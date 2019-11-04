Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 04, 2019 2:43pm   Comments
Share:

On Monday morning, 318 companies achieved new highs for the year.

Interesting Points:

  • Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high this morning.
  • AgriEuro (OTC: EURI) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high
  • Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ: CBSH)'s stock actually fell, reaching a new 52-week high but thereafter trading down 50.0%.

During the first half-hour of trading on Monday, the following stocks set new 52-week highs:

  • Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares hit $257.44 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.36%.
  • JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $129.10 on Monday morning, moving up 0.8%.
  • Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) shares hit a yearly high of $32.24. The stock traded up 2.2% on the session.
  • AT&T (NYSE: T) shares hit a yearly high of $39.06. The stock traded up 0.08% on the session.
  • Citigroup (NYSE: C) stock set a new 52-week high of $74.96 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.6%.
  • Honeywell International (NYSE: HON) stock hit a yearly high price of $178.51. The stock was up 1.87% for the day.
  • United Technologies (NYSE: UTX) shares hit a yearly high of $147.54. The stock traded up 0.36% on the session.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE: TMO) shares were down 0.51% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $305.50 for a change of down 0.51%.
  • Amgen (NASDAQ: AMGN) shares set a new 52-week high of $219.38 on Monday, moving down 0.91%.
  • Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGOP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1,107.40 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.66%.
  • Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE: BNS) shares were up 0.68% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $57.88 for a change of up 0.68%.
  • Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) shares were down 0.52% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $478.70.
  • U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) shares were up 0.97% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $57.99.
  • Brookfield Asset Mgmt (NYSE: BAM) shares hit $56.26 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.3%.
  • Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) shares set a new 52-week high of $145.30 on Monday, moving up 1.49%.
  • Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) shares were up 3.17% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $48.67.
  • PNC Financial Services Gr (NYSE: PNC) stock hit a yearly high price of $150.00. The stock was up 1.15% for the day.
  • Allergan (NYSE: AGN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $179.53 on Monday morning, moving up 0.67%.
  • Raytheon (NYSE: RTN) shares set a new 52-week high of $217.25 on Monday, moving down 0.69%.
  • Marsh & McLennan (NYSE: MMC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $104.58 on Monday morning, moving down 1.44%.
  • Deere (NYSE: DE) shares set a new 52-week high of $177.94 on Monday, moving up 1.69%.
  • Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) shares were up 1.35% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $173.92.
  • Manulife Financial (NYSE: MFC) shares set a new yearly high of $19.14 this morning. The stock was up 1.43% on the session.
  • JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) shares were up 5.19% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $32.39 for a change of up 5.19%.
  • BB&T (NYSE: BBT) stock hit a yearly high price of $54.43. The stock was up 1.0% for the day.
  • Emerson Electric (NYSE: EMR) shares hit a yearly high of $73.26. The stock traded up 1.36% on the session.
  • Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $35.56. Shares traded up 3.55%.
  • Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) shares were up 2.05% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $42.87 for a change of up 2.05%.
  • Valero Energy (NYSE: VLO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $101.45 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.27%.
  • Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE: JCI) stock set a new 52-week high of $44.69 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.98%.
  • Eaton (NYSE: ETN) stock set a new 52-week high of $89.57 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.62%.
  • NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) shares were up 6.18% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $298.23 for a change of up 6.18%.
  • NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) shares hit $118.63 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.03%.
  • SunTrust Banks (NYSE: STI) stock made a new 52-week high of $70.37 Monday. The stock was up 0.97% for the day.
  • Sirius XM Holdings (NASDAQ: SIRI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $6.85. Shares traded down 0.44%.
  • Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE: IR) shares were up 1.65% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $129.79.
  • Brown-Forman (NYSE: BF-B) shares hit $66.15 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.88%.
  • PPG Industries (NYSE: PPG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $126.53 on Monday morning, moving up 1.47%.
  • KLA (NASDAQ: KLAC) shares were up 0.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $175.37.
  • IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $70.84. Shares traded down 1.29%.
  • PACCAR (NASDAQ: PCAR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $78.39. Shares traded up 0.94%.
  • Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS) stock made a new 52-week high of $31.64 Monday. The stock was up 0.35% for the day.
  • Parker Hannifin (NYSE: PH) shares were up 0.51% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $197.87.
  • Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE: SWK) shares were up 0.99% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $156.34.
  • Aptiv (NYSE: APTV) stock made a new 52-week high of $93.35 Monday. The stock was up 2.41% for the day.
  • PPL (NYSE: PPL) stock made a new 52-week high of $33.63 Monday. The stock was down 0.18% for the day.
  • AMETEK (NYSE: AME) stock set a new 52-week high of $94.99 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.56%.
  • Weyerhaeuser (NYSE: WY) shares were up 0.84% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $30.07.
  • MSCI (NYSE: MSCI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $248.87. Shares traded down 0.11%.
  • Northern Trust (NASDAQ: NTRS) stock hit a yearly high price of $103.35. The stock was up 2.01% for the day.
  • Ameriprise Financial (NYSE: AMP) shares broke to $154.53 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.4%.
  • Liberty Broadband (OTC: LBRDB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $124.20 on Monday morning, moving up 5.08%.
  • Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ: LBRDA) shares were down 0.82% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $120.00 for a change of down 0.82%.
  • Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) shares hit $37.84 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.54%.
  • Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS) shares set a new yearly high of $104.55 this morning. The stock was up 2.48% on the session.
  • CDW (NASDAQ: CDW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $132.38 with a daily change of up 0.79%.
  • ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE: ZTO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $22.57 on Monday morning, moving up 3.46%.
  • Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) shares hit a yearly high of $43.60. The stock traded up 2.08% on the session.
  • W.W. Grainger (NYSE: GWW) shares set a new 52-week high of $321.49 on Monday, moving up 0.41%.
  • First Republic Bank (NYSE: FRC) stock set a new 52-week high of $109.45 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.23%.
  • Dover (NYSE: DOV) stock made a new 52-week high of $107.41 Monday. The stock was up 2.51% for the day.
  • Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) shares set a new 52-week high of $99.25 on Monday, moving up 0.6%.
  • Masco (NYSE: MAS) shares set a new 52-week high of $46.74 on Monday, moving down 1.19%.
  • Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ: LSXMK) shares were up 0.28% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $46.00.
  • Liberty SiriusXM Gr (NASDAQ: LSXMA) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.70 on Monday, moving up 0.25%.
  • Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE: JEC) shares hit a yearly high of $96.90. The stock traded up 0.68% on the session.
  • FMC (NYSE: FMC) shares were up 0.93% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $95.25 for a change of up 0.93%.
  • JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ: JBHT) shares were up 0.94% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $120.52.
  • Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $337.30 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.23%.
  • Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $28.70. The stock traded up 0.67% on the session.
  • Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) shares hit $241.89 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.69%.
  • DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares hit a new 52-week high of $68.18. The stock traded up 2.95% on the session.
  • VICI Properties (NYSE: VICI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $24.61 on Monday morning, moving up 0.37%.
  • The Western Union (NYSE: WU) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.82. The stock was up 0.55% for the day.
  • LKQ (NASDAQ: LKQ) stock set a new 52-week high of $35.16 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.36%.
  • Globe Life (NYSE: GL) shares hit $98.48 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.49%.
  • Reinsurance Group (NYSE: RGA) stock set a new 52-week high of $166.09 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.96%.
  • Allegion (NYSE: ALLE) shares hit a new 52-week high of $118.98. The stock traded up 0.05% on the session.
  • Qorvo (NASDAQ: QRVO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $98.31. The stock traded up 4.16% on the session.
  • Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY) shares hit a yearly high of $130.63. The stock traded up 1.13% on the session.
  • Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) stock set a new 52-week high of $28.10 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.21%.
