Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ford Recalls 320K Vehicles In North America On Safety Concerns
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 29, 2019 10:45am   Comments
Share:
Ford Recalls 320K Vehicles In North America On Safety Concerns

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) issued a recall of 319,711 vehicles in North America on Tuesday. 

On Monday, the automaker said it plans to scale back production and trim jobs at its Ontario plant. 

Ford is issuing a safety recall on the 2015-17 Ford Transit, Ford Edge, 2019 Ford Expedition and 2019 Lincoln Navigator models.

Here's a breakdown of the recall: 

  • 2015-17 Ford Transit vehicles: 293,558 in the U.S., 22,960 in Canada and 2,744 in Mexico.
  • Ford Edge: 366 in the U.S. and 65 in Canada.
  • 2019 Ford Expedition and 2019 Lincoln Navigator: 18 in the U.S.

The 2015-17 Ford Transits are at risk of the driveshaft flexible coupling cracking with increasing mileage, leading to driveline noise and vibration, according to Dearborn.

Continued driving with a cracked coupling could cause the separation of the driveshaft and in turn a loss of motive power or unintended movement, the company said. 

The issue with the recalled Edges stems from an improperly crimped seat belt pretensioner anchor. This may result in the driver seat belt assembly not adequately restraining the occupant in a crash, according to Ford. 

For the Expedition and Navigator, the rear toe link fastener may not have been properly tightened during assembly, Ford said. 

Ford shares were trading 0.35% higher at $8.66 at the time of publication Tuesday.

Related Links:

How The General Motors Strike Could Impact October Jobs Numbers

How Large Ford Option Traders Are Reacting To Disappointing Earnings

Photo by Dave Parker via Wikimedia

Posted-In: News Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (F)

Ford To Cut Production, Jobs At Its Largest Canadian Plant
How The General Motors Strike Could Impact October Jobs Numbers
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Ford, Intel, McDonald's, Twitter And More
Ford's Stock Falls, But Some Analysts Say Buy On The Dip
How Large Ford Option Traders Are Reacting To Disappointing Earnings
Tesla Has Finally Found Its Way To Profitability, Crushing Wall Street Estimates
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Alphabet Misses On Earnings, But Drugmakers, Mastercard Beat Expectations