Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nvidia's Newest Competitor Is One Of Trump's Biggest Foes

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 23, 2019 1:48pm   Comments
Share:
Nvidia's Newest Competitor Is One Of Trump's Biggest Foes

The global artificial intelligence industry could benefit from the introduction of Huawei's new AI chip, but perhaps at the expense of rival Nvidia Corporation(NASDAQ: NVDA).

What Happened

China's Huawei said Friday that its AI chip, the Ascend 910, is now available for purchase, CNBC reported.

The company first unveiled its AI plans in October. The launch comes at a time when the company is blacklisted from conducting certain business activities with U.S. companies.

"We promised a full-stack, all-scenario AI portfolio," Huawei rotating chairman Eric Xu said in a statement. "And today we delivered."

The new chip can process data faster than its competitors and can help train networks in minutes, CNBC said. This puts Huawei in direct competition with not only Nvidia, but companies such as Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC).

Why It's Important

Huawei's product introduction could be seen as its second notable move to counter its inclusion on the U.S. "entity list."

The company recently introduced its own operating system, HarmonyOS, to counter a potential blacklist from Google's operating system.

"No matter what the U.S. does now, Huawei is on a mission to become self-sufficient and not beholden to the whims of the U.S. president," The Wall Street Journal quoted Bernstein analyst Mark Newman as saying.

What's Next

Huawei won't be selling its Ascend 910 chip as a standalone product to clients, WSJ said. Instead, it will be included in other products it already markets.

Related Links:

Huawei CEO Acknowledges 'Life Or Death Crisis' For Company Amid Trade Spat

More Huawei Affiliates Added To Entity List

Public domain photo via Wikimedia

Posted-In: artificial intelligence China CNBC Huawei Wall Street JournalNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INTC + NVDA)

China To Impose $75 Billion In Retaliatory Tariffs
Intel Takes Shot At AMD At Gaming Conference: 'Still The Fastest'
Nomura On Semiconductors: Analyst Eyes Data Center, PC Trends
Busy Week Ahead With Fed Symposium And Retail Earnings Marching On With Target, Kohl's
27 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
60 Biggest Movers From Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest Market News Application
You'll Hear It First On Pro
Login Register for Trial
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

European Carrier Suddenly Shut Down By Parent Company