  • United Rentals (NYSE: URI) stock set a new 52-week high of $143.31 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.79%.
  • Guidewire Software (NYSE: GWRE) stock hit a yearly high price of $115.11. The stock was down 0.59% for the day.
  • IGM Financial (OTC: IGIFF) stock made a new 52-week high of $29.44 Monday. The stock was up 4.73% for the day.
  • RPM International (NYSE: RPM) stock set a new 52-week high of $73.50 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.1%.
  • SEI Investments (NASDAQ: SEIC) shares broke to $61.64 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.56%.
  • BorgWarner (NYSE: BWA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $44.78 with a daily change of up 3.25%.
  • Fortune Brands Home (NYSE: FBHS) shares broke to $61.91 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.75%.
  • Gaming and Leisure Props (NASDAQ: GLPI) shares broke to $41.33 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.75%.
  • Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $157.25 on Monday morning, moving up 1.48%.
  • Nordson (NASDAQ: NDSN) shares were up 1.52% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $161.16 for a change of up 1.52%.
  • Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $52.36 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.85%.
  • Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.40 on Monday, moving up 0.53%.
  • Toro (NYSE: TTC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $78.22 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.46%.
  • Assurant (NYSE: AIZ) shares broke to $128.88 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.92%.
  • Hubbell (NYSE: HUBB) shares hit a yearly high of $144.77. The stock traded up 1.5% on the session.
  • AerCap Holdings (NYSE: AER) shares hit a yearly high of $59.18. The stock traded up 0.75% on the session.
  • Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) stock made a new 52-week high of $52.16 Monday. The stock was up 2.48% for the day.
  • Ares Management (NYSE: ARES) shares were up 3.76% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.82 for a change of up 3.76%.
  • Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ: CBSH) stock hit a yearly high price of $65.81. The stock was up 0.24% for the day.
  • Watsco (NYSE: WSO) shares broke to $179.99 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.14%.
  • Vipshop Holdings (NYSE: VIPS) shares were up 1.36% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.01 for a change of up 1.36%.
  • Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ: CASY) shares set a new yearly high of $174.53 this morning. The stock was down 0.01% on the session.
  • Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR) shares were up 1.29% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $43.50 for a change of up 1.29%.
  • Curtiss-Wright (NYSE: CW) shares were down 0.21% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $140.30.
  • Synnex (NYSE: SNX) shares set a new 52-week high of $120.49 on Monday, moving up 2.11%.
  • Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE: RBA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $41.56 on Monday morning, moving up 0.45%.
  • Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) stock hit a yearly high price of $78.85. The stock was up 1.99% for the day.
  • Cousins Properties (NYSE: CUZ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $40.44 with a daily change of up 0.5%.
  • Jabil (NYSE: JBL) shares hit a yearly high of $37.89. The stock traded up 2.85% on the session.
  • Stericycle (NASDAQ: SRCL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $59.76. The stock traded up 2.06% on the session.
  • ITT (NYSE: ITT) shares hit $66.92 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 8.8%.
  • Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) shares were up 1.3% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.86.
  • Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE: WAL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $51.08 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.24%.
  • First Horizon National (NYSE: FHN) shares were up 3.43% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.86.
  • MasTec (NYSE: MTZ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $69.37 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.98%.
  • Air Lease (NYSE: AL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $45.49. The stock traded up 1.47% on the session.
  • Marriott Vacations (NYSE: VAC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $113.16 on Monday morning, moving up 1.72%.
  • AutoNation (NYSE: AN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $52.57. Shares traded up 1.55%.
  • MSA Safety (NYSE: MSA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $122.50. The stock traded up 1.21% on the session.
  • Perspecta (NYSE: PRSP) stock made a new 52-week high of $27.25 Monday. The stock was down 0.57% for the day.
  • Enstar Gr (NASDAQ: ESGRP) shares were up 0.04% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $27.59.
  • Enstar Gr (NASDAQ: ESGRO) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.25 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.11%.
