A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. Data on consumer credit for July will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 64 points to 26,872 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 8.5 points to 2,989.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index surged 21.5 points to 7,879.25.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.8% to trade at $62.03 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.9% to trade at $57.02 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.3%, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbing 0.1% and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.4%. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.3%, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.1%.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.56%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.04%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.84% and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.44%.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Jefferies upgraded Chegg Inc (NYSE: CHGG) from Hold to Buy and lowered the price target from $46 to $44.

Chegg shares fell 2.7% to close at $34.19 on Friday.

