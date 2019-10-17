Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on housing starts and permits for September will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Philadelphia Fed manufacturing index for October is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on industrial production for September will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories is schedule for release at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Member of the Board of Governors Michelle Bowman is set to speak in Chicago, Illinois at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans will speak in Chicago, Illinois at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams is set to speak in New York at 4:20 p.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
