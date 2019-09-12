Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
During Thursday's morning session, 123 companies made new 52-week highs.
Significant Points:
- AT&T (NYSE: T) was the company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high.
- Emo Capital (OTC: NUVI) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high
- Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM)'s stock made the biggest move downwards, sinking 0.97% but still reaching a new 52-week high prior to the dip.
Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10am on Thursday:
- AT&T (NYSE: T) stock hit a yearly high price of $38.15. The stock was flat% for the day.
- Toyota Motor (OTC: TOYOF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $67.20. The stock traded flat% on the session.
- Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $135.64 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.06%.
- Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) stock hit a yearly high price of $2,019.97. The stock was flat% for the day.
- TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) shares set a new yearly high of $57.16 this morning. The stock was down 0.02% on the session.
- Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) shares broke to $50.01 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.
- Zurich Insurance Group (OTC: ZURVY) shares set a new yearly high of $380.10 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.
- Zurich Insurance Group (OTC: ZFSVF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $38.04. The stock traded flat% on the session.
- Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE: JCI) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.30 Thursday. The stock was down 0.01% for the day.
- Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) shares broke to $35.87 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.
- Public Service Enterprise (NYSE: PEG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $61.67. The stock traded down 0.04% on the session.
- T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ: TROW) shares hit $118.47 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.
- NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $108.97.
- Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $63.18. Shares traded flat%.
- London Stock Exchange Gr (OTC: LDNXF) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $88.35. Shares traded flat%.
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE: ZBH) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $140.75.
- SMC (OTC: SMECF) shares were flat% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $426.08.
- SMC (OTC: SMCAY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.70 on Thursday morning, moving flat%.
- Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $127.75. Shares traded up 0.01%.
- Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ: ODFL) stock hit a yearly high price of $172.64. The stock was flat% for the day.
- Brown-Forman (NYSE: BF-B) shares set a new yearly high of $64.10 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.
- Brown-Forman (NYSE: BF-A) shares hit $61.81 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.
- Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) stock set a new 52-week high of $152.58 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.02%.
- Masco (NYSE: MAS) stock hit a yearly high price of $42.61. The stock was flat% for the day.
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $60.81 on Thursday morning, moving flat%.
- The Western Union (NYSE: WU) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $23.38. Shares traded flat%.
- Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $20.14. Shares traded flat%.
- Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL) shares were flat% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $146.30 for a change of flat%.
- New York Community Banc (NYSE: NYCB) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.89 Thursday. The stock was flat% for the day.
- Dai Nippon Printing Co (OTC: DNPLY) shares broke to $12.12 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.
- Inter Pipeline (OTC: IPPLF) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.30 on Thursday, moving flat%.
- Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ: CBSHP) shares hit a yearly high of $27.16. The stock traded flat% on the session.
- Brixmor Property Group (NYSE: BRX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.81. The stock traded up 0.03% on the session.
- Sekisui House (OTC: SKHSY) shares hit a yearly high of $18.89. The stock traded flat% on the session.
- US Foods Holding (NYSE: USFD) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.73 on Thursday, moving up 0.05%.
- ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) shares hit a yearly high of $242.38. The stock traded flat% on the session.
- Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE: CHH) stock hit a yearly high price of $94.10. The stock was flat% for the day.
- Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE: PSXP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $56.27 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded flat%.
- Sysco (NYSE: SYY) stock hit a yearly high price of $77.26. The stock was flat% for the day.
- AutoNation (NYSE: AN) shares were flat% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $52.12.
- Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) shares set a new yearly high of $133.55 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.
- Coca-Cola Amatil (OTC: CCLAY) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $7.63. Shares traded flat%.
- ASM International (OTC: ASMIY) stock hit a yearly high price of $89.00. The stock was flat% for the day.
- Metso (OTC: MXCYY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.19 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded flat%.
- Swiss Life Holding (OTC: SWSDF) shares set a new 52-week high of $500.00 on Thursday, moving flat%.
- Beach Energy (OTC: BEPTF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $1.71. The stock traded flat% on the session.
- Watts Water Technologies (NYSE: WTS) shares broke to $95.61 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.01%.
- Valmont Industries (NYSE: VMI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $143.13 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded flat%.
- TopBuild (NYSE: BLD) shares were up 0.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $93.82.
- Itron (NASDAQ: ITRI) stock set a new 52-week high of $73.18 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.
- Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ: VIAV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.96 on Thursday morning, moving flat%.
- Avon Products (NYSE: AVP) shares broke to $4.47 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.
- Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ: CCMP) shares hit a yearly high of $134.32. The stock traded flat% on the session.
- Hilltop Holdings (NYSE: HTH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $24.55 with a daily change of flat%.
- SITE Centers (NYSE: SITC) shares set a new yearly high of $15.06 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.
- Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH) shares hit $67.58 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.01%.
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $29.42 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.02%.
- Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $81.14.
- RH (NYSE: RH) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $159.50. Shares traded flat%.
- MACOM Technology (NASDAQ: MTSI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.65. The stock traded flat% on the session.
- Brady (NYSE: BRC) shares broke to $53.62 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.02%.
