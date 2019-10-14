4 Stocks To Watch For October 14, 2019

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALDX) will present Phase 3 data for reproxalap in allergic conjunctivitis at the AAO meeting Monday. Aldeyra Therapeutics shares fell 1.5% to close at $5.17 on Friday.

French company Total SA (NYSE: TOT) announced plans to acquire a 37.4% stake in Indian company Adani Gas Ltd. Total shares rose 1% to $51.50 in after-hours trading.

