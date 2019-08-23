The global artificial intelligence industry could benefit from the introduction of Huawei's new AI chip, but perhaps at the expense of rival Nvidia Corporation(NASDAQ: NVDA).

What Happened

China's Huawei said Friday that its AI chip, the Ascend 910, is now available for purchase, CNBC reported.

The company first unveiled its AI plans in October. The launch comes at a time when the company is blacklisted from conducting certain business activities with U.S. companies.

"We promised a full-stack, all-scenario AI portfolio," Huawei rotating chairman Eric Xu said in a statement. "And today we delivered."

The new chip can process data faster than its competitors and can help train networks in minutes, CNBC said. This puts Huawei in direct competition with not only Nvidia, but companies such as Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC).

Why It's Important

Huawei's product introduction could be seen as its second notable move to counter its inclusion on the U.S. "entity list."

The company recently introduced its own operating system, HarmonyOS, to counter a potential blacklist from Google's operating system.

"No matter what the U.S. does now, Huawei is on a mission to become self-sufficient and not beholden to the whims of the U.S. president," The Wall Street Journal quoted Bernstein analyst Mark Newman as saying.

What's Next

Huawei won't be selling its Ascend 910 chip as a standalone product to clients, WSJ said. Instead, it will be included in other products it already markets.

