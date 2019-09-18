Market Overview

A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For September 18, 2019

Sebastian Brown , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 18, 2019 12:23pm   Comments
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.

  1. Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACRS) shares were down 7.2% to $1.68.
  2. Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) shares were down 2.4% to $277.85. The company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results. The company issued EPS and sales guidance below analyst estimates.
  5. FedEx (NYSE: FDX) shares were down 14.2% to $148.82 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. Jim Cramer said “FedEx holds most dispiriting call about the economy I’ve heard in a long time.”
  6. Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) shares were down 5.6% to $28.45 after the company issued 2019 sales guidance below analyst estimates. The company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
  7. SPI Energy (NASDAQ: SPI) shares were up 46.6% to $3.17. The company announced the launch of its newly established hemp and CBD business. The company also reported a partnership with the Navajo nation.
  8. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) shares were down 1% to $325.51.
  9. Yuma Energy (NYSE: YUMA) shares were down 2.2% to $4.94. The company on Tuesday announced it reached a forbearance agreement with a lender.
  10. Snap (NYSE: SNAP) shares were down 0.5% to $16.80.
  11. Corning (NYSE: GLW) shares were down 0.9% to $28. Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and lowered the price target from $37 to $34.
  12. Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CAPR) shares were down 5.5% to $2.93.

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

