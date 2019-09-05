A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For September 5, 2019
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.
- Slack Technologies (NYSE: WORK) shares were down 4.8% to $29.50 after the company issued Q3 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
- OpGen (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares were down 4.9% to $7.66.
- Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares were down 4.7% to $160.90.
- Palo Alto Networks (NYSE: PANW) shares were up 3.9% to $208.33. The company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- Cloudera (NYSE: CLDR) shares were up 13.5% to $8.17 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company issued FY20 EPS and sales guidance above analyst estimates
- TOP Ships (NASDAQ: TOPS) shares were down 7.6% to $7.05.
- Signet Jewelers (NYSE: SIG) shares were up 23.2% to $13.57 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) shares were down 5% to $39.17 after the company issued poor guidance. The company reported better-than-expected Q3 EPS and sales results.
- The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ: MIK) shares were up 14% to $7.14. On Wednesday morning, the company reported strong Q2 earnings results.
- American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE: AEO) shares were up 11% to $15.97. The stock traded lower on Wednesday after the company issued Q3 EPS guidance below analyst estimates.