  • Schneider National (NYSE: SNDR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $23.98 on Monday morning, moving up 0.86%.
  • Colfax (NYSE: CFX) stock hit a yearly high price of $35.82. The stock was up 4.13% for the day.
  • Penske Automotive Group (NYSE: PAG) shares hit $51.11 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.22%.
  • Timken (NYSE: TKR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $52.48. Shares traded up 2.72%.
  • Cimpress (NASDAQ: CMPR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $138.84 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.3%.
  • Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ: VIAV) shares were down 1.37% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.24.
  • TopBuild (NYSE: BLD) shares hit a yearly high of $110.36. The stock traded down 0.83% on the session.
  • Bank of Hawaii (NYSE: BOH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $88.75. The stock traded up 0.42% on the session.
  • Cosan (NYSE: CZZ) shares hit a yearly high of $17.48. The stock traded down 1.75% on the session.
  • Corporate Office Props (NYSE: OFC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.25 on Monday morning, moving up 0.79%.
  • Kennedy-Wilson Holdings (NYSE: KW) shares set a new 52-week high of $23.40 on Monday, moving up 0.65%.
  • Conmed (NASDAQ: CNMD) shares were up 3.71% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $112.11.
  • Lithia Motors (NYSE: LAD) stock made a new 52-week high of $161.03 Monday. The stock was down 0.18% for the day.
  • Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE: LPX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $30.03 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.7%.
  • Retail Props of America (NYSE: RPAI) shares set a new yearly high of $14.15 this morning. The stock was down 0.5% on the session.
  • Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RETA) shares hit $211.95 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.37%.
  • Anixter International (NYSE: AXE) shares were up 0.72% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $85.39.
  • World Fuel Services (NYSE: INT) shares hit $44.05 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 3.84%.
  • LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $42.65. Shares traded down 0.45%.
  • Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ARWR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $41.75 on Monday morning, moving down 6.32%.
  • Cohen & Steers (NYSE: CNS) shares were up 0.65% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $66.75.
  • South State (NASDAQ: SSB) stock hit a yearly high price of $81.27. The stock was up 1.81% for the day.
  • International Bancshares (NASDAQ: IBOC) shares were up 1.54% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $42.33.
  • Triton International (NYSE: TRTN) stock set a new 52-week high of $38.05 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.43%.
  • Welbilt (NYSE: WBT) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.48 on Monday, moving up 1.78%.
  • LCI Industries (NYSE: LCII) shares broke to $102.23 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.0%.
  • Verra Mobility (NASDAQ: VRRM) shares set a new yearly high of $15.25 this morning. The stock was down 1.67% on the session.
  • Advanced Energy Indus (NASDAQ: AEIS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $62.25. The stock traded up 2.19% on the session.
  • Kinaxis (OTC: KXSCF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $74.43. Shares traded up 1.53%.
  • SPX (NYSE: SPXC) shares broke to $48.06 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.58%.
  • Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE: JPS) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.13. The stock was down 0.1% for the day.
  • Diodes (NASDAQ: DIOD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $49.15 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.93%.
  • Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT) shares set a new 52-week high of $63.17 on Monday, moving up 1.07%.
  • Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE: ABG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $108.14 on Monday morning, moving up 0.84%.
  • Newmark Group (NASDAQ: NMRK) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.45 Monday. The stock was up 3.35% for the day.
  • Knowles (NYSE: KN) shares hit $22.25 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.25%.
  • Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA) stock hit a yearly high price of $17.89. The stock was down 0.62% for the day.
  • Plexus (NASDAQ: PLXS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $75.00 with a daily change of down 0.49%.
  • Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DCPH) stock hit a yearly high price of $45.64. The stock was up 1.32% for the day.
  • Mueller Water Products (NYSE: MWA) shares were up 0.88% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.13.
  • Aircastle (NYSE: AYR) shares set a new yearly high of $27.66 this morning. The stock was down 0.51% on the session.
