5 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 18, 2019 8:10am   Comments
Gainers

  • Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) shares rose 1.7% to $1.80 during Wednesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 08, the current rating is at Market Perform.
  • BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) stock rose 0.7% to $38.80. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on August 21, is at Outperform, with a price target of $53.00.

 

Losers

  • Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) shares decreased by 2.0% to $2.71 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $3.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on July 31, the current rating is at Neutral.
  • Cenovus Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CVE) stock plummeted 1.4% to $10.01. The market cap stands at $10.8 billion.
  • Semgroup, Inc. (NYSE: SEMG) stock decreased by 1.1% to $16.27. The market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on September 17, is at Neutral, with a price target of $17.00.

General Mills Reports Mixed Q1 Earnings