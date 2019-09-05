The Last 30 Days Were No Picnic For Uber, Lyft
Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares were trading higher Thursday, but over the past 30 days, the two stocks have fallen significantly. Uber is down 16.45% over the past 30 days, and Lyft is down 17.5% over the past 30 days.
Here's a look at Lyft's previous month:
Aug. 7: Lyft reported strong second-quarter earnings and issued third-quarter sales guidance above analyst estimates.
Aug. 12: Announced 257.6 million shares of its common stock will be eligible for sale in the public market on Aug. 19.
And here's a look at Uber's previous month:
Aug. 8: Uber reported mixed second-quarter earnings.
Aug. 29: Uber’s CEO said the company is recession- and trade war-proof.
On Sept. 3, the California Gov. Gavin Newsom threw his support behind a bill that would require Uber and lyft to classify some workers as employees rather than independent contractors, which caused the stock to plunge.
Uber shares were trading higher by 1.69% at the time of publication Thursday, while Lyft shares were up 0.22%.
