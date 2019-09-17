Kraft Heinz Shares Lower Following Large Sale By 3G

On Monday evening, 3G Global Food Holdings LP reported the sale of 25 million shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC), according to a form 4 filing.

The filing shows 3G Capital sold 25,068,657 shares at $28.44 per share.

3G Capital is a Brazilian-American multibillion-dollar investment firm. The company led the merger of Kraft and Heinz in 2015 and has steered the combined business.

Kraft Heinz shares were trading down 2% at $28.97 in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week range between $59.36 and $24.86.

