Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 12, 2019 10:51am   Comments
During Thursday's morning session, 123 companies made new 52-week highs.

Significant Points:

  • AT&T (NYSE: T) was the company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Emo Capital (OTC: NUVI) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week high
  • Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM)'s stock made the biggest move downwards, sinking 0.97% but still reaching a new 52-week high prior to the dip.

Here are all the stocks that set new 52-week highs as of 10am on Thursday:

  • AT&T (NYSE: T) stock hit a yearly high price of $38.15. The stock was flat% for the day.
  • Toyota Motor (OTC: TOYOF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $67.20. The stock traded flat% on the session.
  • Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $135.64 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded down 0.06%.
  • Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG) stock hit a yearly high price of $2,019.97. The stock was flat% for the day.
  • TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) shares set a new yearly high of $57.16 this morning. The stock was down 0.02% on the session.
  • Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) shares broke to $50.01 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.
  • Zurich Insurance Group (OTC: ZURVY) shares set a new yearly high of $380.10 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.
  • Zurich Insurance Group (OTC: ZFSVF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $38.04. The stock traded flat% on the session.
  • Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE: JCI) stock made a new 52-week high of $43.30 Thursday. The stock was down 0.01% for the day.
  • Pinduoduo (NASDAQ: PDD) shares broke to $35.87 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.
  • Public Service Enterprise (NYSE: PEG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $61.67. The stock traded down 0.04% on the session.
  • T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ: TROW) shares hit $118.47 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.
  • NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $108.97.
  • Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $63.18. Shares traded flat%.
  • London Stock Exchange Gr (OTC: LDNXF) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $88.35. Shares traded flat%.
  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings (NYSE: ZBH) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $140.75.
  • SMC (OTC: SMECF) shares were flat% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $426.08.
  • SMC (OTC: SMCAY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.70 on Thursday morning, moving flat%.
  • Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $127.75. Shares traded up 0.01%.
  • Old Dominion Freight (NASDAQ: ODFL) stock hit a yearly high price of $172.64. The stock was flat% for the day.
  • Brown-Forman (NYSE: BF-B) shares set a new yearly high of $64.10 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.
  • Brown-Forman (NYSE: BF-A) shares hit $61.81 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.
  • Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) stock set a new 52-week high of $152.58 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.02%.
  • Masco (NYSE: MAS) stock hit a yearly high price of $42.61. The stock was flat% for the day.
  • DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $60.81 on Thursday morning, moving flat%.
  • The Western Union (NYSE: WU) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $23.38. Shares traded flat%.
  • Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $20.14. Shares traded flat%.
  • Carlisle Companies (NYSE: CSL) shares were flat% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $146.30 for a change of flat%.
  • New York Community Banc (NYSE: NYCB) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.89 Thursday. The stock was flat% for the day.
  • Dai Nippon Printing Co (OTC: DNPLY) shares broke to $12.12 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.
  • Inter Pipeline (OTC: IPPLF) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.30 on Thursday, moving flat%.
  • Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ: CBSHP) shares hit a yearly high of $27.16. The stock traded flat% on the session.
  • Brixmor Property Group (NYSE: BRX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $19.81. The stock traded up 0.03% on the session.
  • Sekisui House (OTC: SKHSY) shares hit a yearly high of $18.89. The stock traded flat% on the session.
  • US Foods Holding (NYSE: USFD) shares set a new 52-week high of $41.73 on Thursday, moving up 0.05%.
  • ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) shares hit a yearly high of $242.38. The stock traded flat% on the session.
  • Choice Hotels Intl (NYSE: CHH) stock hit a yearly high price of $94.10. The stock was flat% for the day.
  • Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE: PSXP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $56.27 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded flat%.
  • Sysco (NYSE: SYY) stock hit a yearly high price of $77.26. The stock was flat% for the day.
  • AutoNation (NYSE: AN) shares were flat% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $52.12.
  • Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) shares set a new yearly high of $133.55 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.
  • Coca-Cola Amatil (OTC: CCLAY) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $7.63. Shares traded flat%.
  • ASM International (OTC: ASMIY) stock hit a yearly high price of $89.00. The stock was flat% for the day.
  • Metso (OTC: MXCYY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.19 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded flat%.
  • Swiss Life Holding (OTC: SWSDF) shares set a new 52-week high of $500.00 on Thursday, moving flat%.
  • Beach Energy (OTC: BEPTF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $1.71. The stock traded flat% on the session.
  • Watts Water Technologies (NYSE: WTS) shares broke to $95.61 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.01%.
  • Valmont Industries (NYSE: VMI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $143.13 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded flat%.
  • TopBuild (NYSE: BLD) shares were up 0.01% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $93.82.
  • Itron (NASDAQ: ITRI) stock set a new 52-week high of $73.18 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.
  • Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ: VIAV) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.96 on Thursday morning, moving flat%.
  • Avon Products (NYSE: AVP) shares broke to $4.47 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.
  • Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ: CCMP) shares hit a yearly high of $134.32. The stock traded flat% on the session.
  • Hilltop Holdings (NYSE: HTH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $24.55 with a daily change of flat%.
  • SITE Centers (NYSE: SITC) shares set a new yearly high of $15.06 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.
  • Meritage Homes (NYSE: MTH) shares hit $67.58 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.01%.
  • KB Home (NYSE: KBH) shares reached a new 52-week high of $29.42 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.02%.
  • Generac Hldgs (NYSE: GNRC) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $81.14.
  • RH (NYSE: RH) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $159.50. Shares traded flat%.
  • MACOM Technology (NASDAQ: MTSI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.65. The stock traded flat% on the session.
