Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Last 30 Days Were No Picnic For Uber, Lyft

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 05, 2019 11:46am   Comments
Share:
The Last 30 Days Were No Picnic For Uber, Lyft

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares were trading higher Thursday, but over the past 30 days, the two stocks have fallen significantly. Uber is down 16.45% over the past 30 days, and Lyft is down 17.5% over the past 30 days.

Here's a look at Lyft's previous month: 

Aug. 7: Lyft reported strong second-quarter earnings and issued third-quarter sales guidance above analyst estimates.

Aug. 12: Announced 257.6 million shares of its common stock will be eligible for sale in the public market on Aug. 19. 

And here's a look at Uber's previous month: 

Aug. 8: Uber reported mixed second-quarter earnings.

Aug. 29: Uber’s CEO said the company is recession- and trade war-proof.

On Sept. 3, the California Gov. Gavin Newsom threw his support behind a bill that would require Uber and lyft to classify some workers as employees rather than independent contractors, which caused the stock to plunge.

Uber shares were trading higher by 1.69% at the time of publication Thursday, while Lyft shares were up 0.22%. 

Related Links: 

Uber, Lyft Near All-Time Lows: A Look At The Stocks

Former Google, Uber Self-Driving Tech Engineer Levandowski Indicted On IP Theft Charges

Photo courtesy of Uber. 

Posted-In: ride-hailingNews Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UBER + LYFT)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 5, 2019
California Governor Backs Bill That Would Reclassify Lyft, Uber Drivers
Even Financial Announces $25M Funding Round; Aims To Launch Mortgage, Insurance And Student Loan Marketplaces
Uber, Lyft Near All-Time Lows: A Look At The Stocks
Fast-Growing UberEats Creates Hunger For Profit
27 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo

Apple Has $210B In Cash, So Why Did It Just Borrow $7B?