Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) and Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) shares were trading higher Thursday, but over the past 30 days, the two stocks have fallen significantly. Uber is down 16.45% over the past 30 days, and Lyft is down 17.5% over the past 30 days.

Here's a look at Lyft's previous month:

Aug. 7: Lyft reported strong second-quarter earnings and issued third-quarter sales guidance above analyst estimates.

Aug. 12: Announced 257.6 million shares of its common stock will be eligible for sale in the public market on Aug. 19.

And here's a look at Uber's previous month:

Aug. 8: Uber reported mixed second-quarter earnings.

Aug. 29: Uber’s CEO said the company is recession- and trade war-proof.

On Sept. 3, the California Gov. Gavin Newsom threw his support behind a bill that would require Uber and lyft to classify some workers as employees rather than independent contractors, which caused the stock to plunge.

Uber shares were trading higher by 1.69% at the time of publication Thursday, while Lyft shares were up 0.22%.

Related Links:

Uber, Lyft Near All-Time Lows: A Look At The Stocks

Former Google, Uber Self-Driving Tech Engineer Levandowski Indicted On IP Theft Charges

Photo courtesy of Uber.