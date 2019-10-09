Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up; Dow Futures Rise Over 200 Points

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 09, 2019 7:05am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up; Dow Futures Rise Over 200 Points

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade. The Labor Department's JOLTS report for August and data on wholesale inventories for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to speak in Kansas City, Missouri at 11:00 a.m. ET, while Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George will speak in Kansas City, Missouri at 11:00 a.m. ET. The Federal Open Market Committee will issue minutes of its latest meeting at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 203 points to 26,341 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 26.2 points to 2,918.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 80.25 points to 7,702.25.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.8% to trade at $58.72 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.8% to trade at $53.07 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

 

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.4%, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbing 0.5% and German DAX 30 index gaining 1%. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.5%, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.7%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 0.61%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.81%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.39% and India’s BSE Sensex climbed 1.72%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Bernstein downgraded FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) from Outperform to Market Perform and announced a $153 price target.

FedEx shares fell 0.8% to $137.31 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News

  • Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Tuesday.
  • ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) signed agreements to sell 22.3MW of China DG projects.
  • FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) said it expects Q3 sales at or above the high end of prior guidance range of $217 million to $221 million. The company projects billings within prior guidance range of $245 million to $255 million.
  • Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSE: TMQ) reported a Q3 loss of $0.09 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.08 per share.

Posted-In: A Peek Into The Markets US Stock FuturesNews Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FDX + FEYE)

4 Stocks To Watch For October 9, 2019
Boeing Deliveries Plummet In Q3
Michaels Craft Stores Now Function As UPS Drop Off And Pick Up Locations
UPS To Invest $220 Million In Louisville Maintenance Hangar
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Loss Of Parcel Select Business Could Hit USPS Hard, Consultancy Says
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

42 Biggest Movers From Yesterday