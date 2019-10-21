33 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ: PETS) shares climbed 33% to $25.84 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: BIMI) surged 21.4% to $6.80 after the company signed a partnership agreement with Chongqing Shude Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLMD) gained 16.6% to $23.09.
- Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) rose 14.5% to $100.03 following the release of positive data for the company's HER2CLIMB phase 2 trial.
- Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) gained 13.7% to $11.50 after the company announced it will explore strategic options for its professional beauty business.
- IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDYA) climbed 12.1% to $5.99.
- Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSE: FSI) shares gained 12% to $2.89 after reporting Q3 revenue.
- Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNTY) jumped 10.7% to $8.10.
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) gained 10.5% to $14.58.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares jumped 9.7% to $15.51.
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ: KNSA) climbed 9.2% to $5.72.
- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: NGM) gained 9% to $12.17.
- RPC, Inc. (NYSE: RES) surged 9% to $5.03 after Citigroup upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral.
- Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ: YNDX) shares rose 8.9% to $32.40 after Russia softened its draft law which was limiting foreign ownership in Major IT companies.
- Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT) gained 8.6% to $27.62.
- Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) gained 8% to $7.75.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) rose 6.4% to $16.33.
- Ameri Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AMRH) shares jumped 6.1% to $0.1510.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) shares rose 5.8% to $3.5350 after falling 8.74% on Friday.
- Prudential plc (NYSE: PUK) shares rose 5.2% to $40.85 after the company spun off M&G, an investment management business it owned, into its own publicly traded company.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) dropped 14.2% to $9.07 after a whistle blower alleged the company is engaging in unethical practices to strengthen financial reports.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) dropped 12.5% to $13.28.
- Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ: DTSS) shares fell 11.2% to $2.15 after climbing 15.24% on Friday.
- Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE: CANF) shares fell 11% to $2.3675 after gaining 6.40% on Friday.
- Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPHS) dipped 9.6% to $31.97 after the company agreed to be acquired by One Rock Capital Partners for $32 per share.
- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) dropped 9.4% to $71.99.
- Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) shares fell 8.8% to $2.27.
- Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE: KWR) shares tumbled 8.7% to $146.90 after the company lowered its FY19 adjusted EBITDA guidance from year-over-year growth to down around 2-4%.
- Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE: SNN) shares fell 8.5% to $43.71 after the company's CEO said he would step down to pursue other opportunities.
- Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE: ENIC) shares declined 8.5% to $4.53.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) fell 7.8% to $2.84.
- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) fell 6.8% to $6.84.
- McDermott International Inc (NYSE: MDR) shares fell 6% to $2.21 after the company entered into an agreement for $1.7 billion of new financing with its secured lenders.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Eurozone Commodities Global Intraday Update Markets
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.