Report: Disney's Streaming Library Is Not A Complete Catalog

Walt Disney Co's (NYSE: DIS) streaming service content library will omit some titles when it is launched next week, and some Disney content will never make it to the platform, CNBC reported.

What Happened

Disney+ launches Tuesday and won't include the live-action version of "Beauty and the Beast" and a few other films, CNBC said Thursday.

Some of Disney's content is involved in existing deals with other streaming platforms, so it won't show on day one.

Recent film releases — including "The Lion King" — that are not yet ready for home release will be included later, CNBC said.

It is also possible that some of Disney's content will never be seen by streaming customers due to rights issues. For example, the "Spider-Man" movies were co-produced with Sony and are part of Marvel's Cinematic Universe.

Why It's Important

Disney is also holding off on streaming controversial content, such as "Song of the South," which was released in 1946. Critics of the half live-action, half cartoon film say the film's portrayal of African Americans is racist and glorifies the plantation system of the post-Civil War South, CNBC said.

"It shows Disney is taking the subject very seriously," Shawn Robbins, chief analyst at Boxoffice.com, told CNBC.

What's Next

Disney shares were up 4.47% at $139.05 at the time of publication Friday.

Photo courtesy of Disney.