  • Brady (NYSE: BRC) shares broke to $53.62 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.02%.
  • TRI Pointe Group (NYSE: TPH) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.45 Thursday. The stock was flat% for the day.
  • Nuveen Preferred Secs Inc (NYSE: JPS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.92. The stock traded flat% on the session.
  • Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE: ABG) shares set a new 52-week high of $101.94 on Thursday, moving up 0.22%.
  • Aircastle (NYSE: AYR) shares hit $22.73 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.09%.
  • Acushnet Holdings (NYSE: GOLF) shares set a new 52-week high of $27.89 on Thursday, moving flat%.
  • Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ: CY) shares were flat% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.25 for a change of flat%.
  • Rambus (NASDAQ: RMBS) shares hit $13.18 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.
  • SPX (NYSE: SPXC) shares hit a yearly high of $39.74. The stock traded flat% on the session.
  • MDU Resources Gr (NYSE: MDU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $27.89 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.07%.
  • NagaCorp (OTC: NGCRF) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $1.65. Shares traded flat%.
  • Alamo Group (NYSE: ALG) shares set a new 52-week high of $119.23 on Thursday, moving up 0.03%.
  • Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $12.94. Shares traded up 0.04%.
  • Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE: JPC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.11 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.05%.
  • Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ: CASH) stock made a new 52-week high of $33.00 Thursday. The stock was flat% for the day.
  • Entegris (NASDAQ: ENTG) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $45.13.
  • Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE: UBP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $23.44 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded flat%.
  • Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE: UBA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $18.73. Shares traded down 0.22%.
  • TechTarget (NASDAQ: TTGT) shares set a new yearly high of $24.81 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.
  • Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ: DCOM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $21.15 on Thursday morning, moving flat%.
  • ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ: IMOS) stock set a new 52-week high of $21.22 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.
  • Horace Mann Educators (NYSE: HMN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $47.01. The stock traded flat% on the session.
  • Kimball International (NASDAQ: KBAL) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $18.76.
  • Pure Acquisition (NASDAQ: PACQ) stock hit a yearly high price of $10.26. The stock was up 0.14% for the day.
  • MobileIron (NASDAQ: MOBL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $7.43 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded flat%.
  • NICE (OTC: NCSYF) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $148.25.
  • The Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ: CHEF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.70 on Thursday morning, moving flat%.
  • Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ: CCRN) shares reached a new 52-week high of $11.01 on Thursday morning, moving flat%.
  • City Office REIT (NYSE: CIO) shares were down 0.04% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $13.73.
  • Consolidated-Tomoka Land (AMEX: CTO) stock set a new 52-week high of $66.16 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.
  • Spark Energy (NASDAQ: SPKEP) shares were flat% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $25.08.
  • Advanced Emissions Solns (NASDAQ: ADES) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $13.53. Shares traded flat%.
  • Tiptree (NASDAQ: TIPT) shares hit $7.70 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.
  • Pfenex (AMEX: PFNX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.36 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.32%.
  • Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ: PBFS) shares set a new 52-week high of $15.03 on Thursday, moving flat%.
  • Ingles Markets (NASDAQ: IMKTA) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $41.99. Shares traded flat%.
  • MVB Financial (NASDAQ: MVBF) stock made a new 52-week high of $20.05 Thursday. The stock was flat% for the day.
  • MasTec (NYSE: MTZ) shares set a new yearly high of $65.48 this morning. The stock was down 0.02% on the session.
  • Carolina Trust BancShares (NASDAQ: CART) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $10.62. Shares traded up 0.19%.
  • Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) shares hit $7.16 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.
  • United Energy (OTC: UNRG) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.24. The stock traded flat% on the session.
  • Sears Hometown and Outlet (NASDAQ: SHOS) shares set a new 52-week high of $3.90 on Thursday, moving flat%.
  • PSB Holding (OTC: PSBP) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.65 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.
  • Luby's (NYSE: LUB) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $2.05 with a daily change of down 0.62%.
  • Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ: AEY) shares were down 0.97% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $1.98.
  • Trxade Group (OTC: TRXD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $1.24. The stock traded flat% on the session.
  • Homeland Resources (OTC: HMLA) shares broke to $0.05 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.
  • GrowMax Resources (OTC: APEOF) shares hit $0.12 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of flat%.
  • Edgewater Bancorp (OTC: EGDW) shares were flat% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $27.00 for a change of flat%.
  • Interups (OTC: ITUP) shares broke to $2.75 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.
  • Broadway Gold Mining (OTC: BDWYF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.59. The stock traded flat% on the session.
  • Video River Networks (OTC: NIHK) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.0043 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.
  • Maxima Group (OTC: MXMG) shares hit a yearly high of $0.02. The stock traded flat% on the session.
  • Petro-Victory Energy (OTC: PTVRF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $0.03 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded flat%.
  • MacDonald Mines Explr (OTC: MCDMF) shares broke to $0.07 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.
  • Azure Holding Group (OTC: AZRH) shares broke to $0.10 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of flat%.
  • Horizons Holdings Intl (OTC: HZHI) shares set a new yearly high of $1.57 this morning. The stock was flat% on the session.
  • Global Clean Energy (OTC: GCEI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $0.16 with a daily change of flat%.
  • Select-TV Solutions (OTC: SELT) stock made a new 52-week high of $1.50 Thursday. The stock was flat% for the day.
  • RedHawk Holdings (OTC: IDNG) shares were flat% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.00424.
  • Infinite Group (OTC: IMCI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.09 on Thursday morning, moving flat%.
  • Discovery Gold (OTC: DCGD) stock set a new 52-week high of $2.05 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded flat%.
  • Emo Capital (OTC: NUVI) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $0.02 with a daily change of flat%.

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

