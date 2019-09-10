Apple Shows Off New iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) unveiled its newest iPhones on Tuesday: the iPhone 11 series, touting more cameras, a slow-motion video feature, water resistance and new phone colors as it tries to revive slumping sales of its signature product.

iPhone 11

The basic iPhone 11 will sell for $699.

Much of the company’s presentation focused on the phones' cameras. Apple added a second rear camera and the cameras have a new night mode for brighter pictures in the dark and features aimed at making it easier to take different sized pictures.

One feature that immediately drew lots of attention on Twitter was its slow-motion video feature, which the company says will allow users to shoot slow-motion selfies, or “slofies.”

Apple has been looking for ways to reinvigorate sales of the iPhone, which have slowed, with Apple saying in July it saw a 12% decline in iPhone sales in the quarter ending June 29.

iPhone 11 Pro

In addition to the basic phone, the company also unveiled its iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max at an event showing off new products at the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple's Cupertino, Calif., campus.

Apple said features on the iPhone 11 Pro — both video and still photo features — will make the phones good enough to allow them to be used for taking professional quality photos.

The pro level phones, which will sell for $999 and $1,099, have new, stronger telephoto lenses and an “ultra wide” aperture on its second camera, along with features for higher quality videos.

The company also touted the phones’ longer battery life, better water resistance and stronger glass, as well as its “A13 bionic” next generation chip, which it says is the fastest chip ever in a smartphone.