- TRI Pointe Group (NYSE: TPH) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.45 Thursday. The stock was flat% for the day.
- Nuveen Preferred Secs Inc (NYSE: JPS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.92. The stock traded flat% on the session.
- Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE: ABG) shares set a new 52-week high of $101.94 on Thursday, moving up 0.22%.
- Aircastle (NYSE: AYR) shares hit $22.73 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.09%.
- Acushnet Holdings (NYSE: GOLF) shares set a new 52-week high of $27.89 on Thursday, moving flat%.
- Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ: CY) shares were flat% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.25 for a change of flat%.
- Rambus (NASDAQ: RMBS) shares hit $13.18 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.
- SPX (NYSE: SPXC) shares hit a yearly high of $39.74. The stock traded flat% on the session.
- MDU Resources Gr (NYSE: MDU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $27.89 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.07%.
- NagaCorp (OTC: NGCRF) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $1.65. Shares traded flat%.
- Alamo Group (NYSE: ALG) shares set a new 52-week high of $119.23 on Thursday, moving up 0.03%.
- Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $12.94. Shares traded up 0.04%.
- Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE: JPC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.11 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.05%.
- Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ: CASH) stock made a new 52-week high of $33.00 Thursday. The stock was flat% for the day.
- Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.13.
- Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE: UBP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.44 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded flat%.
- Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE: UBA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $18.73. Shares traded down 0.22%.
- TechTarget (NASDAQ: TTGT) shares set a new yearly high of $24.81 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.
- Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ: DCOM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.15 on Thursday morning, moving flat%.
- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ: IMOS) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.22 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.
- Horace Mann Educators (NYSE: HMN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $47.01. The stock traded flat% on the session.
- Kimball International (NASDAQ: KBAL) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.76.
- Pure Acquisition (NASDAQ: PACQ) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.26. The stock was up 0.14% for the day.
- MobileIron (NASDAQ: MOBL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.43 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded flat%.
- NICE (OTC: NCSYF) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $148.25.
- The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ: CHEF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.70 on Thursday morning, moving flat%.
- Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ: CCRN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.01 on Thursday morning, moving flat%.
- City Office REIT (NYSE: CIO) shares were down 0.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.73.
- Consolidated-Tomoka Land (AMEX: CTO) stock set a new 52-week high of $66.16 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.
- Spark Energy (NASDAQ: SPKEP) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.08.
- Advanced Emissions Solns (NASDAQ: ADES) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $13.53. Shares traded flat%.
- Tiptree (NASDAQ: TIPT) shares hit $7.70 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.
- Pfenex (AMEX: PFNX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.36 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.32%.
- Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ: PBFS) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.03 on Thursday, moving flat%.
- Ingles Markets (NASDAQ: IMKTA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $41.99. Shares traded flat%.
- MVB Financial (NASDAQ: MVBF) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.05 Thursday. The stock was flat% for the day.
- MasTec (NYSE: MTZ) shares set a new yearly high of $65.48 this morning. The stock was down 0.02% on the session.
- Carolina Trust BancShares (NASDAQ: CART) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $10.62. Shares traded up 0.19%.
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) shares hit $7.16 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.
- United Energy (OTC: UNRG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.24. The stock traded flat% on the session.
- Sears Hometown and Outlet (NASDAQ: SHOS) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.90 on Thursday, moving flat%.
- PSB Holding (OTC: PSBP) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.65 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.
- Luby's (NYSE: LUB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $2.05 with a daily change of down 0.62%.
- Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ: AEY) shares were down 0.97% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1.98.
- Trxade Group (OTC: TRXD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $1.24. The stock traded flat% on the session.
- Homeland Resources (OTC: HMLA) shares broke to $0.05 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.
- GrowMax Resources (OTC: APEOF) shares hit $0.12 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.
- Edgewater Bancorp (OTC: EGDW) shares were flat% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $27.00 for a change of flat%.
- Interups (OTC: ITUP) shares broke to $2.75 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.
- Broadway Gold Mining (OTC: BDWYF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.59. The stock traded flat% on the session.
- Video River Networks (OTC: NIHK) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.0043 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.
- Maxima Group (OTC: MXMG) shares hit a yearly high of $0.02. The stock traded flat% on the session.
- Petro-Victory Energy (OTC: PTVRF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.03 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded flat%.
- MacDonald Mines Explr (OTC: MCDMF) shares broke to $0.07 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.
- Azure Holding Group (OTC: AZRH) shares broke to $0.10 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.
- Horizons Holdings Intl (OTC: HZHI) shares set a new yearly high of $1.57 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.
- Global Clean Energy (OTC: GCEI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $0.16 with a daily change of flat%.
- Select-TV Solutions (OTC: SELT) stock made a new 52-week high of $1.50 Thursday. The stock was flat% for the day.
- RedHawk Holdings (OTC: IDNG) shares were flat% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.00424.
- Infinite Group (OTC: IMCI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.09 on Thursday morning, moving flat%.
- Discovery Gold (OTC: DCGD) stock set a new 52-week high of $2.05 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.
- Emo Capital (OTC: NUVI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $0.02 with a daily change of flat%.
Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.