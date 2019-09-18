5 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Chesapeake Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CHK) shares rose 1.7% to $1.80 during Wednesday's pre-market session. According to the most recent rating by Raymond James, on August 08, the current rating is at Market Perform.
- BP, Inc. (NYSE: BP) stock rose 0.7% to $38.80. The most recent rating by BMO Capital, on August 21, is at Outperform, with a price target of $53.00.
Losers
- Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE: LPI) shares decreased by 2.0% to $2.71 during Wednesday's pre-market session. The market cap stands at $3.3 billion. According to the most recent rating by JP Morgan, on July 31, the current rating is at Neutral.
- Cenovus Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CVE) stock plummeted 1.4% to $10.01. The market cap stands at $10.8 billion.
- Semgroup, Inc. (NYSE: SEMG) stock decreased by 1.1% to $16.27. The market cap stands at $1.1 billion. The most recent rating by Citigroup, on September 17, is at Neutral, with a price target of $17.00.
