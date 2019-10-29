Ford Recalls 320K Vehicles In North America On Safety Concerns

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) issued a recall of 319,711 vehicles in North America on Tuesday.

On Monday, the automaker said it plans to scale back production and trim jobs at its Ontario plant.

Ford is issuing a safety recall on the 2015-17 Ford Transit, Ford Edge, 2019 Ford Expedition and 2019 Lincoln Navigator models.

Here's a breakdown of the recall:

2015-17 Ford Transit vehicles: 293,558 in the U.S., 22,960 in Canada and 2,744 in Mexico.

Ford Edge: 366 in the U.S. and 65 in Canada.

2019 Ford Expedition and 2019 Lincoln Navigator: 18 in the U.S.

The 2015-17 Ford Transits are at risk of the driveshaft flexible coupling cracking with increasing mileage, leading to driveline noise and vibration, according to Dearborn.

Continued driving with a cracked coupling could cause the separation of the driveshaft and in turn a loss of motive power or unintended movement, the company said.

The issue with the recalled Edges stems from an improperly crimped seat belt pretensioner anchor. This may result in the driver seat belt assembly not adequately restraining the occupant in a crash, according to Ford.

For the Expedition and Navigator, the rear toe link fastener may not have been properly tightened during assembly, Ford said.

Ford shares were trading 0.35% higher at $8.66 at the time of publication Tuesday.

