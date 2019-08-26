Shoppers visiting Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) stores will soon be able to browse dedicated Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) aisles.

What Happened

As part of a "creative retail collaboration," 25 Target stores across the U.S. on Oct. 4 will feature a Disney-branded store-in-a-store concept. The companies collaborated to create a new experience that combines the "magic of Disney" with the "joy of shopping" at Target.

Shoppers will be able to purchase Disney Princess, Star Wars, Marvel, Disney Junior characters, apparel, home and holiday-specific products, according to the press release. Items range in price from $2 to $200 and many items will sell for less than $20.

Disney already has an existing relationship with national retailer J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP). Disney's relationship with J C Penney will continue and was already meant to be at a "smaller scale" compared to its new relationship with Target, Disney Parks executive Bob Chapek, was quoted by CNBC as saying.

Why It's Important

Chapek said there is a 90% overlap between Target shoppers and people who own Disney merchandise or visit its theme parks.

"This gives us the opportunity to expand our footprint well beyond [malls]," Chapek said on a call with members of the media. "The experiential retail coming to Target is just what today's consumer is looking for."

What's Next

Target's collaboration with Disney will expand to 40 additional store-in-store concepts by October 2020. The partnership also calls for Target to open a new store at the entrance to Disney's World Resort park in 2021.

"Our products help fans and families live the magic wherever and whenever they want," Chapek said. "And we know the way consumers shop for those products is changing—so we're making the magic easier to access than ever before through this collaboration that will bring Disney store magic to Target stores."

Related Links:

Target's 'Transformational Quarter' Keeps Analysts Bullish On The Future

Near-Term Headwinds Prompt Imperial Capital To Lower Disney Price Target