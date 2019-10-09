Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Johnson & Johnson Hit With $8B Verdict In Risperdal Lawsuit

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 09, 2019 10:27am   Comments
Share:

Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.62% to 26327.02 while the NASDAQ rose 0.84% to 7,890.16. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.74% to 2,914.46.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Information technology shares climbed 1.1% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE: TUFN), up 5%, and MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI), up 4%.

In trading on Wednesday, communication services shares rose by just 0.1%.

Top Headline

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is reaching deeper in its pockets to comply with the verdict of its second major lawsuit this month.

On Wednesday, a Philadelphia court ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $8 billion in damages to a Risperdal consumer who said the company had failed to warn of the drug’s risk of gynecomastia — breast development in males. The man had previously been awarded $680,000 for the same claims.

The USDA had approved the drug in 1993, but the plaintiffs claim Johnson & Johnson inappropriately marketed it for unauthorized use for children..

Equities Trading UP

American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ: AOBC) shares shot up 11% to $6.66 after Craig-Hallum upgraded the company's stock from Hold to Buy and announced a $10 price target.

Shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) surged 24% to $1.5853 after the company reported a $2 million buyback.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) was up, rising 20% to $7.11.

Equities Trading DOWN

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: JRVR) shares tumbled 20% to $39.22 after the company announced the early cancellation of insurance policies issued to its largest customer scheduled for Q3. The stock was also downgraded from a couple firms and lowered their price target.

Shares of TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE: TMST) were down 10% to $5.26 after TimkenSteel named Terry Dunlap as interim chief executive.

iRobot Corporation. (NASDAQ: IRBT) was down, falling 8% to $53.01 after Raymond James downgraded the company's stock from Market Perform to Underperform.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.9% to $53.10, while gold traded up 0.2% to $1,507.30.

Silver traded up 0.7% Wednesday to $17.825, while copper rose 0.2% to $2.5725.

Euro zone

European shares were higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.4%, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.5%, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index climbed 0.5%. Meanwhile, the German DAX climbed 1%, and the French CAC 40 rose 0.7% while UK shares rose 0.6%.

Economics

Job openings fell to 7.05 million in August, compared to 7.17 million in the previous month, the Labor Department reported.

U.S. wholesale inventories rose 0.2% for August, versus economists’ expectations for a 0.4% increase.

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 10-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to speak in Kansas City, Missouri at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George will speak in Kansas City, Missouri at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The Federal Open Market Committee will issue minutes of its latest meeting at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Posted-In: Mid-Morning Market UpdateNews Eurozone Commodities Global Intraday Update Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IRBT + AOBC)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 9, 2019
4 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
16 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Cramer Gives His Opinion On iRobot, Netflix And More
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Truckstop.com Loads, Capacity Now Available Within Axele System

Maersk: Shippers Will Only Pay For IMO 2020 "Cost Recovery"