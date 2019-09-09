Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2019 12:43pm   Comments
Monday's morning session saw 126 companies set new 52-week highs.

Intriguing Points:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM)
  • Renuen (OTC: RENU) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high
  • Video River Networks (OTC: NIHK) declined the most, as it traded down 30.24% after hitting a new 52-week high.

The following stocks set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:

  • Toyota Motor (NYSE: TM) shares were up 0.8% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $133.18.
  • AT&T (NYSE: T) shares broke to $37.84 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.83%.
  • Mastercard (NYSE: MA) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $293.54. Shares traded down 2.9%.
  • Enbridge (OTC: ENBFF) shares set a new yearly high of $11.26 this morning. The stock was up 5.74% on the session.
  • Nintendo Co (OTC: NTDOY) shares set a new 52-week high of $49.08 on Monday, moving up 1.49%.
  • Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) shares were up 0.88% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $49.65.
  • Zurich Insurance Group (OTC: ZURVY) shares set a new yearly high of $375.00 this morning. The stock was up 3.39% on the session.
  • Zurich Insurance Group (OTC: ZFSVF) shares set a new 52-week high of $37.53 on Monday, moving up 0.87%.
  • T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ: TROW) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $116.61 with a daily change of up 1.47%.
  • ONEOK (NYSE: OKE) shares hit $72.42 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 2.28%.
  • Tokyo Electron (OTC: TOELY) shares were up 1.71% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $47.69.
  • Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) shares set a new yearly high of $62.85 this morning. The stock was up 0.93% on the session.
  • IHS Markit (NYSE: INFO) shares were up 0.29% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $68.43.
  • London Stock Exchange Gr (OTC: LNSTY) shares were down 2.96% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $22.69.
  • General Mills (NYSE: GIS) stock hit a yearly high price of $55.44. The stock was up 1.99% for the day.
  • Swiss Re (OTC: SSREY) shares were up 6.78% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.75.
  • Swiss Re (OTC: SSREF) shares hit a yearly high of $102.30. The stock traded up 0.99% on the session.
  • Vulcan Materials (NYSE: VMC) shares set a new 52-week high of $145.18 on Monday, moving down 0.97%.
  • TransUnion (NYSE: TRU) shares were down 0.72% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $85.39.
  • West Japan Railway (OTC: WJRYY) shares reached a new 52-week high of $85.91 on Monday morning, moving up 1.09%.
  • Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) stock made a new 52-week high of $54.68 Monday. The stock was up 0.53% for the day.
  • Copart (NASDAQ: CPRT) shares were up 1.31% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $82.48 for a change of up 1.31%.
  • NVR (NYSE: NVR) shares broke to $3,750.00 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.91%.
  • Brown-Forman (NYSE: BF-B) shares were up 1.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $62.47.
  • Brown-Forman (NYSE: BF-A) shares set a new 52-week high of $61.31 on Monday, moving up 1.69%.
  • Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $85.06. The stock traded up 0.46% on the session.
  • Sydney Airport (OTC: SYDDF) stock made a new 52-week high of $5.73 Monday. The stock was up 2.32% for the day.
  • Deutsche Boerse (OTC: DBOEF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $151.30. The stock traded up 1.14% on the session.
  • Digital Realty Trust (NYSE: DLR) shares were down 0.55% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $128.70.
  • The Western Union (NYSE: WU) shares hit $22.95 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.7%.
  • PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) shares were up 1.04% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $34.80.
  • Kimco Realty (NYSE: KIM) shares set a new 52-week high of $19.43 on Monday, moving up 1.01%.
  • Ascendas REIT (OTC: ACDSF) stock made a new 52-week high of $2.33 Monday. The stock was flat% for the day.
  • Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ: ACGLP) shares were up 0.24% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $25.29.
  • Inter Pipeline (OTC: IPPLF) shares were down 0.31% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.20 for a change of down 0.31%.
  • Singapore Exchange (OTC: SPXCF) stock set a new 52-week high of $6.25 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.97%.
  • Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE: JEC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $92.80 on Monday morning, moving up 1.3%.
  • James Hardie Industries (NYSE: JHX) shares were up 2.07% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.14.
  • Brixmor Property Group (NYSE: BRX) shares set a new yearly high of $19.34 this morning. The stock was up 0.7% on the session.
