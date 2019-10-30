Good day,

On October 14 – Canadian Thanksgiving – a small Montreal-based carrier, Transport DSquare, moved its first load with Uber Freight (NYSE: UBER) more than a week before its official launch in Canada today.

"It was exciting," said Corey Darbyson, director of Transport DSquare. "It went smoothly and the appointment was spot-on."

The core haul involved a food shipment from the Toronto suburb of Mississauga to Montreal, with a backhaul to Bolton, Ontario. A local haul from nearby Brampton to Mississauga got tacked onto the start.

"Normally you don't see that," Darbyson said of the local move incorporated into the backhaul.

DSquare was paid about a week later, which is also unusual.

DSquare has about 50 trucks, focusing on the Toronto-Montreal corridor in addition to local moves in the two cities.

"Uber gives us access to clients that we otherwise couldn't get," Darbyson said. "Now we can compete with the larger carriers on service. That to me is a game-changer."

Final thoughts:

Uber Freight's launch in Canada may help the market run more transparently and efficiently. The notoriously unbalanced cross-border routes to the U.S. could be a huge beneficiary.

Corey Darbyson of Transport DSquare suggested Uber Freight may also threaten larger legacy carriers that operate with an outdated model.

"These people continue to put fax numbers in their signature," Darbyson said.

Hammer down everyone!

