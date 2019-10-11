Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Before 10 am on Friday, 130 stocks hit new 52-week highs.
Noteworthy Mentions:
- The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL)
- The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week high was Helmer Directional (OTC: EXLA).
- Home Capital Gr (OTC: HMCBF) was the largest loser of the group, with shares hitting a new 52-week high but then plummeting 3.51% afterwards.
Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10am on Friday:
- Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares were up 1.59% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $233.00 for a change of up 1.59%.
- Zurich Insurance Group (OTC: ZURVY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $38.83. The stock traded up 1.12% on the session.
- Home Depot (NYSE: HD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $235.63 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.77%.
- Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) shares set a new 52-week high of $267.39 on Friday, moving up 1.08%.
- ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) shares hit $258.40 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.94%.
- CSL (OTC: CSLLY) shares broke to $83.87 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.63%.
- Celgene (NASDAQ: CELG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $100.42 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.49%.
- Trinity Merger (NASDAQ: TMCX) shares hit $10.46 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.29%.
- Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) shares set a new yearly high of $81.98 this morning. The stock was down 0.32% on the session.
- Air Liquide (OTC: AIQUY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $26.20 with a daily change of up 1.7%.
- Tiberius Acquisition (NASDAQ: TIBR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $10.37. Shares traded up 0.97%.
- Deere (NYSE: DE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $171.27 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.36%.
- SA D'Ieteren (OTC: SIETY) shares were up 0.62% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $27.62.
- BCE (NYSE: BCE) stock set a new 52-week high of $49.31 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.29%.
- Dollar General (NYSE: DG) shares hit $162.34 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.48%.
- Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE: SALT) shares hit $7.46 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.05%.
- Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) stock set a new 52-week high of $88.45 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.94%.
- Terreno Realty (NYSE: TRNO) stock hit a yearly high price of $52.87. The stock was down 0.08% for the day.
- Deutsche Boerse (OTC: DBOEY) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.66 Friday. The stock was up 1.52% for the day.
- Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) stock hit a yearly high price of $270.81. The stock was up 1.43% for the day.
- Segro (OTC: SEGXF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.09. The stock traded up 6.08% on the session.
- Constellation Software (OTC: CNSWF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1,020.78 on Friday morning, moving up 1.25%.
- Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ: CINF) shares were up 0.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $117.89.
- Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) shares set a new yearly high of $225.00 this morning. The stock was up 2.54% on the session.
- Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $35.95 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 15.73%.
- Scorpio Tankers (NYSE: STNG) shares were up 1.99% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $35.23.
- Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGLP) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.43 Friday. The stock was up 0.12% for the day.
- Ferguson (OTC: FERGY) shares set a new yearly high of $8.03 this morning. The stock was up 2.84% on the session.
- Anglo American Platinum (OTC: ANGPY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $12.43. Shares traded flat%.
- Sonasoft (OTC: SSFT) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.39 Friday. The stock was up 2.87% for the day.
- Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $30.51. Shares traded down 0.64%.
- Vince Holding (NYSE: VNCE) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $20.71. Shares traded up 2.36%.
- Koninklijke KPN (OTC: KKPNY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $3.29 with a daily change of up 0.92%.
- Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) shares hit $60.99 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.22%.
- James Hardie Industries (NYSE: JHX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.02. The stock traded up 2.71% on the session.
- Safetek International (OTC: SFIN) shares hit $0.0017 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 63.64%.
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares set a new 52-week high of $67.80 on Friday, moving up 1.16%.
- Walmart (NYSE: WMT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $119.92 with a daily change of up 0.26%.
- Universal Health Realty (NYSE: UHT) shares were up 0.58% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $104.84.
- Tetragon Financial Group (OTC: TGONF) shares were up 0.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.50.
- Pool (NASDAQ: POOL) shares were up 1.45% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $205.24 for a change of up 1.45%.
- Mediobanca (OTC: MDIBY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.11 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.48%.
- Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) stock hit a yearly high price of $156.38. The stock was up 2.62% for the day.
- Synnex (NYSE: SNX) shares were up 2.16% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $115.63.
- Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.93 on Friday. Shares of the company traded flat%.
- Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ: CY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.48. The stock traded flat% on the session.
- Vale Indonesia (OTC: PTNDY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.02. The stock traded up 0.14% on the session.
- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.39. The stock traded down 0.67% on the session.
- Ingenico Group (OTC: INGIY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.49 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.02%.
- Senzime (OTC: SNZZF) shares hit $1.42 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.
- Impala Platinum Holdings (OTC: IMPUY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.08. The stock traded up 0.64% on the session.
- Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) shares set a new yearly high of $87.60 this morning. The stock was up 0.57% on the session.
- MasTec (NYSE: MTZ) shares were up 3.09% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $66.76.
- RH (NYSE: RH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $178.81 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.27%.
- Derwent London (OTC: DWVYF) stock hit a yearly high price of $42.00. The stock was up 6.06% for the day.
- Oregon Bancorp (OTC: ORBN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $27.25 on Friday. Shares of the company traded flat%.
- j2 Global (NASDAQ: JCOM) shares were up 1.77% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $94.92.
- Reliability (OTC: RLBY) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.59 on Friday, moving down 3.51%.
- Howden Joinery Group (OTC: HWDJF) shares were up 7.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.10.
- BBA Aviation (OTC: BBAVY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $20.00 with a daily change of up 7.79%.
- Cimpress (NASDAQ: CMPR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $134.47 on Friday morning, moving up 2.83%.
- Medicines Co (NASDAQ: MDCO) shares were up 1.22% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $52.89.
- Eurobank Ergasias (OTC: EGFEY) shares were up 2.13% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.49.
- Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ: TSEM) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $21.11. Shares traded up 3.35%.