  • US Physical Therapy (NYSE: USPH) shares broke to $145.91 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.09%.
  • NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ: NBTB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $40.17. The stock traded up 0.75% on the session.
  • Alacer Gold (OTC: ALIAF) shares hit a yearly high of $5.01. The stock traded up 1.6% on the session.
  • MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $154.99 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.46%.
  • ICF International (NASDAQ: ICFI) shares were up 1.71% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $86.46.
  • American Finance Trust (NASDAQ: AFIN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $15.01 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.67%.
  • MACOM Technology (NASDAQ: MTSI) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.78. The stock was up 2.26% for the day.
  • Masonite International (NYSE: DOOR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $63.55. The stock traded down 0.32% on the session.
  • Tennant (NYSE: TNC) shares were up 2.09% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $79.48 for a change of up 2.09%.
  • Atkore International Gr (NYSE: ATKR) shares were up 3.51% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.59.
  • TPG Specialty Lending (NYSE: TSLX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.68 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.15%.
  • Monmouth Real Estate Inv (NYSE: MNR) shares were flat% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.23.
  • Kite Realty Gr Trust (NYSE: KRG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.00 on Monday morning, moving up 0.72%.
  • Sandstorm Gold (AMEX: SAND) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $7.21 with a daily change of up 0.43%.
  • Synaptics (NASDAQ: SYNA) shares broke to $45.36 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.67%.
  • Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ: SYKE) shares hit $31.80 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.36%.
  • Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) shares were up 0.27% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $35.07 for a change of up 0.27%.
  • Knoll (NYSE: KNL) shares set a new yearly high of $27.49 this morning. The stock was up 2.55% on the session.
  • Computer Services (OTC: CSVI) shares hit a yearly high of $45.75. The stock traded up 1.65% on the session.
  • Boise Cascade (NYSE: BCC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $36.98. The stock traded up 2.11% on the session.
  • Compass Diversified Hldgs (NYSE: CODI) shares set a new yearly high of $21.16 this morning. The stock was up 5.6% on the session.
  • Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE: ABR) shares were up 0.21% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.17.
  • Tompkins Financial (AMEX: TMP) shares set a new yearly high of $88.80 this morning. The stock was up 0.61% on the session.
  • GMS (NYSE: GMS) shares hit $31.18 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.11%.
  • Par Pacific Holdings (NYSE: PARR) shares hit a yearly high of $23.67. The stock traded up 1.19% on the session.
  • RPT Realty (NYSE: RPT) shares were up 0.68% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.79.
  • Enviva Partners (NYSE: EVA) stock hit a yearly high price of $34.06. The stock was up 1.76% for the day.
  • Cascades (OTC: CADNF) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.83 on Monday, moving up 1.44%.
  • Zymeworks (NYSE: ZYME) shares broke to $35.30 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.7%.
  • H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ: HEES) shares reached a new 52-week high of $35.98 on Monday morning, moving up 3.43%.
  • SP Plus (NASDAQ: SP) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $45.92. Shares traded up 1.6%.
  • Douglas Dynamics (NYSE: PLOW) stock made a new 52-week high of $49.49 Monday. The stock was up 0.19% for the day.
  • Kforce (NASDAQ: KFRC) shares were up 1.21% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $41.49 for a change of up 1.21%.
  • Chase (AMEX: CCF) shares set a new 52-week high of $122.20 on Monday, moving up 0.63%.
  • Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ: EBSB) shares set a new yearly high of $20.00 this morning. The stock was down 0.65% on the session.
  • Sapiens Intl Corp (NASDAQ: SPNS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $21.98. The stock traded up 5.71% on the session.
  • Griffon (NYSE: GFF) shares hit $21.80 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.34%.
  • Franklin Street Props (AMEX: FSP) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.89 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.55%.
  • Model N (NYSE: MODN) shares hit a yearly high of $30.65. The stock traded down 1.89% on the session.
  • Gorman-Rupp (NYSE: GRC) shares were up 0.54% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $37.90.
