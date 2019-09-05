Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Has $210B In Cash, So Why Did It Just Borrow $7B?

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 05, 2019 11:39am   Comments
Share:
Apple Has $210B In Cash, So Why Did It Just Borrow $7B?

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) ended the fiscal third quarter with around $210 billion in cash on its balance sheet, which has some investors wondering why it just borrowed $7 billion through a bond offering.

What Happened

Apple doesn't need an extra $7 billion in cash, but nevertheless proceeded with a new bond offering, Bloomberg reported.

The iPhone maker will pay just shy of 3% in interest on 30-year bonds, which is a better rate than the 3.45% it now pays on 30-year bonds as part of a 2015 issue.

Apple said its bond raise is for general corporate usage, which implies it could be allocated to pay down more expensive debt, fund acquisitions, finance share buybacks or "anything under the sun," Bloomberg's Molly Smith said on "Bloomberg Technology" Wednesday. 

Why It's Important

Bond investors are more than happy to lend Apple money, and the books on the latest offering were rumored to be oversubscribed to the tune of $20 billion, Smith said.

Investors are attracted to a debt that yields close to 3%, especially with $17 trillion worth of bonds worldwide offering negative yields.

What's Next

Apple's new, cheaper debt will cost $7 million less per year to finance, or $200 million through 2049.

The company has around $2 billion in debt that will mature this year, with another approximate $10 billion coming due next year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Apple shares were trading higher by 1.73% at $212.81 at the time of publication Thursday.

Related Links:

Apple Is Tapping The Debt Market... Again

Did You Know Apple Invested $148 Billion In Foreign Corporate Debt?

Photo courtesy of Apple. 

Posted-In: Bloomberg Molly SmithNews Bonds Markets Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL)

Apple Acknowledges Cryptocurrency Interest, But Don't Expect Anything Soon
These Are The Leveraged ETFs At Play When Trade War Worries Strike
Stocks Have Positive Tone As Overseas Tension Eases, With Positive United News Helping
Apple Analyst Says It Remains 'Difficult To Handicap' New Tariffs
27 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Altria, Apple, Netflix, Slack And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Zafgen To Explore Strategic Options, With No Near-Term Resolution For Diabetes Drug