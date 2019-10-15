Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard is set to speak in London, England at 4:25 a.m. ET.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is schedule for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George is set to speak in Chicago, Illinois at 12:45 p.m. ET.
- San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly will speak in Los Angeles, California at 3:30 p.m. ET.
