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $24.79 with a daily change of up 1.4%.
  • Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ: AY) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.84 on Tuesday, moving up 0.87%.
  • Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DCPH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $48.92 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.1%.
  • CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $53.94. Shares traded up 8.61%.
  • Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ: AEIS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $70.78. Shares traded up 9.32%.
  • Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) stock hit a yearly high price of $39.50. The stock was down 0.71% for the day.
  • Innergex Renewable Energy (OTC: INGXF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.61 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded flat%.
  • Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE: ABG) shares were up 0.48% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $110.43.
  • Essential Props Realty (NYSE: EPRT) shares hit a yearly high of $26.51. The stock traded up 0.91% on the session.
  • Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) stock hit a yearly high price of $65.86. The stock was down 0.03% for the day.
  • Newmark Group (NASDAQ: NMRK) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.49 on Tuesday, moving up 0.18%.
  • Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) shares were up 0.39% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.21.
  • MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) stock hit a yearly high price of $157.26. The stock was up 0.44% for the day.
  • Masonite International (NYSE: DOOR) shares broke to $67.75 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.72%.
  • Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA) shares hit a yearly high of $59.38. The stock traded up 2.71% on the session.
  • Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write (NYSE: BXMX) shares broke to $13.80 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.04%.
  • Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE) shares were up 1.3% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.30.
  • Chorus Aviation (OTC: CHRRF) stock hit a yearly high price of $6.17. The stock was up 1.84% for the day.
  • Par Pacific Holdings (NYSE: PARR) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.50. The stock was up 1.06% for the day.
  • Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DRNA) shares were up 2.96% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.43 for a change of up 2.96%.
  • Kemet (NYSE: KEM) shares set a new yearly high of $25.66 this morning. The stock was up 12.11% on the session.
  • Triumph Group (NYSE: TGI) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $28.19. Shares traded up 0.7%.
  • Boot Barn Holdings (NYSE: BOOT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $41.42 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.73%.
  • InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $46.35. The stock traded up 2.47% on the session.
  • Nova Measuring (NASDAQ: NVMI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $36.97 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.84%.
  • Continental Building (NYSE: CBPX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $32.31 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.84%.
  • Costamare (NYSE: CMRE) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.43 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.15%.
  • B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILYP) shares were up 0.24% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.29 for a change of up 0.24%.
  • Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KPTI) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $15.52. Shares traded up 1.37%.
  • Everi Holdings (NYSE: EVRI) shares set a new yearly high of $12.57 this morning. The stock was up 0.8% on the session.
  • Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.12 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.13%.
  • Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.07 on Tuesday, moving up 1.03%.
  • TechTarget (NASDAQ: TTGT) shares were up 1.54% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $29.46 for a change of up 1.54%.
  • Tredegar (NYSE: TG) stock made a new 52-week high of $22.20 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.82% for the day.
  • Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) shares hit a yearly high of $7.85. The stock traded up 3.82% on the session.
  • Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ: KOD) shares were up 1.63% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $23.85.
  • Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ: MBWM) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $36.69. Shares traded down 0.55%.
  • Forterra (NASDAQ: FRTA) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.75. The stock was up 1.79% for the day.
  • Vectrus (NYSE: VEC) shares set a new 52-week high of $54.62 on Tuesday, moving flat%.
  • International Money (NASDAQ: IMXI) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $16.10. Shares traded down 8.94%.
  • Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ: GRBK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.07 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 3.73%.
  • Global Medical REIT (NYSE: GMRE) stock set a new 52-week high of $12.56 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.4%.
  • Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ: GAIN) shares hit a yearly high of $13.83. The stock traded up 1.32% on the session.
  • PAR Technology (NYSE: PAR) shares set a new 52-week high of $30.64 on Tuesday, moving up 3.24%.
  • Kadmon Holdings (NYSE: KDMN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $3.64 with a daily change of up 12.37%.
  • Agenus (NASDAQ: AGEN) stock hit a yearly high price of $3.98. The stock was up 1.67% for the day.
  • XPEL (NASDAQ: XPEL) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.23 on Tuesday, moving down 3.89%.
  • Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ: MPAA) stock made a new 52-week high of $24.60 Tuesday. The stock was up 12.0% for the day.
  • Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ: GLAD) shares set a new yearly high of $10.20 this morning. The stock was up 1.04% on the session.
  • Calian Group (OTC: CLNFF) stock hit a yearly high price of $28.17. The stock was up 6.89% for the day.
  • FS Bancorp (NASDAQ: FSBW) shares were up 0.25% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $59.99.
  • Nuveen Virginia Quality (NYSE: NPV) shares broke to $14.70 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.41%.
  • Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ: CABA) shares were up 1.19% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.98.
  • Red Violet (NASDAQ: RDVT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.90 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 10.67%.
  • NioCorp Developments (OTC: NIOBF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.56. The stock traded up 3.64% on the session.
  • Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ: EBMT) shares were up 2.13% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $19.38.
  • Intrusion (OTC: INTZ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $5.10 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 5.96%.
  • U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ: PRTS) stock made a new 52-week high of $2.60 Tuesday. The stock was down 2.81% for the day.
  • Communications Systems (NASDAQ: JCS) shares set a new 52-week high of $7.28 on Tuesday, moving up 2.29%.
  • DGSE Companies (AMEX: DGSE) shares were up 12.61% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1.51.
  • Mineral Mountain (OTC: MNRLF) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.29. The stock was up 10.98% for the day.
  • FitLife Brands (OTC: FTLF) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $13.60. Shares traded flat%.
  • Callinex Mines (OTC: CLLXF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.94 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 30.13%.
  • RJK Explorations (OTC: RJKAF) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.12 Tuesday. The stock was flat% for the day.
  • Encision (OTC: ECIA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.49. The stock traded down 1.1% on the session.
  • Cordia (OTC: CORG) shares set a new yearly high of $0.06 this morning. The stock was up 2.44% on the session.
  • P2 Solar (OTC: PTOS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.03 on Tuesday morning, moving flat%.
  • Fast Lane Holdings (OTC: FLHI) shares hit $0.33 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 56.17%.

Benzinga will continue to update investors on further movements in these equities. Stay tuned.

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

