Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2019 10:18am   Comments
Share:

Before 10 am on Friday, 130 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Mentions:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL)
  • The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week high was Helmer Directional (OTC: EXLA).
  • Home Capital Gr (OTC: HMCBF) was the largest loser of the group, with shares hitting a new 52-week high but then plummeting 3.51% afterwards.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10am on Friday:

  • Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shares were up 1.59% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $233.00 for a change of up 1.59%.
  • Zurich Insurance Group (OTC: ZURVY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $38.83. The stock traded up 1.12% on the session.
  • Home Depot (NYSE: HD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $235.63 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.77%.
  • Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) shares set a new 52-week high of $267.39 on Friday, moving up 1.08%.
  • ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) shares hit $258.40 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.94%.
  • CSL (OTC: CSLLY) shares broke to $83.87 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.63%.
  • Celgene (NASDAQ: CELG) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $100.42 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.49%.
  • Trinity Merger (NASDAQ: TMCX) shares hit $10.46 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.29%.
  • Dominion Energy (NYSE: D) shares set a new yearly high of $81.98 this morning. The stock was down 0.32% on the session.
  • Air Liquide (OTC: AIQUY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $26.20 with a daily change of up 1.7%.
  • Tiberius Acquisition (NASDAQ: TIBR) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $10.37. Shares traded up 0.97%.
  • Deere (NYSE: DE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $171.27 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.36%.
  • SA D'Ieteren (OTC: SIETY) shares were up 0.62% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $27.62.
  • BCE (NYSE: BCE) stock set a new 52-week high of $49.31 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.29%.
  • Dollar General (NYSE: DG) shares hit $162.34 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.48%.
  • Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE: SALT) shares hit $7.46 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.05%.
  • Equity Residential (NYSE: EQR) stock set a new 52-week high of $88.45 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.94%.
  • Terreno Realty (NYSE: TRNO) stock hit a yearly high price of $52.87. The stock was down 0.08% for the day.
  • Deutsche Boerse (OTC: DBOEY) stock made a new 52-week high of $15.66 Friday. The stock was up 1.52% for the day.
  • Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) stock hit a yearly high price of $270.81. The stock was up 1.43% for the day.
  • Segro (OTC: SEGXF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.09. The stock traded up 6.08% on the session.
  • Constellation Software (OTC: CNSWF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1,020.78 on Friday morning, moving up 1.25%.
  • Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ: CINF) shares were up 0.69% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $117.89.
  • Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) shares set a new yearly high of $225.00 this morning. The stock was up 2.54% on the session.
  • Fastenal (NASDAQ: FAST) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $35.95 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 15.73%.
  • Scorpio Tankers (NYSE: STNG) shares were up 1.99% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $35.23.
  • Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGLP) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.43 Friday. The stock was up 0.12% for the day.
  • Ferguson (OTC: FERGY) shares set a new yearly high of $8.03 this morning. The stock was up 2.84% on the session.
  • Anglo American Platinum (OTC: ANGPY) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $12.43. Shares traded flat%.
  • Sonasoft (OTC: SSFT) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.39 Friday. The stock was up 2.87% for the day.
  • Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $30.51. Shares traded down 0.64%.
  • Vince Holding (NYSE: VNCE) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $20.71. Shares traded up 2.36%.
  • Koninklijke KPN (OTC: KKPNY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $3.29 with a daily change of up 0.92%.
  • Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) shares hit $60.99 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.22%.
  • James Hardie Industries (NYSE: JHX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $17.02. The stock traded up 2.71% on the session.
  • Safetek International (OTC: SFIN) shares hit $0.0017 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 63.64%.
  • DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares set a new 52-week high of $67.80 on Friday, moving up 1.16%.
  • Walmart (NYSE: WMT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $119.92 with a daily change of up 0.26%.
  • Universal Health Realty (NYSE: UHT) shares were up 0.58% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $104.84.
  • Tetragon Financial Group (OTC: TGONF) shares were up 0.4% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $12.50.
  • Pool (NASDAQ: POOL) shares were up 1.45% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $205.24 for a change of up 1.45%.
  • Mediobanca (OTC: MDIBY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.11 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.48%.
  • Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) stock hit a yearly high price of $156.38. The stock was up 2.62% for the day.
  • Synnex (NYSE: SNX) shares were up 2.16% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $115.63.
  • Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $19.93 on Friday. Shares of the company traded flat%.
  • Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ: CY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.48. The stock traded flat% on the session.
  • Vale Indonesia (OTC: PTNDY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $14.02. The stock traded up 0.14% on the session.
  • American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $26.39. The stock traded down 0.67% on the session.
  • Ingenico Group (OTC: INGIY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $20.49 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.02%.
  • Senzime (OTC: SNZZF) shares hit $1.42 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.
  • Impala Platinum Holdings (OTC: IMPUY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.08. The stock traded up 0.64% on the session.
  • Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) shares set a new yearly high of $87.60 this morning. The stock was up 0.57% on the session.
  • MasTec (NYSE: MTZ) shares were up 3.09% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $66.76.
  • RH (NYSE: RH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $178.81 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 1.27%.
  • Derwent London (OTC: DWVYF) stock hit a yearly high price of $42.00. The stock was up 6.06% for the day.
  • Oregon Bancorp (OTC: ORBN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $27.25 on Friday. Shares of the company traded flat%.
  • j2 Global (NASDAQ: JCOM) shares were up 1.77% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $94.92.
  • Reliability (OTC: RLBY) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.59 on Friday, moving down 3.51%.
  • Howden Joinery Group (OTC: HWDJF) shares were up 7.09% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.10.
  • BBA Aviation (OTC: BBAVY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $20.00 with a daily change of up 7.79%.
  • Cimpress (NASDAQ: CMPR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $134.47 on Friday morning, moving up 2.83%.
  • Medicines Co (NASDAQ: MDCO) shares were up 1.22% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $52.89.
  • Eurobank Ergasias (OTC: EGFEY) shares were up 2.13% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.49.
  • Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ: TSEM) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $21.11. Shares traded up 3.35%.
  • TopBuild (NYSE: BLD) shares were up 0.55% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $98.01.
  • Greene King (OTC: GKNGY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $21.16 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 2.73%.
  • RIT Capital Partners (OTC: RITPF) shares broke to $26.70 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.75%.
  • SSE (OTC: SSEZY) shares were up 7.33% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.55.
  • KB Home (NYSE: KBH) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $34.54. Shares traded up 0.95%.
  • Selcuk Ecza Deposu (OTC: SKCZF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.87 on Friday morning, moving flat%.
  • Teekay Tankers (NYSE: TNK) shares hit a yearly high of $2.01. The stock traded up 11.02% on the session.
  • Radcom (NASDAQ: RDCM) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.14. The stock was up 3.71% for the day.
  • Dream Global REIT (OTC: DUNDF) shares were flat% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $12.60 for a change of flat%.
  • Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ: BLDR) shares were up 1.25% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $21.07.
  • BE Semiconductor Indus (OTC: BESIY) shares broke to $33.21 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.34%.
  • Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE: FBC) shares broke to $38.51 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.49%.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) shares hit a yearly high of $49.47. The stock traded up 1.27% on the session.
  • Euronav (NYSE: EURN) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.34 on Friday, moving up 7.55%.
  • Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) shares hit $159.37 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.55%.
  • Sterling Construction Co (NASDAQ: STRL) stock set a new 52-week high of $15.93 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.85%.
  • Dart Group (OTC: DRTGF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $13.00 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 17.9%.
  • Innergex Renewable Energy (OTC: INGXF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $12.10. Shares traded down 0.03%.
  • Simpson Manufacturing Co (NYSE: SSD) shares set a new 52-week high of $70.80 on Friday, moving up 1.43%.
  • American Woodmark (NASDAQ: AMWD) stock hit a yearly high price of $96.59. The stock was up 1.26% for the day.
  • UPM-Kymmene (OTC: UPMMY) shares set a new 52-week high of $30.80 on Friday, moving up 1.37%.
  • Home Capital Gr (OTC: HMCBF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $19.74 with a daily change of up 3.68%.
  • Target (NYSE: TGT) shares set a new 52-week high of $111.84 on Friday, moving up 1.24%.
  • Spirent Communications (OTC: SPNUF) shares set a new yearly high of $2.51 this morning. The stock was up 0.12% on the session.
  • Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ: FORTY) shares broke to $69.79 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.59%.
