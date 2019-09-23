Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2019 12:51pm   Comments
Before 10 am Monday, 110 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Things to Consider:

  • Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) was the company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Reliability (OTC: RLBY) was the smallest firm in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week high
  • Of the companies setting new 52-week highs, City Office REIT (NYSE: CIO) shares saw the sharpest decline. Shares of City Office REIT (NYSE: CIO) fell 57.14%, still however setting a new 52-week high prior to the fall.

The stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:

  • Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) shares were up 1.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $123.44.
  • Celgene (NASDAQ: CELG) stock made a new 52-week high of $99.68 Monday. The stock was up 0.33% for the day.
  • Nintendo Co (OTC: NTDOF) shares were up 0.01% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $406.44 for a change of up 0.01%.
  • American Electric Power (NYSE: AEP) shares were up 0.36% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $93.56.
  • Mining and Metallurgical (OTC: NILSY) shares broke to $25.32 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.28%.
  • RWE (OTC: RWEOY) shares broke to $31.14 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.16%.
  • D.R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $51.75 on Monday morning, moving up 1.91%.
  • Dollar Tree (NASDAQ: DLTR) shares set a new 52-week high of $113.69 on Monday, moving up 1.6%.
  • Southern (NYSE: SO) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $61.26. Shares traded up 0.4%.
  • Segro (OTC: SEGXF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $9.77 with a daily change of up 0.1%.
  • Lennar (NYSE: LEN) shares broke to $55.01 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.5%.
  • PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) shares set a new 52-week high of $35.76 on Monday, moving up 0.31%.
  • Ajinomoto Co (OTC: AJINY) shares hit a yearly high of $19.07. The stock traded up 4.38% on the session.
  • Athene Holding (OTC: ATHHF) shares were up 0.78% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.65.
  • KKR & Co (NYSE: KKR) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $29.46. Shares traded up 1.08%.
  • Indofood CBP Sukses (OTC: PIFFY) shares hit $17.00 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.72%.
  • OTE (OTC: HLTOF) shares were up 3.64% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $14.25.
  • Square Enix Holdings (OTC: SQNXF) stock set a new 52-week high of $42.70 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.87%.
  • Atco (OTC: ACLLF) shares hit a yearly high of $36.21. The stock traded up 0.22% on the session.
  • First Industrial Realty (NYSE: FR) stock set a new 52-week high of $39.86 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.83%.
  • Allied Properties REIT (OTC: APYRF) shares were up 3.95% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $40.97.
  • EastGroup Properties (NYSE: EGP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $128.02. The stock traded up 0.51% on the session.
  • NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE) shares hit $226.14 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.02%.
  • Advantest (OTC: ATEYY) stock set a new 52-week high of $44.09 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.07%.
  • Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) shares reached a new 52-week high of $37.97 on Monday morning, moving up 1.12%.
  • Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE: SRC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $48.61 on Monday morning, moving up 0.73%.
  • Terreno Realty (NYSE: TRNO) stock set a new 52-week high of $51.48 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.82%.
  • OGE Energy (NYSE: OGE) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $45.19 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.27%.
  • Medicines Co (NASDAQ: MDCO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $49.45 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 1.06%.
  • Jack In The Box (NASDAQ: JACK) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $90.50 with a daily change of up 1.06%.
  • Algonquin Power (NYSE: AQN) shares set a new yearly high of $13.64 this morning. The stock was up 0.48% on the session.
  • KB Home (NYSE: KBH) shares were up 0.95% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $31.63 for a change of up 0.95%.
  • CACI International (NYSE: CACI) shares set a new 52-week high of $229.37 on Monday, moving up 0.54%.
  • Eversource Energy (NYSE: ES) shares set a new 52-week high of $83.63 on Monday, moving up 0.49%.
  • Globaltrans Investment (OTC: GLTVF) stock made a new 52-week high of $8.84 Monday. The stock was up 2.23% for the day.
  • Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ: CY) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $23.41. Shares traded up 0.71%.
  • TerraForm Power (NASDAQ: TERP) shares were up 2.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $17.79.
  • Dream Office REIT (OTC: DRETF) stock set a new 52-week high of $22.16 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.77%.
  • Steelcase (NYSE: SCS) shares hit $19.37 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 5.61%.
  • Everest Re Group (NYSE: RE) shares broke to $264.65 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.22%.
  • Universal Health Realty (NYSE: UHT) shares were down 0.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $102.40.
  • Tetragon Financial Group (OTC: TGONF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $12.45. The stock traded flat% on the session.
  • Marfrig Global Foods (OTC: MRRTY) shares were up 1.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $2.73.
  • Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) shares were up 1.54% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $48.00.
  • Yadkin Valley (OTC: YDVL) shares hit a yearly high of $10,000.00. The stock traded up 4.06% on the session.
  • Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE: UBP) shares hit $18.94 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 1.19%.
  • Universal Electronics (NASDAQ: UEIC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $49.17. The stock traded up 4.2% on the session.
  • ITE Group (OTC: ITEPF) shares were up 6.39% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1.02.
  • StorageVault Canada (OTC: SVAUF) shares set a new yearly high of $2.53 this morning. The stock was up 8.09% on the session.
  • Zealand Pharma (NASDAQ: ZEAL) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.47. The stock was up 2.66% for the day.
  • Essential Props Realty (NYSE: EPRT) shares hit $23.34 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.97%.
  • Palomar Holdings (NASDAQ: PLMR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $38.78. The stock traded up 7.14% on the session.
  • Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ: GRBK) shares were down 3.75% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $10.98.
  • Interlink Electronics (OTC: LINK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $5.11. The stock traded up 262.16% on the session.
  • AudioCodes (NASDAQ: AUDC) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $21.74. Shares traded up 4.0%.
  • Atmos Energy (NYSE: ATO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $113.32 on Monday morning, moving up 0.18%.
  • Durect (NASDAQ: DRRX) shares set a new yearly high of $2.20 this morning. The stock was up 11.68% on the session.
  • TriplePoint Venture Gwth (NYSE: TPVG) shares were up 0.5% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $17.00 for a change of up 0.5%.
  • City Office REIT (NYSE: CIO) shares hit $14.26 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.67%.
  • Repay Holdings (NASDAQ: RPAY) shares hit $14.04 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.86%.
  • DRDGold (NYSE: DRD) shares broke to $4.86 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 10.47%.
  • Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ: HALL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $19.00 on Monday morning, moving up 5.65%.
  • First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNWB) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.94 on Monday morning, moving up 1.25%.
  • Consolidated Water Co (NASDAQ: CWCO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $15.75 on Monday morning, moving up 2.17%.
  • Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVDL) shares set a new yearly high of $4.84 this morning. The stock was up 32.94% on the session.
  • LSI Industries (NASDAQ: LYTS) shares were up 3.23% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $5.12.
  • IDT (NYSE: IDT) shares hit $11.80 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.37%.
  • America First Multifamily (NASDAQ: ATAX) shares set a new yearly high of $8.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.5% on the session.
  • Barkerville Gold Mines (OTC: BGMZF) shares were up 11.32% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.39 for a change of up 11.32%.
  • SWK Holdings (OTC: SWKH) shares broke to $13.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 1.54%.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE: BIO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $347.89 on Monday morning, moving down 0.02%.
  • HemaCare (OTC: HEMA) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $18.25 with a daily change of up 1.87%.
  • Collectors Universe (NASDAQ: CLCT) stock hit a yearly high price of $29.36. The stock was up 1.56% for the day.
  • Calian Group (OTC: CLNFF) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.36 on Monday, moving up 1.21%.
  • Vince Holding (NYSE: VNCE) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $17.15. Shares traded up 7.76%.
  • Unitil (NYSE: UTL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $62.94 with a daily change of up 0.24%.
  • VolitionRX (AMEX: VNRX) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.87. The stock was down 4.95% for the day.
  • Alkane Resources (OTC: ANLKY) shares set a new yearly high of $5.30 this morning. The stock was down 0.91% on the session.
  • Plymouth Industrial REIT (AMEX: PLYM) stock set a new 52-week high of $19.66 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 3.91%.
  • Elamex (OTC: ELAMF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.50 on Monday morning, moving up 2.74%.
  • icad (NASDAQ: ICAD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.69 on Monday morning, moving up 4.16%.
  • Lundin Gold (OTC: FTMNF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.79. The stock traded up 1.02% on the session.
  • New Pacific Metals (OTC: NUPMF) shares hit $2.38 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.87%.
  • Highpower International (NASDAQ: HPJ) shares were up 0.39% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $4.71.
  • MRI Interventions (AMEX: MRIC) shares broke to $5.58 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.67%.
  • Trxade Group (OTC: TRXD) shares were up 2.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1.52.
  • Lion One Metals (OTC: LOMLF) shares hit $0.61 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 13.32%.
  • Unigold (OTC: UGDIF) shares hit a yearly high of $0.14. The stock traded up 38.31% on the session.
  • Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ: BASI) shares broke to $4.27 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.54%.
  • Radisson Mining Resources (OTC: RMRDF) shares were up 4.91% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.16.
  • Living 3D Holdings (OTC: LTDH) shares hit $1.97 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.51%.
  • Sunwin Stevia Intl (OTC: SUWN) shares broke to $0.10 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 24.14%.
  • Parks! America (OTC: PRKA) shares hit a yearly high of $0.20. The stock traded up 8.63% on the session.
  • Formcap (OTC: FRMC) shares hit a yearly high of $0.01. The stock traded up 275.0% on the session.
  • B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.00. The stock was up 0.44% for the day.
  • Galane Gold (OTC: GGGOF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.09. The stock traded up 8.03% on the session.
  • Liberated Solns (OTC: LIBE) shares were down 57.14% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.0019.
  • AppTech (OTC: APCX) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.95 on Monday, moving up 625.19%.
  • DynaCERT (OTC: DYFSF) shares were up 7.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.45.
  • Helio Resource (OTC: HELOF) shares were up 300.0% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.08.
  • EVO Transportation (OTC: EVOA) stock made a new 52-week high of $2.70 Monday. The stock was up 8.0% for the day.
  • MacDonald Mines Explr (OTC: MCDMF) shares were up 32.17% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.10.
  • Certive Solutions (OTC: CTVEF) shares broke to $0.04 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 6.5%.
  • PharmChem (OTC: PCHM) stock made a new 52-week high of $1.80 Monday. The stock was up 0.56% for the day.
  • Pharmagen (OTC: PHRX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.00155 on Monday morning, moving flat%.
  • GGL Resources (OTC: GGLXF) shares broke to $0.10 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 99.9%.
  • RedHawk Holdings (OTC: SNDD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.02 on Monday morning, moving up 8.84%.
  • Ditem Explorations (OTC: DTEMF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.0017 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 88.89%.
  • Spectra (OTC: SPKTF) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.05. The stock was flat% for the day.
  • Reliability (OTC: RLBY) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.10 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 28.21%.

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 23, 2019