Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Before 10 am on Thursday, 40 companies set new 52-week highs.

Areas of Interest:

The largest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week high was PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) .

. AirTrona International (OTC: ARTR) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high

was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) 's stock actually sank the most, moving down 0.27% after reaching a new 52-week high.

's stock actually sank the most, moving down 0.27% after reaching a new 52-week high.



Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday: