A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For October 15, 2019
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.
- Synthesis Energy Systems (NASDAQ: SES) shares were down 46.4% to $10.45. Investors are selling off the stock and taking profits after the stock rose more than 95% on Monday.
- NF Energy Saving (NASDAQ: BIMI) shares were down 36% to $5.76 after the stock rose more than 265.4% on Monday.
- Westwater Resources (NASDAQ: WWR) shares were up 93% to $5.79. The company announced it has taken delivery of its first shipment of natural flake graphite concentrate pursuant to its long-term graphite purchase agreement.
- Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares were up 8.3% to $128.95 after the company announced the Apple TV app is now available on the Roku platform. Apple TV+ will also be available on the platform.
- Aphria (NYSE:Aphria) shares were up 22% to $5.33. The company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results.
- JP Morgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) shares were up 4% to $121.05 after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RETA) shares were up 57.2% to $158 after the company announced the results from the moxie registrational trial of omaveloxolone in patients with friedreich's ataxia met the primary endpoint.
- Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares were down 0.1% to $235.72.
- Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) shares were down 0.5% to $205 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RLMD) shares were up 128.7% to $25.50. The company reported positive top-line results from REL-1017 Phase 2 study in individuals with treatment resistant depression.