  • Sekisui House (OTC: SKHSY) shares hit a yearly high of $18.59. The stock traded up 2.12% on the session.
  • Pilgrims Pride (NASDAQ: PPC) stock made a new 52-week high of $32.38 Monday. The stock was up 1.15% for the day.
  • ASML Holding (OTC: ASMLF) shares set a new yearly high of $240.95 this morning. The stock was up 1.01% on the session.
  • ASML Holding (NASDAQ: ASML) shares hit a yearly high of $240.12. The stock traded up 0.97% on the session.
  • Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE: PSXP) shares hit a yearly high of $55.45. The stock traded up 1.8% on the session.
  • Sysco (NYSE: SYY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $75.98 with a daily change of up 1.51%.
  • Kansas City Southern (NYSE: KSU) shares reached a new 52-week high of $130.56 on Monday morning, moving up 1.57%.
  • Atco (OTC: ACLLF) shares set a new 52-week high of $35.98 on Monday, moving up 0.22%.
  • Nabtesco (OTC: NCTKF) shares set a new 52-week high of $30.20 on Monday, moving up 12.9%.
  • Itron (NASDAQ: ITRI) stock set a new 52-week high of $71.81 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.19%.
  • Konami Holdings (OTC: KNMCY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $47.80 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.81%.
  • Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC) shares were up 5.58% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $20.92.
  • Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ: CCMP) shares were up 1.98% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $132.37.
  • Hilltop Holdings (NYSE: HTH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $24.05 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.41%.
  • Summit Materials (NYSE: SUM) shares were up 3.22% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $22.01 for a change of up 3.22%.
  • Afterpay Touch Group (OTC: AFTPF) shares set a new 52-week high of $25.50 on Monday, moving up 8.37%.
  • KB Home (NYSE: KBH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $29.23 with a daily change of up 1.45%.
  • Capcom (OTC: CCOEF) shares were up 3.05% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $27.00.
  • Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) shares hit $304.75 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.54%.
  • Aircastle (NYSE: AYR) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.33 on Monday, moving up 1.95%.
  • Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ: CY) stock hit a yearly high price of $23.19. The stock was up 0.11% for the day.
  • Ship Finance Intl (NYSE: SFL) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $14.56 with a daily change of up 2.02%.
  • SPX (NYSE: SPXC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $39.02 on Monday morning, moving up 1.67%.
  • Scorpio Tankers (NYSE: STNG) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $30.88. Shares traded up 2.34%.
  • Knowles (NYSE: KN) shares set a new 52-week high of $21.30 on Monday, moving up 0.71%.
  • Tetragon Financial Group (OTC: TGONF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.25 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.37%.
  • Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: APLS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $32.73 with a daily change of up 2.39%.
  • Marfrig Global Foods (OTC: MRRTY) shares hit a yearly high of $2.17. The stock traded up 5.77% on the session.
  • Nuveen Preferred & Income (NYSE: JPC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.03. The stock traded up 0.45% on the session.
  • Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ: SMPL) shares hit $30.50 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.97%.
  • Zumiez (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) shares reached a new 52-week high of $31.01 on Monday morning, moving up 8.23%.
  • New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ: NYMTP) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $25.01 with a daily change of up 0.38%.
  • Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ: CASH) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $31.80. Shares traded up 1.76%.
  • Investors Real Estate (NYSE: IRET) shares reached a new 52-week high of $72.03 on Monday morning, moving up 0.57%.
  • TechTarget (NASDAQ: TTGT) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.68 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 4.12%.
  • InterRent REIT (OTC: IIPZF) shares set a new yearly high of $11.88 this morning. The stock was up 0.07% on the session.
  • Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $4.70. Shares traded up 7.59%.
  • Austal (OTC: AUTLF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $3.10 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 3.68%.
  • Cardlytics (NASDAQ: CDLX) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $38.64 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 1.05%.
  • JVCKenwood (OTC: JVCZY) stock hit a yearly high price of $11.81. The stock was up 10.27% for the day.
  • PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE: PFSI) shares were up 1.16% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $32.24.
  • Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ: CCRN) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $10.50. Shares traded up 4.07%.
  • Pfenex (AMEX: PFNX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $8.94 with a daily change of up 3.7%.
  • XPEL (NASDAQ: XPEL) shares broke to $12.41 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 9.88%.
  • Restaurant Brands NZ (OTC: RTBRF) shares set a new 52-week high of $6.80 on Monday, moving up 1.34%.
