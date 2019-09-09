Market Overview

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2019 6:30am   Comments
Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. Data on consumer credit for July will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 64 points to 26,872 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 8.5 points to 2,989.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index surged 21.5 points to 7,879.25.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.8% to trade at $62.03 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.9% to trade at $57.02 a barrel.

 

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.3%, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbing 0.1% and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.4%. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.3%, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.1%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.56%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.04%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.84% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.44%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Jefferies upgraded Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) from Hold to Buy and lowered the price target from $46 to $44.

Chegg shares fell 2.7% to close at $34.19 on Friday.

Breaking News

  • CytoDyn Inc (OTC: CYDY) reported the FDA approval for its Phase 2 study of leronlimab.
  • OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: OGI) disclosed that it has received an approval from Health Canada for an additional 17 cultivation rooms.
  • Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS) disclosed that its President Sona Chawla will step down from her role, effective October 18. The company also named Paul Gaffney as Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer.
  • Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) reported a special cash dividend of $1.37 per share.

 

Posted-In: A Peek Into The Markets US Stock FuturesNews Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets

