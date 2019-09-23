Market Overview

4 Stocks To Watch For September 23, 2019

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 23, 2019 6:32am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE: CMD) to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $238.07 million before the opening bell. Cantel Medical shares fell 4.5% to close at $85.02 on Friday.
  • Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) reported the sale of the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino to principal of Imperial Companies for $516.3 million. Caesars Entertainment shares gained 0.1% to close at $11.90 on Friday.

  • Analysts expect Reebonz Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RBZ) to report quarterly loss at $1.48 per share on revenue of $17.37 million before the opening bell. Reebonz shares gained 7.8% to $2.78 in pre-market trading.
  • Sellas Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ: SLS) disclosed a $50 million mixed securities offering. Sellas Life Sciences shares fell 0.6% to close at $0.13 on Friday.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