  • General American Investor (NYSE: GAM) shares were up 0.6% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $37.68.
  • Federal Agricultural (NYSE: AGM) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $87.73. Shares traded up 1.71%.
  • goeasy (OTC: EHMEF) shares broke to $46.21 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.55%.
  • German American (NASDAQ: GABC) shares were up 0.99% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $33.74.
  • Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ: UCTT) shares hit $22.82 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.58%.
  • Community Healthcare (NYSE: CHCT) shares set a new 52-week high of $49.02 on Monday, moving down 1.21%.
  • Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ: SYBT) shares set a new 52-week high of $40.95 on Monday, moving up 1.57%.
  • Wesdome Gold Mines (OTC: WDOFF) shares set a new yearly high of $6.23 this morning. The stock was up 2.0% on the session.
  • Central Securities (AMEX: CET) shares broke to $32.43 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.46%.
  • Carolina Financial (NASDAQ: CARO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $38.53. The stock traded up 1.1% on the session.
  • Trustco Bank (NASDAQ: TRST) shares reached a new 52-week high of $8.73 on Monday morning, moving up 1.21%.
  • Construction Partners (NASDAQ: ROAD) stock set a new 52-week high of $17.93 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.51%.
  • Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ: HBNC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $18.70. Shares traded up 1.41%.
  • Hanger (NYSE: HNGR) shares hit $23.05 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.89%.
  • Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EGRX) shares were down 1.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $64.94.
  • B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY) shares hit a yearly high of $29.15. The stock traded up 2.9% on the session.
  • RadNet (NASDAQ: RDNT) shares were down 0.63% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.10.
  • Universal Electronics (NASDAQ: UEIC) shares broke to $54.05 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.09%.
  • InMode (NASDAQ: INMD) stock set a new 52-week high of $33.00 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 7.51%.
  • Aegion (NASDAQ: AEGN) shares were up 3.44% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.33.
  • Customers Bancorp (NYSE: CUBI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $24.26 with a daily change of up 2.58%.
  • TechTarget (NASDAQ: TTGT) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.15 on Monday, moving up 1.33%.
  • Spartan Motors (NASDAQ: SPAR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.96 on Monday morning, moving up 1.52%.
  • Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KPTI) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.90. The stock was up 8.65% for the day.
  • Koppers Hldgs (NYSE: KOP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $33.71 on Monday morning, moving up 2.63%.
  • Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) stock set a new 52-week high of $8.11 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.12%.
  • Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ: KOD) shares were down 3.77% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.26.
  • Ichor Holdings (NASDAQ: ICHR) shares were up 2.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $30.91.
  • Teranga Gold (OTC: TGCDF) shares broke to $4.36 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.01%.
  • First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ: FDEF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $31.72 on Monday morning, moving flat%.
  • Caribbean Utilities Co (OTC: CUPUF) shares were up 1.2% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.40 for a change of up 1.2%.
  • New Senior Investment Gr (NYSE: SNR) shares were up 5.32% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.77.
  • Slate Retail REIT (OTC: SRRTF) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.93 on Monday, moving up 1.15%.
  • Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ: MBWM) stock set a new 52-week high of $35.83 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.04%.
  • International Money (NASDAQ: IMXI) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.89 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.07%.
  • Gores Holdings III (NASDAQ: GRSH) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.24. The stock was flat% for the day.
  • Financial Institutions (NASDAQ: FISI) shares set a new yearly high of $31.99 this morning. The stock was up 0.13% on the session.
  • Arrow Financial (NASDAQ: AROW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $35.70 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.59%.
  • US Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ: USLM) stock set a new 52-week high of $95.76 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.38%.
  • MidWestOne Financial Gr (NASDAQ: MOFG) shares were up 1.56% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $33.51.
  • Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ: WSBF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $18.80 on Monday morning, moving up 0.31%.
  • Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ: CCBG) shares hit a yearly high of $29.42. The stock traded up 1.42% on the session.
