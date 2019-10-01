Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Tuesday's morning session saw 112 companies set new 52-week highs.
Interesting Facts:
- Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Helmer Directional (OTC: EXLA)
- Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) saw the largest decline, as it traded down 30.05%, hitting its new 52-week high and then losing momentum.
Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday:
- Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $47.01. The stock traded up 1.84% on the session.
- Nike (NYSE: NKE) shares hit $94.13 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.8%.
- Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $130.95 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.74%.
- Broadcom (OTC: AVGOP) shares were up 0.45% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1,061.01.
- Celgene (NASDAQ: CELG) shares hit $99.94 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.01%.
- Sysco (NYSE: SYY) shares hit a yearly high of $79.53. The stock traded down 0.25% on the session.
- BB&T (NYSE: BBT) shares broke to $53.88 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.81%.
- Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) stock hit a yearly high price of $110.96. The stock was up 0.04% for the day.
- Engie (OTC: ENGIY) shares were up 1.29% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.39.
- Swiss Re (OTC: SSREF) shares were up 0.89% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $104.93 for a change of up 0.89%.
- NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) shares set a new yearly high of $112.08 this morning. The stock was down 0.26% on the session.
- Sun Life Financial (NYSE: SLF) shares were down 1.34% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.03.
- Constellation Software (OTC: CNSWF) shares hit $1,014.15 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.57%.
- AMETEK (NYSE: AME) shares were down 3.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $92.35.
- Hannover Rueck (OTC: HVRRY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $84.73 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.68%.
- Brookfield Prop Partners (NASDAQ: BPYPP) shares were down 0.35% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $26.24.
- Brookfield Prop Partners (NASDAQ: BPYPO) stock set a new 52-week high of $25.99 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 0.57%.
- Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) shares broke to $221.83 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 2.05%.
- Lennar (NYSE: LEN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $56.15. The stock traded down 0.86% on the session.
- CDW (NASDAQ: CDW) stock set a new 52-week high of $124.37 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.38%.
- Markel (NYSE: MKL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $1,204.48 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.73%.
- M3 (OTC: MTHRF) shares set a new yearly high of $24.36 this morning. The stock was up 3.48% on the session.
- UPM-Kymmene (OTC: UPMMY) shares were up 0.34% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $30.02 for a change of up 0.34%.
- Bandai Namco Holdings (OTC: NCBDF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $60.87. The stock traded up 9.04% on the session.
- NVR (NYSE: NVR) shares were down 0.16% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $3,772.96 for a change of down 0.16%.
- Teledyne Technologies (NYSE: TDY) stock made a new 52-week high of $324.97 Tuesday. The stock was down 1.65% for the day.
- Alleghany (NYSE: Y) stock set a new 52-week high of $804.32 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.26%.
- OMRON (OTC: OMRNY) shares broke to $55.53 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.01%.
- Jeronimo Martins SGPS (OTC: JRONF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.73 on Tuesday morning, moving up 1.74%.
- Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.74 Tuesday. The stock was down 1.67% for the day.
- Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) shares hit a yearly high of $265.26. The stock traded down 0.39% on the session.
- PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) stock made a new 52-week high of $36.67 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.48% for the day.
- YASKAWA Electric (OTC: YASKY) shares hit $77.35 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.99%.
- Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) shares set a new yearly high of $159.35 this morning. The stock was down 2.68% on the session.
- Stora Enso (OTC: SEOJF) shares hit a yearly high of $12.05. The stock traded up 10.43% on the session.
- Orkla (OTC: ORKLY) shares broke to $9.31 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.24%.
- Orkla (OTC: ORKLF) shares broke to $9.27 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.71%.
- Advantest (OTC: ATEYY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $45.20 with a daily change of up 1.69%.
- RPM International (NYSE: RPM) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $69.91. Shares traded down 1.82%.
- Skanska (OTC: SKSBF) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.28 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.39% for the day.
- Barratt Developments (OTC: BTDPF) shares were up 3.53% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $7.97.
- Hitachi High-Technologies (OTC: HICTY) shares were up 14.22% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $116.50.
- Country Garden Services (OTC: CTRGF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.83 on Tuesday morning, moving up 42.21%.
- Sofina (OTC: SFNXF) stock hit a yearly high price of $222.00. The stock was up 10.88% for the day.
- Proofpoint (NASDAQ: PFPT) shares set a new 52-week high of $132.88 on Tuesday, moving down 0.77%.
- Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) shares set a new yearly high of $40.86 this morning. The stock was up 0.66% on the session.
- Hitachi Chemical Co (OTC: HCHMY) shares hit a yearly high of $65.84. The stock traded up 5.3% on the session.
- Owens-Corning (NYSE: OC) stock made a new 52-week high of $63.52 Tuesday. The stock was down 1.9% for the day.
- Koninklijke Vopak (OTC: VOPKF) shares hit $52.03 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 4.04%.
- Versum Materials (NYSE: VSM) shares were up 0.11% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $52.98 for a change of up 0.11%.
- Trex Co (NYSE: TREX) shares were down 3.17% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $91.83.
- ONE Gas (NYSE: OGS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $96.58. The stock traded down 1.01% on the session.
- Jabil (NYSE: JBL) stock hit a yearly high price of $36.12. The stock was down 2.69% for the day.
- Synnex (NYSE: SNX) shares hit a yearly high of $115.16. The stock traded down 1.78% on the session.
- ASM International (OTC: ASMIY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $93.16 on Tuesday morning, moving up 4.69%.
