Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Kraft Heinz Shares Lower Following Large Sale By 3G
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 17, 2019 8:05am   Comments
Share:

On Monday evening, 3G Global Food Holdings LP reported the sale of 25 million shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC), according to a form 4 filing.

The filing shows 3G Capital sold 25,068,657 shares at $28.44 per share.

3G Capital is a Brazilian-American multibillion-dollar investment firm. The company led the merger of Kraft and Heinz in 2015 and has steered the combined business.

Kraft Heinz shares were trading down 2% at $28.97 in Tuesday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week range between $59.36 and $24.86.

Related Links:

New Kraft Heinz CEO Makes $20M Investment

Nucor Lowers Q3 Earnings Guidance, Sees 'Softening' In Some Markets

Posted-In: 3G CapitalNews Insider Trades

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (KHC)

25 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
1 On 1 With Matt Elenjickal: FourKites Founder Details Company's Rise
Today's Pickup: Kraft Taps FourKites' Facility Manager To Cut Dwell Times
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows Of Monday
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: CBS, Disney, Mattel, Uber And More
A Bitter Taste: Kraft Heinz Struggles To Gain Support
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Corning Shares Fall On Q3 Guidance Cut