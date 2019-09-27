Market Overview

A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For September 27, 2019

Sebastian Brown , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 27, 2019 3:08pm   Comments
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.

  • Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) shares were down 8.7% to $44.36. The company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results and guidance that missed Street estimates on the low end. 
  • Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ: BYND) shares were down 1.5% to $152.10. MamaMancini reported a strategic partnership with Beyond Meat to introduce a new line of fully-cooked authentic italian food using Beyond Beef.
  • Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: MRNS) shares were down 7.4% to $1.57.
  • Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares were up 1% to $244.60.
  • Precipio Inc (NASDAQ: PRPO) shares were down 18% to $2.68.
  • Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL) shares were down 0.9% to $43.63. Berenberg downgraded the stock from Hold to Sell. UBS downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $60 to $47.
  • Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) shares were down 1.7% to $25.29. The stock’s IPO opened at $27. The IPO priced at $29 per share.
  • Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) shares were down 8.6% to $7.22. The stock rose 15% after the pharmacy chain's second-quarter print. 
  • Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) shares were down 0.8% to $130.32.
  • Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) shares were up 0.5% to $61.11.