- Tetra Tech (NASDAQ: TTEK) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $87.40. Shares traded down 3.08%.
- CoreSite Realty (NYSE: COR) shares were down 0.96% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $122.31.
- Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE: RBA) shares were down 1.25% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $40.12.
- IBERIABANK (NASDAQ: IBKCO) shares were up 7.34% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $30.27.
- Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ: HELE) shares reached a new 52-week high of $159.01 on Tuesday morning, moving down 0.51%.
- Mantech Intl (NASDAQ: MANT) shares set a new 52-week high of $72.00 on Tuesday, moving down 3.0%.
- TerraForm Power (NASDAQ: TERP) shares were up 0.8% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $18.39 for a change of up 0.8%.
- Sibanye-Stillwater (NYSE: SBGL) shares broke to $5.74 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 8.51%.
- Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) shares hit $41.23 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.8%.
- Cedar Fair (NYSE: FUN) shares hit a yearly high of $59.15. The stock traded up 0.09% on the session.
- Taiyo Yuden (OTC: TYOYY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $100.15 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 19.18%.
- Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE: TMHC) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.10. The stock was down 1.35% for the day.
- Dream Global REIT (OTC: DUNDF) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $12.58. Shares traded up 0.14%.
- Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ: BLDR) shares were down 0.15% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.80 for a change of down 0.15%.
- Jack In The Box (NASDAQ: JACK) shares broke to $91.81 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.58%.
- Serco Group (OTC: SECCF) shares hit $1.88 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.03%.
- Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE: ABG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $104.03 with a daily change of down 3.44%.
- Lancashire Holdings (OTC: LCSHF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.10 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.42%.
- Frontline (NYSE: FRO) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.58. The stock was up 3.79% for the day.
- Group 1 Automotive (NYSE: GPI) shares hit $93.18 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 2.82%.
- Computer Services (OTC: CSVI) shares set a new 52-week high of $45.65 on Tuesday, moving down 2.2%.
- Sapiens Intl Corp (NASDAQ: SPNS) shares were down 0.79% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.83 for a change of down 0.79%.
- DHT Holdings (NYSE: DHT) shares broke to $6.38 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.28%.
- US Concrete (NASDAQ: USCR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $55.99. The stock traded down 6.78% on the session.
- Trustco Group Holdings (OTC: TSCHY) shares were up 15.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $70.00.
- Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ: GRBK) stock set a new 52-week high of $10.99 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 1.21%.
- Xynergy Holdings (OTC: XYNH) shares were up 182.61% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.01.
- Beazer Homes USA (NYSE: BZH) shares broke to $15.02 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.27%.
- Landmark Infrastructure (NASDAQ: LMRK) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.25 on Tuesday, moving down 3.38%.
- NACCO Industries (NYSE: NC) stock hit a yearly high price of $64.83. The stock was up 1.91% for the day.
- Legacy Acquisition (NYSE: LGC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $10.22 with a daily change of up 0.1%.
- Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ: GLAD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $9.78 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 0.72%.
- Advanced Emissions Solns (NASDAQ: ADES) shares broke to $14.99 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 6.6%.
- China Customer Relations (NASDAQ: CCRC) shares were down 30.05% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $16.14.
- Two River Bancorp (NASDAQ: TRCB) shares set a new yearly high of $20.85 this morning. The stock was down 1.49% on the session.
- PCTEL (NASDAQ: PCTI) shares hit $8.47 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.08%.
- Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE: CELP) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.22. The stock was up 4.26% for the day.
- O3 Mining (OTC: OQMGF) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $2.09. Shares traded up 3.43%.
- Crown Crafts (NASDAQ: CRWS) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.27 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded down 3.41%.
- State Bank (OTC: SBAZ) shares hit a yearly high of $16.04. The stock traded up 23.08% on the session.
- Tinybeans Group Pty (OTC: TNYYF) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $1.20. Shares traded up 11.11%.
- Sernova (OTC: SEOVF) shares broke to $0.21 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 11.07%.
- EQ (OTC: CYPXF) shares hit $0.56 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 10.69%.
- Sanara MedTech (OTC: SMTI) shares set a new 52-week high of $9.45 on Tuesday, moving up 11.18%.
- Clancy Systems Intl (OTC: CLSI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.09 on Tuesday morning, moving down 1.45%.
- Saker Aviation Services (OTC: SKAS) stock made a new 52-week high of $4.77 Tuesday. The stock was up 16.34% for the day.
- Pinnacle Bank Oregon (OTC: PNNB) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.01 on Tuesday, moving up 5.04%.
- Reliability (OTC: RLBY) shares broke to $0.19 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 17.65%.
- Chilco River Holdings (OTC: CRVH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.01. The stock traded up 102.02% on the session.
- Unitronix (OTC: UTRX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.003 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1775.0%.
- Santaro Interactive (OTC: STIE) shares broke to $0.01 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 96.08%.
- CLST Holdings (OTC: CLHI) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $0.01. Shares traded up 17.28%.
- Chancellor Group (OTC: CHAG) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.004 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 30.0%.
- Bonanza Goldfields (OTC: BONZ) shares broke to $0.004 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 94.44%.
- Encompass Holdings (OTC: ECMH) shares hit $0.0003 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.
- AirTrona International (OTC: ARTR) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.0006 on Tuesday, moving up 20.0%.
- Helmer Directional (OTC: EXLA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $0.0025 with a daily change of up 16.67%.