  • SWK Holdings (OTC: SWKH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $11.02 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 2.1%.
  • Ingles Markets (NASDAQ: IMKTA) shares broke to $40.65 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 2.79%.
  • Durect (NASDAQ: DRRX) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $1.88 with a daily change of up 4.49%.
  • Freedom Holding (OTC: FRHC) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.56 Monday. The stock was up 0.16% for the day.
  • SeaChange International (NASDAQ: SEAC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $3.08. The stock traded up 2.36% on the session.
  • Rada Electronics Industri (NASDAQ: RADA) shares hit a yearly high of $5.30. The stock traded up 2.44% on the session.
  • Profound Medical (OTC: PRFMF) stock made a new 52-week high of $1.13 Monday. The stock was up 7.55% for the day.
  • scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SCPH) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.95 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 8.31%.
  • Alkane Resources (OTC: ANLKY) shares were up 28.17% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.20.
  • China Networks Intl Hldgs (OTC: CNWHF) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.70 on Monday, moving up 90.0%.
  • First United (NASDAQ: FUNC) shares hit a yearly high of $22.62. The stock traded up 2.0% on the session.
  • Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CPRX) shares were up 1.59% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $6.76.
  • United Energy (OTC: UNRG) shares set a new yearly high of $0.07 this morning. The stock was up 164.08% on the session.
  • Hebron Tech Co (NASDAQ: HEBT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.40 on Monday morning, moving up 2.55%.
  • Lipocine (NASDAQ: LPCN) shares hit a yearly high of $3.39. The stock traded up 6.68% on the session.
  • Strategic Metals (OTC: SMDZF) shares were up 2.11% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.40 for a change of up 2.11%.
  • Communications Systems (NASDAQ: JCS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $4.92. The stock traded down 0.41% on the session.
  • Golden Valley Mines (OTC: GLVMF) shares were up 6.95% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.31 for a change of up 6.95%.
  • Tamino Minerals (OTC: TINO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $0.01 with a daily change of up 21.95%.
  • Quest Rare Minerals (OTC: QRMLF) shares were up 166.67% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.04.
  • CGX Energy (OTC: CGXEF) shares were up 11.26% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.76.
  • Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ: BASI) shares hit a yearly high of $3.49. The stock traded up 6.41% on the session.
  • Coral Gold Resources (OTC: CLHRF) shares were up 2.98% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.39.
  • Invitro International (OTC: IVRO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.07. The stock traded up 21.64% on the session.
  • Gatling Exploration (OTC: GATGF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.53 on Monday morning, moving up 3.93%.
  • B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ: RILY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $23.19 with a daily change of up 4.35%.
  • Cell MedX (OTC: CMXC) shares were up 62.42% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.88.
  • Explor Resources (OTC: EXSFF) shares broke to $0.03 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 15.88%.
  • Calcitech (OTC: CLKTF) shares hit a yearly high of $0.0018. The stock traded up 273.83% on the session.
  • Portlogic Systems (OTC: PGSY) shares hit a yearly high of $0.02. The stock traded up 50.0% on the session.
  • Perficient (NASDAQ: PRFT) stock set a new 52-week high of $38.87 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.35%.
  • Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ: HALL) shares set a new 52-week high of $18.34 on Monday, moving up 4.04%.
  • Video River Networks (OTC: NIHK) shares were up 14.81% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.003295.
  • Forum Energy Metals (OTC: FDCFF) shares hit a yearly high of $0.06. The stock traded down 0.18% on the session.
  • Humatech (OTC: HUMT) shares were up 42.86% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.01.
  • Capital Park Holdings (OTC: LOGG) shares were up 58.42% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.05.
  • NaiKun Wind Energy Group (OTC: NKWFF) stock set a new 52-week high of $0.19 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 35.0%.
  • Silver Predator (OTC: SVROF) shares were up 3.18% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.12 for a change of up 3.18%.
  • Global Clean Energy (OTC: GCEI) shares set a new 52-week high of $0.15 on Monday, moving down 4.7%.
  • Infinite Group (OTC: IMCI) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.06. The stock traded up 25.52% on the session.
  • Channel Hldgs (OTC: UGDM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.02 on Monday morning, moving down 30.24%.
  • Renuen (OTC: RENU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $0.003275 with a daily change of up 85.0%.

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

