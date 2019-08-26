Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
This morning 40 companies reached new 52-week highs.
Noteworthy Highlights:
- The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Shiseido Co (OTC: SSDOY)
- The smallest company when looking at market cap to set a new 52-week high was Lans Holdings (OTC: LAHO).
- Victoria Gold (OTC: VITFF) was the biggest loser of the group, declining 17.78% after reaching its new 52-week high.
The stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:
- Shiseido Co (OTC: SSDOY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $82.09 with a daily change of up 0.59%.
- Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE: AEM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $61.86 on Monday morning, moving up 0.97%.
- Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV) stock set a new 52-week high of $97.18 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.53%.
- Harmony Gold Mining Co (NYSE: HMY) shares set a new yearly high of $3.63 this morning. The stock was up 0.98% on the session.
- Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE: GWR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $110.73 with a daily change of up 0.17%.
- Sprott Physical Gold (ARCA: CEF) shares were up 0.54% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.77.
- Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $73.28 on Monday morning, moving up 1.17%.
- Torex Gold Resources (OTC: TORXF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $15.88. Shares traded up 0.85%.
- Pretium Resources (NYSE: PVG) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.63 Monday. The stock was down 1.69% for the day.
- Carbon Black (NASDAQ: CBLK) shares were flat% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.15 for a change of flat%.
- Eldorado Gold (NYSE: EGO) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.36 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.07%.
- Dundee Precious Metals (OTC: DPMLF) shares broke to $4.27 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.97%.
- Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $28.93 on Monday morning, moving up 1.06%.
- PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE: PFSI) shares were up 1.54% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $28.86.
- Victoria Gold (OTC: VITFF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.43. The stock traded down 1.09% on the session.
- DRDGold (NYSE: DRD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.51 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.89%.
- GoGold Resources (OTC: GLGDF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.43 on Monday morning, moving up 2.44%.
- Freedom Holding (OTC: FRHC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.30 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.16%.
- Pan American Silver (NASDAQ: PAAS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.59 on Monday morning, moving up 1.63%.
- DynaCERT (OTC: DYFSF) shares were up 28.57% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.42 for a change of up 28.57%.
- Durect (NASDAQ: DRRX) shares broke to $1.64 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.34%.
- GoldMining (OTC: GLDLF) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.97. The stock was down 0.59% for the day.
- Marathon Gold (OTC: MGDPF) shares broke to $1.11 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.21%.
- Sabina Gold & Silver (OTC: SGSVF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $1.65 with a daily change of up 5.59%.
- Sandspring Resources (OTC: SSPXF) shares set a new yearly high of $0.28 this morning. The stock was up 7.62% on the session.
- Hebron Tech Co (NASDAQ: HEBT) shares set a new yearly high of $3.04 this morning. The stock was up 2.34% on the session.
- Luna Innovations (NASDAQ: LUNA) shares hit a yearly high of $6.28. The stock traded up 5.59% on the session.
- Kore Mining (OTC: ERKAF) shares were up 11.11% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.31.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co (NASDAQ: FFHL) shares set a new yearly high of $6.80 this morning. The stock was down 17.78% on the session.
- Cartier Resources (OTC: ECRFF) shares hit $0.14 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 14.58%.
- SUTIMCo International (OTC: SUTI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $0.000185. Shares traded up 100.0%.
- Aurora Spine (OTC: AROSF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $0.34 with a daily change of up 2.29%.
- Cerro De Pasco Resources (OTC: GPPRF) shares were up 14.89% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.27.
- Radisson Mining Resources (OTC: RMRDF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.13. The stock traded up 19.17% on the session.
- Cell MedX (OTC: CMXC) shares broke to $0.50 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 17.78%.
- Aftermath Silver (OTC: FLMZF) shares were up 7.07% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.16 for a change of up 7.07%.
- NaiKun Wind Energy Group (OTC: NKWFF) shares broke to $0.14 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 93.38%.
- Dyna Group International (OTC: DGIX) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.48. The stock was flat% for the day.
- Northern Sphere Mining (OTC: NSMCF) shares hit $0.20 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 471.43%.
- Lans Holdings (OTC: LAHO) shares were up 22.22% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.0023 for a change of up 22.22%.
