Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2019 10:19am   Comments
Share:

This morning 40 companies reached new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Highlights:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Shiseido Co (OTC: SSDOY)
  • The smallest company when looking at market cap to set a new 52-week high was Lans Holdings (OTC: LAHO).
  • Victoria Gold (OTC: VITFF) was the biggest loser of the group, declining 17.78% after reaching its new 52-week high.

The stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Monday:

  • Shiseido Co (OTC: SSDOY) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $82.09 with a daily change of up 0.59%.
  • Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE: AEM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $61.86 on Monday morning, moving up 0.97%.
  • Franco-Nevada (NYSE: FNV) stock set a new 52-week high of $97.18 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.53%.
  • Harmony Gold Mining Co (NYSE: HMY) shares set a new yearly high of $3.63 this morning. The stock was up 0.98% on the session.
  • Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE: GWR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $110.73 with a daily change of up 0.17%.
  • Sprott Physical Gold (ARCA: CEF) shares were up 0.54% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $14.77.
  • Agree Realty (NYSE: ADC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $73.28 on Monday morning, moving up 1.17%.
  • Torex Gold Resources (OTC: TORXF) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $15.88. Shares traded up 0.85%.
  • Pretium Resources (NYSE: PVG) stock made a new 52-week high of $13.63 Monday. The stock was down 1.69% for the day.
  • Carbon Black (NASDAQ: CBLK) shares were flat% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $26.15 for a change of flat%.
  • Eldorado Gold (NYSE: EGO) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.36 Monday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 2.07%.
  • Dundee Precious Metals (OTC: DPMLF) shares broke to $4.27 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 0.97%.
  • Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $28.93 on Monday morning, moving up 1.06%.
  • PennyMac Financial Servs (NYSE: PFSI) shares were up 1.54% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $28.86.
  • Victoria Gold (OTC: VITFF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.43. The stock traded down 1.09% on the session.
  • DRDGold (NYSE: DRD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $4.51 on Monday. Shares of the company traded up 0.89%.
  • GoGold Resources (OTC: GLGDF) shares reached a new 52-week high of $0.43 on Monday morning, moving up 2.44%.
  • Freedom Holding (OTC: FRHC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $12.30 on Monday. Shares of the company traded down 0.16%.
  • Pan American Silver (NASDAQ: PAAS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $17.59 on Monday morning, moving up 1.63%.
  • DynaCERT (OTC: DYFSF) shares were up 28.57% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.42 for a change of up 28.57%.
  • Durect (NASDAQ: DRRX) shares broke to $1.64 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.34%.
  • GoldMining (OTC: GLDLF) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.97. The stock was down 0.59% for the day.
  • Marathon Gold (OTC: MGDPF) shares broke to $1.11 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.21%.
  • Sabina Gold & Silver (OTC: SGSVF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $1.65 with a daily change of up 5.59%.
  • Sandspring Resources (OTC: SSPXF) shares set a new yearly high of $0.28 this morning. The stock was up 7.62% on the session.
  • Hebron Tech Co (NASDAQ: HEBT) shares set a new yearly high of $3.04 this morning. The stock was up 2.34% on the session.
  • Luna Innovations (NASDAQ: LUNA) shares hit a yearly high of $6.28. The stock traded up 5.59% on the session.
  • Kore Mining (OTC: ERKAF) shares were up 11.11% on Monday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $0.31.
  • Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co (NASDAQ: FFHL) shares set a new yearly high of $6.80 this morning. The stock was down 17.78% on the session.
  • Cartier Resources (OTC: ECRFF) shares hit $0.14 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 14.58%.
  • SUTIMCo International (OTC: SUTI) stock on Monday broke to a yearly high of $0.000185. Shares traded up 100.0%.
  • Aurora Spine (OTC: AROSF) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Monday morning, hitting $0.34 with a daily change of up 2.29%.
  • Cerro De Pasco Resources (OTC: GPPRF) shares were up 14.89% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.27.
  • Radisson Mining Resources (OTC: RMRDF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $0.13. The stock traded up 19.17% on the session.
  • Cell MedX (OTC: CMXC) shares broke to $0.50 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 17.78%.
  • Aftermath Silver (OTC: FLMZF) shares were up 7.07% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.16 for a change of up 7.07%.
  • NaiKun Wind Energy Group (OTC: NKWFF) shares broke to $0.14 on Monday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 93.38%.
  • Dyna Group International (OTC: DGIX) stock hit a yearly high price of $0.48. The stock was flat% for the day.
  • Northern Sphere Mining (OTC: NSMCF) shares hit $0.20 on Monday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 471.43%.
  • Lans Holdings (OTC: LAHO) shares were up 22.22% on Monday to hit a new 52-week high of $0.0023 for a change of up 22.22%.

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADC + AEM)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Najarian Brothers See Unusual Activity In FXI, XLI And More
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs Of Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Amgen's Proposed $13.4B Acquisition Of Celgene's Otezla: What You Need To Know