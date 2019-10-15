Bellring Brands IPO: What You Need To Know

This nutritional supplements company wants your help to grow big and strong.

The IPO

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) will issue 30 million shares on the New York Stock Exchange under ticker BRBR, according to the firm’s S-1 filing. Priced between $16 and $19, the offering represents 100% of outstanding shares and is expected to bring in about $655.5 million.

The lead underwriters are Morgan Stanley, Citigroup, JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs.

The company qualifies as an emerging growth company under the U.S. JOBS Act, which exempts management from certain SEC disclosure requirements.

The Company

The St. Louis company is capitalizing on consumer trends favoring “convenient nutrition.” It targets the $32.7 billion global market with protein powders, shakes and bars branded as PowerBar, Dynamize, Premier Protein or Supreme Protein.

In the most recent sales year, BellRing Brands’ shakes contributed 71% of revenue, while powders accounted for 14% and bars 11%. Premier Protein was the most lucrative brand with 77% of sales, followed by Dynamize at 13% and PowerBar at 7%.

Most of the company’s revenue comes from club sales (63%), followed by “food, drug and mass” sales (16%), specialty sales (12%) and e-commerce (5%).

The Finances

In 2018, the company recorded sales of $827.5 million with gross profit of $277.7 million. The previous year saw $713.2 in net sales with $245.8 million in gross profit.