  • Forterra (NASDAQ: FRTA) shares set a new 52-week high of $8.57 on Monday, moving up 2.44%.
  • Revere Bank (OTC: REVB) shares were up 0.7% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $35.75 for a change of up 0.7%.
  • Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ: GAIN) shares hit a yearly high of $13.02. The stock traded up 0.5% on the session.
  • Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ: FMNB) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.23 Monday. The stock was up 0.53% for the day.
  • Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ: OYST) stock set a new 52-week high of $18.81 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.26%.
  • Miller Industries (NYSE: MLR) shares set a new 52-week high of $36.36 on Monday, moving up 1.4%.
  • Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.83. The stock traded down 0.07% on the session.
  • VSE (NASDAQ: VSEC) shares hit a yearly high of $40.34. The stock traded up 3.38% on the session.
  • Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ: UTMD) shares were up 1.92% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $105.00.
  • West Bancorp (NASDAQ: WTBA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $24.03 with a daily change of up 1.55%.
  • Limelight Networks (NASDAQ: LLNW) shares hit $4.45 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 7.31%.
  • Columbia Seligman (NYSE: STK) stock hit a yearly high price of $22.60. The stock was up 1.47% for the day.
  • Peoples Financial Servs (NASDAQ: PFIS) shares hit a yearly high of $49.87. The stock traded down 0.74% on the session.
  • Gabriel Resources (OTC: GBRRF) shares were down 1.7% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.53.
  • Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ: AOSL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $13.68 on Monday morning, moving up 3.22%.
  • Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ: ATEC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $7.07. Shares traded up 4.77%.
  • Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ: GLAD) shares hit $9.99 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.4%.
  • Pure Cycle (NASDAQ: PCYO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $11.65 with a daily change of up 1.22%.
  • Recro Pharma (NASDAQ: REPH) shares hit $16.28 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.43%.
  • Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ: CABA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.00. The stock traded up 3.91% on the session.
  • FS Bancorp (NASDAQ: FSBW) shares were down 0.33% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $57.50.
  • Sportsman's Warehouse (NASDAQ: SPWH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.01 on Monday morning, moving up 0.86%.
  • Saratoga Investment (NYSE: SAR) shares hit a yearly high of $25.81. The stock traded up 2.53% on the session.
  • First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNWB) stock made a new 52-week high of $17.95 Monday. The stock was down 0.15% for the day.
  • Wallbridge Mining Co (OTC: WLBMF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.53. The stock traded up 0.38% on the session.
  • CENTRAL & EASTERN EUROPE (NYSE: CEE) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $27.86. Shares traded up 0.53%.
  • Orion Group Holdings (NYSE: ORN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.36. The stock traded up 7.5% on the session.
  • O3 Mining (OTC: OQMGF) shares were up 6.51% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $2.14 for a change of up 6.51%.
  • Hovnanian Enterprises (NASDAQ: HOVNP) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.95 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.81%.
  • Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.49. The stock traded up 4.93% on the session.
  • Caledonia Mining Corp (AMEX: CMCL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $8.50 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.43%.
  • Westbury Bancorp (OTC: WBBW) stock made a new 52-week high of $27.25 Monday. The stock was up 0.89% for the day.
  • Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ: AGRX) shares hit $1.71 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 32.59%.
  • Full House Resorts (NASDAQ: FLL) shares were up 5.71% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $2.94 for a change of up 5.71%.
  • Tottenham Acquisition (NASDAQ: TOTA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $10.40. Shares traded flat%.
  • Research Solutions (OTC: RSSS) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $2.95. Shares traded up 11.76%.
  • Swiss Water Decaffeinated (OTC: SWSSF) shares were up 0.7% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.04.
  • Quorum Information Techs (OTC: QIFTF) shares broke to $0.84 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 12.6%.
  • Crown Crafts (NASDAQ: CRWS) shares hit $6.66 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.75%.
  • U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ: PRTS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1.81 on Monday morning, moving up 10.62%.