  • Nova Measuring (NASDAQ: NVMI) stock set a new 52-week high of $32.48 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.86%.
  • DHT Holdings (NYSE: DHT) shares set a new yearly high of $7.63 this morning. The stock was up 4.25% on the session.
  • Community Healthcare (NYSE: CHCT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $45.20 with a daily change of down 0.34%.
  • Dova Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: DOVA) stock made a new 52-week high of $28.31 Friday. The stock was up 0.13% for the day.
  • Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ANIK) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $59.19 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.53%.
  • Freedom Holding (OTC: FRHC) stock hit a yearly high price of $13.93. The stock was up 0.58% for the day.
  • Costamare (NYSE: CMRE) shares set a new yearly high of $6.59 this morning. The stock was up 2.47% on the session.
  • Dorian LPG (NYSE: LPG) shares were up 2.66% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $11.56 for a change of up 2.66%.
  • Skanska (OTC: SKSBF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $20.50. The stock traded up 2.75% on the session.
  • International Seaways (NYSE: INSW) shares were up 6.1% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.50 for a change of up 6.1%.
  • Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ: DEAC) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.95. The stock was flat% for the day.
  • Forterra (NASDAQ: FRTA) shares were up 6.17% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.75.
  • Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE: TMHC) shares broke to $26.25 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.22%.
  • State Bank (OTC: SBAZ) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $16.33 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 0.81%.
  • Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) shares were up 1.65% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $59.47.
  • Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $328.19. The stock traded down 0.38% on the session.
  • Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE: TNP) shares hit a yearly high of $3.86. The stock traded up 5.76% on the session.
  • Great Ajax (NYSE: AJX) shares hit $15.65 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.42%.
  • Nordic American Tankers (NYSE: NAT) shares were up 8.33% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.07.
  • Tokyo Electron (OTC: TOELY) shares were up 1.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $50.03.
  • Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRCA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $15.75 with a daily change of up 3.32%.
  • TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) stock set a new 52-week high of $57.86 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.72%.
  • Neuren Pharmaceuticals (OTC: NURPF) shares set a new 52-week high of $1.55 on Friday, moving up 7.64%.
  • Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE: REXR) shares were up 0.24% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.24.
  • Sapiens Intl Corp (NASDAQ: SPNS) shares were up 1.14% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.58 for a change of up 1.14%.
  • STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM) shares hit a yearly high of $20.88. The stock traded up 6.77% on the session.
  • Stage Stores (NYSE: SSI) stock set a new 52-week high of $2.18 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.77%.
  • Swisscom (OTC: SCMWY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $50.78 on Friday morning, moving up 1.07%.
  • PBS Holding (OTC: PBHG) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.0014. The stock was up 25.0% for the day.
  • Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $112.00. Shares traded up 1.19%.
  • Happy Town Hldgs (OTC: HPTN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.85 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 28.57%.
  • Cordia (OTC: CORG) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.04 on Friday, moving up 1.84%.
  • Cotinga Pharmaceuticals (OTC: COTQF) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.25 on Friday, moving flat%.
  • Sherwin-Williams (NYSE: SHW) shares set a new yearly high of $560.01 this morning. The stock was up 0.72% on the session.
  • New Guinea Gold (OTC: NGUGF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.01 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 56.25%.
  • PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) shares set a new 52-week high of $37.12 on Friday, moving up 0.57%.
  • Index Oil & Gas (OTC: IXOG) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.01 on Friday, moving up 132.56%.
  • Kbridge Energy (OTC: BMMCF) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $0.05. Shares traded up 342.24%.
  • Canal Capital (OTC: COWPP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.23 on Friday morning, moving up 65.34%.
  • Canal Capital (OTC: COWP) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $0.19. Shares traded up 19.68%.
  • Helmer Directional (OTC: EXLA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.01. The stock traded up 3.57% on the session.

Be sure to monitor Benzinga for the news traders need!

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + ACGLP)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Apple, Roku And More 'Fast Money' Picks For October 10
With Trade Talk Uncertainty Ratcheting Up, Market Seems On Edge
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 10, 2019
Why This Cannabis Social Media Platform Was Just Removed From The App Store
A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For October 9, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

New Frontier Data To Acquire Leading Cannabis Lifestyle Media Company, Civilized