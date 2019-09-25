Market Overview

Broadcom Trades Lower On $3B Debt Offering
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 25, 2019 9:15am   Comments
Broadcom Inc. (Nasdaq: AVGO) shares are trading lower following news of a $3 billion series A mandatory convertible preferred stock offering.

The company announced it has upsized and priced a public offering of 3,250,000 shares of 8% series A mandatory convertible preferred stock at a price to the public of $1,000 per share.

The offering has been upsized from the previously announced $3 billion. Broadcom says the offering is scheduled to be completed on Sept. 30 and the net proceeds will be approximately $3.2 billion.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley are acting as representatives of the underwriters and joint-book running managers for the offering.

Broadcom shares were trading down 4% at $271 in Wednesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $323.20 and a 52-week low of $208.23.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

