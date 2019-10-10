Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ford, Universal Pictures Partner With Holoride For In-Car Virtual Reality Experience
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
October 10, 2019 3:20pm   Comments
Share:
Ford, Universal Pictures Partner With Holoride For In-Car Virtual Reality Experience

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA)-owned Universal Pictures have partnered with the company holoride to create an in-car virtual reality experience at Universal CityWalk. 

The experience will be offered to guests for a limited time Oct. 14-Nov. 9, powered by technology from holoride, and set inside new 2020 Ford Explorer vehicles.

"We are partnering with Ford and Universal to bring holoride's immersive, elastic content to the general public," holoride co-founder and CEO Nils Wollny said in a statement.

"Riders will be able to experience firsthand what the future of in-vehicle entertainment looks like through the lens of the compelling story of the Bride of Frankenstein."  

Once riders step inside the Explorers from a designated pickup location, they will don a VR headset and be joined by a "re-imagined, virtual Bride of Frankenstein" who's on a journey to deliver an important message to Frankenstein. 

Riders will encounter virtual monsters and obstacles as part of a fully immersive VR experience with sound effects and visuals adapted to the vehicle's movements. 

Holoride uses navigational data like travel route and time along with driving data from the vehicle — like steering, acceleration and stopping — to adapt the experience to match the movement of the vehicle, according to Thursday's announcement. 

Ford shares are trading up 0.76% at $8.63 during the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $10.56 and a 52-week low of $7.41.

Related Links:

A Look At A Flurry Of Large Ford Option Trades

Luxury Brand Growth Driven By Virtual Reality, E-Commerce

Photo courtesy of Holoride. 

Posted-In: Holoride Universal Pictures virtual reality VRNews Tech

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CMCSA + F)

Roku 'Will Find A Ready Market Abroad,' Macquarie Says In Upgrade
Renault Planning To Compete With Tesla In The Electric Market
WWE's 'Premiere Week' Ends On Low Note As #CancelWWENetwork Trends
15 Most Popular Stocks Under $10, According To Robinhood Users
Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Apple, Disney, Ford And More
GM-UAW Strike Nears Third Week, Costing Thousands Their Jobs And The Company Millions
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

8 New Cannabis Products: CBG, Beverages, Oral Strips, Workout Products And More