4 Stocks To Watch For September 23, 2019

Wall Street expects Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD) to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $238.07 million before the opening bell. Cantel Medical shares fell 4.5% to close at $85.02 on Friday.

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) reported the sale of the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino to principal of Imperial Companies for $516.3 million. Caesars Entertainment shares gained 0.1% to close at $11.90 on Friday.

