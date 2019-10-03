Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Before 10 am on Thursday, 40 companies set new 52-week highs.
Areas of Interest:
- The largest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high was PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP).
- AirTrona International (OTC: ARTR) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high
- Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR)'s stock actually sank the most, moving down 0.27% after reaching a new 52-week high.
Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday:
- PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) stock set a new 52-week high of $139.42 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.97%.
- AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) shares broke to $216.97 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.22%.
- Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $130.13 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.53%.
- Realty Income (NYSE: O) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $77.69 with a daily change of up 1.07%.
- Lennar (NYSE: LEN-B) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $57.93 with a daily change of up 0.83%.
- Lennar (NYSE: LEN) shares were up 0.48% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $46.00.
- HCP (NYSE: HCP) shares were up 0.35% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $36.12.
- Anglo American Platinum (OTC: ANGPY) shares hit a new 52-week high of $11.14. The stock traded up 5.9% on the session.
- Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) shares were up 0.02% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $29.93.
- Mid-America Apartment (NYSE: MAA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $131.22 with a daily change of up 0.47%.
- Camden Prop Trust (NYSE: CPT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $112.34 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.68%.
- Apartment Inv & Mgmt (NYSE: AIV) shares were up 1.21% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $52.52.
- American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $26.16 with a daily change of down 0.27%.
- Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) shares were up 1.81% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $37.42.
- Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $41.02 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.17%.
- NagaCorp (OTC: NGCRF) shares hit a yearly high of $1.75. The stock traded up 3.55% on the session.
- CAPREIT (OTC: CDPYF) stock made a new 52-week high of $41.79 Thursday. The stock was up 2.03% for the day.
- Impala Platinum Holdings (OTC: IMPUY) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.57 Thursday. The stock was up 2.15% for the day.
- QTS Realty Trust (NYSE: QTS) stock hit a yearly high price of $51.73. The stock was up 0.94% for the day.
- CT Real Estate Investment (OTC: CTRRF) stock made a new 52-week high of $11.22 Thursday. The stock was up 2.24% for the day.
- Essential Props Realty (NYSE: EPRT) shares were up 5.43% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $24.42.
- Easterly Government Props (NYSE: DEA) shares hit $21.55 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.14%.
- Tetragon Financial Group (OTC: TGONF) shares hit $12.35 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.
- Jungfraubahn Holding (OTC: JFBHF) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $156.00. Shares traded up 2.3%.
- DHT Holdings (NYSE: DHT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $6.54. Shares traded up 0.78%.
- Nuveen New York Quality (NYSE: NAN) shares set a new 52-week high of $14.31 on Thursday, moving up 0.21%.
- Liberty Gold (OTC: LGDTF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.63 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 8.02%.
- Perma-Fix Environmental (NASDAQ: PESI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $5.21 with a daily change of up 4.23%.
- PwrCor (OTC: PWCO) shares hit a yearly high of $0.17. The stock traded up 12.5% on the session.
- Unigold (OTC: UGDIF) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $0.19. Shares traded up 10.94%.
- Desert Mountain Energy (OTC: DMEHF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.24 on Thursday morning, moving up 9.43%.
- Bresler & Reiner (OTC: BRER) shares were up 557.89% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.10 for a change of up 557.89%.
- American Defense Systems (OTC: ADFS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $0.05 with a daily change of up 8.57%.
- Amerityre (OTC: AMTY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.03 on Thursday morning, moving up 81.97%.
- Video River Networks (OTC: NIHK) shares broke to $0.01 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.85%.
- United Energy (OTC: UNRG) shares were up 6.39% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.39.
- Deal A Day Group (OTC: DEEL) shares hit a yearly high of $0.05. The stock traded up 19.23% on the session.
- Pro Travel Network (OTC: PTVL) shares hit a yearly high of $0.11. The stock traded up 160.42% on the session.
- Itoco (OTC: ITMC) shares were up 8.89% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.53 for a change of up 8.89%.
- AirTrona International (OTC: ARTR) shares set a new yearly high of $0.001 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.
