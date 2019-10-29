Drone Delivery Canada Says Edmonton Airport Hub Will Be First Of Its Kind

Drone Delivery Canada (TSX-V:FLT) will establish a hub at Edmonton International Airport, which it says will be the first of its kind in the world.

DDC announced an agreement with the Edmonton Regional Airports Authority on October 29, saying it would be the first of its kind in the world.

Neither party disclosed the size of the deal, which came with the assistance of DDC's sales partner Air Canada (TSX:AC.)

"Given the potential size and scope of this disruptive offering, revenue outlook could be significant while concurrently bringing tremendous logistical benefits to the region," DDC CEO Michael Zahra said in a statement.

Edmonton Regional Airports Authority and DDC will establish flight routes and collaborate on the promotion and marketing of flight routes.

DDC and the airport authority will create a logistics network that "modernizes cargo logistics and supply chain solutions" and "elevates intermodal connectivity" at Edmonton, Myron Keehn, the airport authority's vice president of air service and commercial development, said in a statement.

The drone hub could support growing logistics activities connected to e-commerce, courier, pharmaceuticals, and the oil and gas sectors, Keehn said.

Edmonton handled 28.47 million metric tons of cargo in 2018.

The Edmonton deal comes as DDC ramps up commercial operations. It recently inked a deal DSV-Panalpina to provide its drone platform at its facility near Toronto.

Image by S. Hermann & F. Richter from Pixabay