- TopBuild (NYSE: BLD) shares were up 0.55% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $98.01.
- Greene King (OTC: GKNGY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.16 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.73%.
- RIT Capital Partners (OTC: RITPF) shares broke to $26.70 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.75%.
- SSE (OTC: SSEZY) shares were up 7.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.55.
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $34.54. Shares traded up 0.95%.
- Selcuk Ecza Deposu (OTC: SKCZF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.87 on Friday morning, moving flat%.
- Teekay Tankers (NYSE: TNK) shares hit a yearly high of $2.01. The stock traded up 11.02% on the session.
- Radcom (NASDAQ: RDCM) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.14. The stock was up 3.71% for the day.
- Dream Global REIT (OTC: DUNDF) shares were flat% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.60 for a change of flat%.
- Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ: BLDR) shares were up 1.25% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.07.
- BE Semiconductor Indus (OTC: BESIY) shares broke to $33.21 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.34%.
- Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE: FBC) shares broke to $38.51 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.49%.
- Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) shares hit a yearly high of $49.47. The stock traded up 1.27% on the session.
- Euronav (NYSE: EURN) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.34 on Friday, moving up 7.55%.
- Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) shares hit $159.37 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.55%.
- Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ: STRL) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.93 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.85%.
- Dart Group (OTC: DRTGF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 17.9%.
- Innergex Renewable Energy (OTC: INGXF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $12.10. Shares traded down 0.03%.
- Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE: SSD) shares set a new 52-week high of $70.80 on Friday, moving up 1.43%.
- American Woodmark (NASDAQ: AMWD) stock hit a yearly high price of $96.59. The stock was up 1.26% for the day.
- UPM-Kymmene (OTC: UPMMY) shares set a new 52-week high of $30.80 on Friday, moving up 1.37%.
- Home Capital Gr (OTC: HMCBF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $19.74 with a daily change of up 3.68%.
- Target (NYSE: TGT) shares set a new 52-week high of $111.84 on Friday, moving up 1.24%.
- Spirent Communications (OTC: SPNUF) shares set a new yearly high of $2.51 this morning. The stock was up 0.12% on the session.
- Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ: FORTY) shares broke to $69.79 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.59%.
- Nova Measuring (NASDAQ: NVMI) stock set a new 52-week high of $32.48 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.86%.
- DHT Holdings (NYSE: DHT) shares set a new yearly high of $7.63 this morning. The stock was up 4.25% on the session.
- Community Healthcare (NYSE: CHCT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $45.20 with a daily change of down 0.34%.
- Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DOVA) stock made a new 52-week high of $28.31 Friday. The stock was up 0.13% for the day.
- Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ANIK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $59.19 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.53%.
- Freedom Holding (OTC: FRHC) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.93. The stock was up 0.58% for the day.
- Costamare (NYSE: CMRE) shares set a new yearly high of $6.59 this morning. The stock was up 2.47% on the session.
- Dorian LPG (NYSE: LPG) shares were up 2.66% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.56 for a change of up 2.66%.
- Skanska (OTC: SKSBF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.50. The stock traded up 2.75% on the session.
- International Seaways (NYSE: INSW) shares were up 6.1% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.50 for a change of up 6.1%.
- Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ: DEAC) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.95. The stock was flat% for the day.
- Forterra (NASDAQ: FRTA) shares were up 6.17% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.75.
- Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE: TMHC) shares broke to $26.25 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.22%.
- State Bank (OTC: SBAZ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.33 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.81%.
- Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) shares were up 1.65% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $59.47.
- Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $328.19. The stock traded down 0.38% on the session.
- Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE: TNP) shares hit a yearly high of $3.86. The stock traded up 5.76% on the session.
- Great Ajax (NYSE: AJX) shares hit $15.65 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.42%.
- Nordic American Tankers (NYSE: NAT) shares were up 8.33% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.07.
- Tokyo Electron (OTC: TOELY) shares were up 1.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $50.03.
- Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRCA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $15.75 with a daily change of up 3.32%.
- TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) stock set a new 52-week high of $57.86 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.72%.
- Neuren Pharmaceuticals (OTC: NURPF) shares set a new 52-week high of $1.55 on Friday, moving up 7.64%.
- Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE: REXR) shares were up 0.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.24.
- Sapiens Intl Corp (NASDAQ: SPNS) shares were up 1.14% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.58 for a change of up 1.14%.
- STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) shares hit a yearly high of $20.88. The stock traded up 6.77% on the session.
- Stage Stores (NYSE: SSI) stock set a new 52-week high of $2.18 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.77%.
- Swisscom (OTC: SCMWY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $50.78 on Friday morning, moving up 1.07%.
- PBS Holding (OTC: PBHG) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.0014. The stock was up 25.0% for the day.
- Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $112.00. Shares traded up 1.19%.
- Happy Town Hldgs (OTC: HPTN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.85 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 28.57%.
- Cordia (OTC: CORG) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.04 on Friday, moving up 1.84%.
- Cotinga Pharmaceuticals (OTC: COTQF) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.25 on Friday, moving flat%.
- Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) shares set a new yearly high of $560.01 this morning. The stock was up 0.72% on the session.
- New Guinea Gold (OTC: NGUGF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.01 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 56.25%.
- PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) shares set a new 52-week high of $37.12 on Friday, moving up 0.57%.
- Index Oil & Gas (OTC: IXOG) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.01 on Friday, moving up 132.56%.
- Kbridge Energy (OTC: BMMCF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $0.05. Shares traded up 342.24%.
- Canal Capital (OTC: COWPP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.23 on Friday morning, moving up 65.34%.
- Canal Capital (OTC: COWP) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $0.19. Shares traded up 19.68%.
- Helmer Directional (OTC: EXLA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.01. The stock traded up 3.57% on the session.
