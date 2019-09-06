A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For September 6, 2019
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.
- Telenav (NASDAQ: TNAV) shares were up 4.9% to $6.10 after the company issued a press release indicating the business relationship between General Motors as "strong” and “ongoing.”
- lululemon athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) shares were up 7.3% to $13.70. The company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Signet Jewelers (NYSE: SIG) shares were up 3.8% to $14.87. Bank of America reiterated a Neutral rating on the stock and lowered the price target.
- Edesa Biotech (NYSE: EDSA) shares up were down 8% to $5.50.
- Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) shares were down 0.7% to $39.35. Several firms maintained their ratings on the stock and lowered the price targets.
- Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) shares were down 2.81% to $90.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Slack Technologies (NASDAQ: WORK) shares were down 6.9% to $27. Earlier this week, the company issued Q3 EPS guidance below analysts estimates.
- Cloudera (NYSE: CLDR) shares were up 7.1% to $8.80.
- Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares were down 0.9% to $290.63.
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares were up 18.5% to $54.77 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 sales results.