  • Skeena Resources (OTC: SKREF) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.44 on Monday, moving down 6.8%.
  • Stage Stores (NYSE: SSI) stock set a new 52-week high of $2.58 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.93%.
  • LGL Group (AMEX: LGL) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.99 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 10.43%.
  • Santa Fe Financial (OTC: SFEF) shares were down 0.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.20.
  • Asta Funding (NASDAQ: ASFI) shares set a new yearly high of $9.91 this morning. The stock was up 43.86% on the session.
  • Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ: BASI) shares set a new 52-week high of $5.05 on Monday, moving up 6.83%.
  • Communications Systems (NASDAQ: JCS) shares hit $6.43 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 10.37%.
  • Farmers and Merchants (OTC: FMFG) shares set a new 52-week high of $20.00 on Monday, moving down 25.65%.
  • Goodheart-Willcox Co (OTC: GWOX) stock hit a yearly high price of $163.00. The stock was flat% for the day.
  • Centrus Energy (AMEX: LEU) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.96 Monday. The stock was up 5.94% for the day.
  • Reliance Global Group (OTC: RELI) shares were up 7.37% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.34.
  • Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ: AEY) shares set a new yearly high of $2.30 this morning. The stock was up 4.84% on the session.
  • Online Vacation Center (OTC: ONVC) shares were up 3.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $2.99.
  • American Education Center (OTC: AMCT) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.75 Monday. The stock was up 10.66% for the day.
  • Bee Vectoring Tech Intl (OTC: BEVVF) shares hit a yearly high of $0.37. The stock traded up 1.29% on the session.
  • Choice Bancorp (OTC: CBKW) shares reached a new 52-week high of $34.25 on Monday morning, moving up 0.59%.
  • Horizons Holdings Intl (OTC: HZHI) shares set a new yearly high of $2.10 this morning. The stock was up 24.18% on the session.
  • Condor Petroleum (OTC: CNPRF) shares were up 11.85% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.30.
  • Premier Development (OTC: PDIV) shares were up 119.71% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.39.
  • Sonics & Materials (OTC: SIMA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.95 on Monday morning, moving up 4.35%.
  • BioAmber (OTC: BIOAQ) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.03. The stock was up 9.48% for the day.
  • Redwood Group (OTC: RDWD) shares hit a yearly high of $0.0002. The stock traded up 9900.0% on the session.
  • New Frontier Energy (OTC: NFEI) shares were up 28.89% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.01.
  • CANEX Metals (OTC: NOMNF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $0.09 with a daily change of down 2.36%.
  • Alpine 4 Technologies (OTC: ALPP) shares broke to $0.27 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 50.0%.
  • Cloud Nine Education Gr (OTC: CLGUF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $0.20. Shares traded up 3.5%.
  • Zenovia Digital Exchange (OTC: ZDEC) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.04 Monday. The stock was up 106.29% for the day.
  • Nationwide Utilities (OTC: NWUC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $0.0024 with a daily change of up 57.38%.
  • Adia Nutrition (OTC: ADIA) shares hit $0.04 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 28.57%.
  • Jupiter Marine (OTC: JMIH) shares broke to $0.02 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 66.67%.
  • Mergence (OTC: MRGN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $0.01 with a daily change of up 1000.0%.
  • AgriEuro (OTC: EURI) shares were down 50.0% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.01 for a change of down 50.0%.

Benzinga will update traders on these companies going forward. If these companies break to a new level, Benzinga will be the first to report on it.

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + ABG)

Going Global With Some Domestic Protection
Earnings Thoughts Turn To Retail Later This Week, But Uber Starts Parade Today
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Facebook, Starbucks, Wayfair And More
WeTrader Competition: Round Four Wrap-up
'Forging Their Own Path': The Top Stocks Owned By Millennials
Google Invades Apple's Wearables Territory With Fitbit Acquisition
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Insperity Falls Following Q3 Earnings; Superior Industries International Shares Climb