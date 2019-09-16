5 Stocks To Watch For September 16, 2019
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Noble Corporation PLC (NYSE: NE) reported the departure of Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Adam C. Peakes effective September 9, 2019. Noble shares fell 1.6% to $1.86 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects ReneSola Ltd (NYSE: SOL) to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $10.40 million before the opening bell. ReneSola shares gained 1.8% to close at $1.06 on Friday.
- IF Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ: IROQ) reported a 69k share buyback program. IF Bancorp shares slipped 0.5% to close at $21.89 on Friday.
- Analysts are expecting HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ: HHR) to have earned $0.16 per share on revenue of $27.82 million in the latest quarter. HeadHunter will release earnings before the markets open. HeadHunter shares declined 1.5% to $19.60 in after-hours trading.
- Hancock Whitney Corp (NASDAQ: HWC) disclosed that it has received regulatory approval to acquire MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. Hancock Whitney shares gained 0.5% to close at $39.18 on Friday.
